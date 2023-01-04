ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Seventh-ranked Catholic uses torrid shooting, defense to turn back No. 12 Norview in first game of 2023

By Larry Rubama, The Virginian-Pilot
Catholic's Brayden Thorne (0) goes for a layup during a game against Norview at Catholic High School in Virginia Beach on Tuesday. Kendall Warner/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Prior to the new year, Catholic High basketball coach Bobby Steinburg didn’t feel like his team shot particularly well.

But Tuesday night was a different story.

The seventh-ranked Crusaders shot the lights out — including 11 3-pointers — to easily beat No. 12 Norview 67-42 in the first game of 2023 for both teams.

Guards Brayden Thorne, Josiah Rickards and CJ McPherson combined for 51 points for Catholic (11-2), including nine 3-pointers.

“We’re moving the ball more. We’re playing more trusting with each other,” Steinburg said. “And honestly, when the ball goes in the basket, it makes the game a lot easier. Tonight was more of what we should be.”

Rickards, who finished with 16 points, got the Crusaders going as he hit two 3-pointers to help give Catholic a 14-5 lead.

The Crusaders extended their lead to 15 in the second quarter when Norview (5-3) made it interesting. The Pilots cut the deficit to 10 with 6:02. Freshman Keon Mitchell scored seven of his team-high 18 points in that period.

But the Crusaders turned them back with a 13-0 run to take a 41-19 halftime lead.

“We played gritty again, we shot the ball well. These guys have been playing tough and starting to jell,” Steinburg said. “This was a formidable opponent. These guys make you play ugly. And we’re well capable of that on our own. But I’m pleased. The guys played hard.”

Thorne said the key was defense. The Crusaders forced more than 20 turnovers.

“That’s how we win every game,” said Thorne, who finished with a game-high 20 points. “We get that first punch and just don’t let up on the gas.”

McPherson said this game was big because the Crusaders dominated a ranked team.

“We’re not somebody to be played with,” said McPherson, who finished with 15 points. “We just wanted to handle business. It feels good.”

