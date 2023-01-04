ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus County, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Columbus County DA, Jody Greene’s attorney speak after resignation

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Less than a week after Jody Greene was sworn in as Columbus County Sheriff, he has resigned –– again. On Wednesday, during a hearing to remove Greene from office, his attorney, Michael Mills, announced Greene’s plans to resign from the current term as sheriff when the hearing began.
WBTW News13

Horry County Sheriff’s Office deputy injured in crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County Sheriff’s Office deputy was injured in a crash Thursday, according to a sheriff’s office spokesperson. The crash happened in the area of Highway 501 and Highway 22, according to a News13 employee who drove by the crash. It appeared to involve a tractor-trailer. Horry County Sheriff’s Office […]
WECT

Class action lawsuit against Wilmington’s red light cameras challenges constitutionality of program

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Running a red light is not only illegal but also extremely unsafe; T-bone accidents can be devastating and cause serious injuries or even kill drivers and passengers. That’s why some cities in North Carolina have set up red-light cameras to deter drivers from running through traffic lights — but these programs are facing increasing scrutiny and now only a couple of cities still use them — Wilmington and Raleigh.
jocoreport.com

Video: Driver Leads Troopers On Three County Chase

PRINCETON – An attempt by law enforcement to stop a suspicious vehicle in Princeton began a chase which spanned three counties and came to a crashing halt in Wade late Monday night. Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol say they tried to stop a BMW displaying a...
WBTW News13

Man led Florence County deputies on chase with 4 kids, drugs, weapon inside car, sheriff’s office says

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is accused of leading Florence County deputies on a chase with four kids, drugs, and a weapon inside his vehicle, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. James Shavaunt Johnson, 44, of Dillon, was arrested Wednesday and charged with four counts of child endangerment, failure to stop for […]
WECT

Columbus County transportation facing budget struggles amid inflation, COVID

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County commissioners heard an update Tuesday night on budget concerns in the county’s transportation department. Transportation Director Joy Jacobs told commissioners she expects the county to be over budget by the end of the fiscal year in June. She credited some of that to inflation, which has caused the cost to operate the county’s buses to increase.
