ESPN college football analyst Chris Fowler is eager to see Deion Sanders and Colorado in next season's opener against TCU. "As an alum, I’m excited. The program has needed energy and swag for years," Fowler said this week during a Reddit AMA. "Deion brings that, as well as (hopefully), plenty of fresh talent from the portal and recruiting class. It will be the most unique looking roster in CFB history. There is nowhere to go but up after 1-11."

BOULDER, CO ・ 14 HOURS AGO