“I’m excited for this opportunity”: Brian Mueller gets sworn in as 31st sheriff of Pennington County

newscenter1.tv
Pennington County Sheriff’s Office seizes 14 horses, 2 donkeys in animal abuse investigation
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Pennington County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) seized 14 horses and 2 donkeys from a residence at the 5000 block of 143rd Avenue in Rapid City on Thursday morning as part of an active criminal investigation regarding animal neglect. All animals have been moved to a...
KEVN
600,000 people in the U.S go missing every year
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In the U.S., 600,000 people go missing every year, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUS). According to the South Dakota’s Attorney General office, there are currently 92 juveniles missing in the state. When someone does go missing the police should...
KELOLAND TV
Wanblee man sentenced for assaulting a federal officer
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO)– A Wanblee man is heading to federal prison after pleading guilty to assaulting a federal officer. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says that in February 2020, an Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety Officer was called to the home of 46-year-old Steven Quiver. Officials...
drgnews.com
Man from Obregon, Mexico, sentenced for drug trafficking in South Dakota
U.S. District Judge Jeffrey L. Viken has sentenced an Obregon, Mexico, man convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance in South Dakota. 44 year old Noel Rivera was sentenced to 17.5 years in federal prison, followed by five years supervised release, and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
KELOLAND TV
S.D. Real Estate Commission fines Rapid City licensee
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City property manager has agreed to a $1,000 administrative fine as part of her punishment for not following one of South Dakota’s real estate regulations. Shannon Brinker also agreed to take six additional hours of continuing education courses and complete them no...
Black Hills Pioneer
Pat West sworn in as Meade County sheriff
STURGIS – Pat West, the Meade County sheriff elect was sworn in by Judge Heidi Linngren in the commissioners room with a standing room only crowd on Friday in Sturgis. “I am extremely humbled to be here, and I was really overwhelmed at the amount of people here,” said West. “I have a lot of friends that I have worked with in law enforcement and having them here, brought back great memories and a lot of the things that I like about law enforcement and the camaraderie. Being a part of this swearing in ceremony makes me look forward to having that camaraderie with the sheriffs office employees, there are a lot of great people working there and I look forward to working with them.”
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City’s OneHeart campus celebrates two years of serving the community
RAPID CITY, S.D.– On January 4, 2021, the OneHeart campus in Rapid City opened up and began serving the community. Two years later, employees and partners reflect on both the work done and the work yet to be completed. The goal of OneHeart. According to Executive Director Charity Doyle,...
newscenter1.tv
Man sentenced for drug trafficking following $2.5 million drug bust in Pennington County
RAPID CITY, S.D. – 44-year-old Noel Rivera of Obregon, Mexico, was sentenced to 17.5 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release for his role in a conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine from Arizona to the Rapid City area. In a conspiracy that ran for more than...
KEVN
Custer man has bond reduced in deadly rollover crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The man arrested in Saturday’s deadly rollover crash on East North Street in Rapid City was in court Tuesday, requesting a lower bond. Nicholas Herman, 20 of Custer, is charged with vehicular homicide, two counts of vehicular battery, reckless driving, minor consumption, and DUI.
KEVN
Rapid City mom is looking for her missing teen
newscenter1.tv
Restaurant Week is coming to Rapid City
Restaurant Week is a great way to experience delicious food from restaurants in downtown Rapid City. The restaurants will feature limited time and unique menu items for the week-long event. A free mobile pass is available where you can view participating businesses, their specialty menus, as well as check in...
kotatv.com
Death penalty yet to be decided in North Rapid double homicide
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Judge Craig Pfeifle issued a deadline for the state to see if they intend to seek the death penalty for the murder of 29-year-old Joseph Standing Bear and 37-year-old Petan Milk of Rapid City, last August at a North Rapid apartment. Chase Quick Bear, Erin...
KEVN
Investigation under way concerning horse deaths
KEVN
Water Line Breaks in Rapid City
Critics say South Dakota governor and Legislature falling short in preventing spread of invasive zebra mussels
The confirmed finding last summer of zebra mussels in Pactola Reservoir – 15 miles west of Rapid City in the Black Hills National Forest – has sparked greater scrutiny of South Dakota’s efforts to protect bodies of water from aquatic invasive species, which spread exponentially and can negatively impact ecosystems, water intakes, fisheries and beaches.
siouxfalls.business
New ClubHouse hotel to build on Ramkota’s growing presence in Rapid City
This paid piece is sponsored by The Ramkota Companies. Construction has started on a much-awaited addition to the Rapid City hotel market. Sioux Falls-based The Ramkota Companies broke ground recently on a new ClubHouse Hotel & Suites, bringing a four-story, 90-room hotel scheduled to open in the spring of 2024 to the rapidly growing community.
KELOLAND TV
Man gets nearly 20 years for drug trafficking
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A man from Mexico will spend nearly two decades in federal prison after pleading guilty to drug charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says that Noel Rivera, 44, was part of an organization that brought large amounts of meth from Arizona and other places to South Dakota.
KEVN
Bond denied for Rapid City Man charged with attempted murder
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The man accused in a December shooting on the 900 block of Seventh Street appeared in court on Tuesday. Leon Plumman, 34 of Rapid City, made his first appearance in a video court proceeding from the Pennington County Jail. The judge in this case denied his bond request and Plumman has been ordered back to jail. He’s charged with attempted murder, obstruction, possession of a controlled substance, intentional damage to property and unlawful occupancy.
kotatv.com
Investigation opened when horses found dead after snowstorms
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigating into alleged animal neglect when horses were found dead following the December snowstorms. A complaint was filed Thursday, Dec. 28 after numerous horses were discovered in the 5000 block of 143rd Avenue in Rapid City. The...
newscenter1.tv
1+1 Giveaway: Cheryl Barker hopes to organize her curriculums to dedicate her time where it’s needed
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Cheryl Barker, math literacy specialist, has received the first 1+1 Giveaway for 2023! She is in her second year of teaching at Knollwood Heights Elementary School in Rapid City. NewsCenter1 joins First Interstate Bank to award a deserving teacher $500 to improve their classroom in...
