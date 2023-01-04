Read full article on original website
22 WSBT
City Clerk feels overstepped by Common Council's consultant
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — A dispute on a job potentially being done by two people is creating a local controversy. Members of the South Common Council have brought in an outside consultant for clerical work. City Clerk Dawn Jones tells WSBT she feels the council is overstepping their...
22 WSBT
Interviews for Director of the South Bend Community Police Review Board underway
South Bend. Ind. — A director for the South Bend Community Police Review Board could be named within the next few months. The hiring process has taken now more than a year, after the first director resigned under pressure. The common council says they want to get it right.
22 WSBT
One-on-one with South Bend Mayor James Mueller
South Bend Mayor, James Mueller was in the studio with WSBT's Bob Montgomery on Thursday morning. Watch what he had to say about the consultant in the South Bend Clerk's office, the downtown grocery store delay and more.
22 WSBT
South Bend Mayor reacts to "grocery Store" at new development
What's in store for South Bend for 2023. South Bend Mayor James Mueller sat down with WSBT 22 First in the Morning anchor Bob Montgomery today to talk about it. We also asked the mayor what he thinks about the new grocery store coming to downtown South Bend at 300 East LaSalle.
22 WSBT
South Bend's 'Vibrant Places Matching Grant' program expands to help businesses
A new look could be coming to more South Bend businesses. The city is expanding a grant-matching program for exterior renovations. The application window for all commercial businesses in city limits opened on Thursday. This program used to be limited to just the nine main street corridors. On western Avenue...
22 WSBT
Officials concerned with lack of progress of grocery store at new development
South Bend. Ind. — A business that soft opened over the weekend doesn't have all the necessary licenses to operate as a grocery store, according to a South Bend city official. The project – which has received 10-million dollars in city and state funds -- has been in the...
22 WSBT
Unsung Heroes: Retired LaPorte County Deputy Vern Hohnke
WSBT 22 is giving a salute to our unsung heroes. Tonight, we honor recently retired LaPorte County Deputy Vern Hohnke. Hohnke served the Sheriff’s Office for 35 years. He worked in the jail for several years before moving to Courthouse Security. Thank you for your service and happy retirement,...
22 WSBT
Potentially fatal drug 'tranq' concerns Berrien County Health department
A potentially fatal drug is wreaking havoc in Southwest Michigan. Xylazine, or “tranq”, is an animal sedative not meant for human consumption. Berrien County is seeing an increase in overdoses from the drug Xylazine. And it's got the attention of the local health department. At least 8 overdose...
22 WSBT
Breaking: Two injured in South Bend house fire
The South Bend Fire Department is at the scene of a fire in the 4000 block of Addison Street in South Bend. That's on South Bend's south side. The call came in at around 5:30 a.m. A South Bend Fire Department official confirms two women were injured and taken to...
22 WSBT
Owner of downtown Knox burned building facing fine after demolition
KNOX, Ind. (WSBT) — The city of Knox is fining the owner of the burned out building downtown. According to our partners at WKVI Radio, the owner of the now demolished building on Main Street has 15 days to pay $5,000. The city ended up tearing down and removing...
22 WSBT
Berrien County sees increase in overdoses as people use powerful veterinary sedative
The Berrien County Health department is raising awareness with the increased overdoses involving Xylazine. Xylazine is a powerful veterinary sedative not approved for human use. The drug is also known as ‘tranq” and it has been found more frequently in the illicit drug supply in Michigan. It is...
22 WSBT
Elkhart Police seek help in identifying individual in counterfeit bill investigation
The Elkhart Police Department is asking for your help in identifying an individual in reference to a counterfeit bill investigation. Police ask if you can identify this individual, to contact Det. Lambright at 574-389-4736. You can also submit an anonymous tip at tips@elkhartpolice.org.
22 WSBT
Police identify victim from overnight shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — South Bend's Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a late night shooting near the area of Memorial Hospital. It happened on Ashland Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. on Monday. South Bend Police found a woman with apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at...
22 WSBT
Woman accused of setting barn fires sentenced
The woman accused of setting several barn fires in Elkhart County has been sentenced. Sherry Thomas pleaded guilty to one count of arson, and all other charges in Elkhart County were dismissed. This after the judge rejected a plea deal from Thomas at the end of November because of her...
22 WSBT
Michigan City woman charged in death of toddler
Charges have been filed in connection with the death of a toddler run over by a motor vehicle in Michigan City. Colleen Hopper, 30, was arrested for reckless homicide after a LaPorte judge found sufficient evidence to charge Hopper in the case. In September of 2021, police said Hopper returned...
22 WSBT
Breaking: Goshen Police say one dead in train pedestrian accident
Breaking news, one person is dead after a train incident in Goshen. Police say are calling it an accident... and say it happened near the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing, just before 4:00. When they arrived, they say they found a pedestrian who was already deceased. Details are still very limited...
22 WSBT
Man sentenced to 9 years after deadly hit-and-run involving middle schooler
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — A local man received a nine-year sentence in a deadly hit-and-run. A Fulton County judge sentenced Gage Rogers yesterday. He pleaded guilty to two felony hit-and-run charges. The judge suspended about half the sentence, and Rogers will serve part of it on either home...
22 WSBT
High School Spotlight: South Bend Riley's Ike Ruszkowski
"Ike's just a good racer, he likes getting his hand on the wall first," said Riley boys head swim coach John VanDriessche. The relationship between Riley boys head swim coach John VanDriessche and junior Ike Ruszkowski is a special one. Sure, it probably helps that the pair have been working...
22 WSBT
Police identify victims of deadly New Year's shooting in Van Buren County
New details have been released about what appears to be a freak, deadly shooting on New Year's Eve in Van Buren County. Police have identified the two people killed at a party near Hartford. Officers say 35-year-old David Reed and 40-year-old Jason McCreary are the victims. Police say a man...
22 WSBT
17-year-old injured in Elkhart shooting
The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a shooting with injuries that happened in the 1200 block of S. Main Street in Elkhart on Monday at around 1:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old male with apparent gunshot wounds. The victim reported he was walking when he was struck by gunfire. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
