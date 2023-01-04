ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
22 WSBT

City Clerk feels overstepped by Common Council's consultant

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — A dispute on a job potentially being done by two people is creating a local controversy. Members of the South Common Council have brought in an outside consultant for clerical work. City Clerk Dawn Jones tells WSBT she feels the council is overstepping their...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

One-on-one with South Bend Mayor James Mueller

South Bend Mayor, James Mueller was in the studio with WSBT's Bob Montgomery on Thursday morning. Watch what he had to say about the consultant in the South Bend Clerk's office, the downtown grocery store delay and more.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

South Bend Mayor reacts to "grocery Store" at new development

What's in store for South Bend for 2023. South Bend Mayor James Mueller sat down with WSBT 22 First in the Morning anchor Bob Montgomery today to talk about it. We also asked the mayor what he thinks about the new grocery store coming to downtown South Bend at 300 East LaSalle.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Unsung Heroes: Retired LaPorte County Deputy Vern Hohnke

WSBT 22 is giving a salute to our unsung heroes. Tonight, we honor recently retired LaPorte County Deputy Vern Hohnke. Hohnke served the Sheriff’s Office for 35 years. He worked in the jail for several years before moving to Courthouse Security. Thank you for your service and happy retirement,...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

Potentially fatal drug 'tranq' concerns Berrien County Health department

A potentially fatal drug is wreaking havoc in Southwest Michigan. Xylazine, or “tranq”, is an animal sedative not meant for human consumption. Berrien County is seeing an increase in overdoses from the drug Xylazine. And it's got the attention of the local health department. At least 8 overdose...
22 WSBT

Breaking: Two injured in South Bend house fire

The South Bend Fire Department is at the scene of a fire in the 4000 block of Addison Street in South Bend. That's on South Bend's south side. The call came in at around 5:30 a.m. A South Bend Fire Department official confirms two women were injured and taken to...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Police identify victim from overnight shooting in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — South Bend's Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a late night shooting near the area of Memorial Hospital. It happened on Ashland Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. on Monday. South Bend Police found a woman with apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Woman accused of setting barn fires sentenced

The woman accused of setting several barn fires in Elkhart County has been sentenced. Sherry Thomas pleaded guilty to one count of arson, and all other charges in Elkhart County were dismissed. This after the judge rejected a plea deal from Thomas at the end of November because of her...
22 WSBT

Michigan City woman charged in death of toddler

Charges have been filed in connection with the death of a toddler run over by a motor vehicle in Michigan City. Colleen Hopper, 30, was arrested for reckless homicide after a LaPorte judge found sufficient evidence to charge Hopper in the case. In September of 2021, police said Hopper returned...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
22 WSBT

Breaking: Goshen Police say one dead in train pedestrian accident

Breaking news, one person is dead after a train incident in Goshen. Police say are calling it an accident... and say it happened near the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing, just before 4:00. When they arrived, they say they found a pedestrian who was already deceased. Details are still very limited...
GOSHEN, IN
22 WSBT

High School Spotlight: South Bend Riley's Ike Ruszkowski

"Ike's just a good racer, he likes getting his hand on the wall first," said Riley boys head swim coach John VanDriessche. The relationship between Riley boys head swim coach John VanDriessche and junior Ike Ruszkowski is a special one. Sure, it probably helps that the pair have been working...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

17-year-old injured in Elkhart shooting

The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a shooting with injuries that happened in the 1200 block of S. Main Street in Elkhart on Monday at around 1:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old male with apparent gunshot wounds. The victim reported he was walking when he was struck by gunfire. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
ELKHART, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy