ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Watch Ohio State signees excel in All-American Bowl

The 2023 All-American Bowl was today pitting the East Team against the West Team at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The game was televised live on NBC TV. Bucknuts focused on the Ohio State signees playing in the game today. Ohio State signees playing for the East Team today are 5-star wide receivers Carnell Tate and Brandon Inniss, offensive lineman Luke Montgomery and safety Malik Hartford.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

5-star TJ Capers announcing decision on Saturday

SAN ANTONIO - 2024 five-star edge TJ Capers of Miami, Fla., Columbus is set to make his college decision this weekend and Louisville is very much in the mix. Cardinal Authority has confirmed with Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports Director of Recruiting, that Capers will announce his decision via a live stream that will air during the NBC broadcast of the All-American Bowl on Saturday.
MIAMI, FL
247Sports

247Sports

69K+
Followers
416K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy