WECT
Columbus County commissioners vote to appoint Bill Rogers as sheriff
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Board of Commissioners has voted to appoint Bill Rogers as sheriff with a 6-1 vote. Brent Watts was the only commissioner to vote against the motion. A former member of the NC State Highway Patrol, Rogers served in the position after Jody...
WRAL
Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene resigns a second time after racist recordings
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. — Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene resigned from his position Wednesday, the second time he's resigned since recordings of Greene making racist statements about his employees became public. At 11:30 a.m., District Attorney Jon David held a press conference regarding a petition for the removal and...
White sheriff who disparaged Black employees resigns - again
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff resigned a second time Wednesday in the aftermath of a leaked audio recording in which he called Black employees by derogatory names and said they should be fired, his attorney announced. Jody Greene was reelected to a second term as Columbus...
WECT
Columbus County Sheriff resigns for the second time; District Attorney holds news conference on the announcement
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Jody Greene has resigned as Columbus County Sheriff less than a week into his second term. Greene’s attorney, Michael Mills, made the announcement Wednesday at the start of a hearing to remove Greene from office. David held a news conference at 11:30 a.m. on...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County DA, Jody Greene’s attorney speak after resignation
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Less than a week after Jody Greene was sworn in as Columbus County Sheriff, he has resigned –– again. On Wednesday, during a hearing to remove Greene from office, his attorney, Michael Mills, announced Greene’s plans to resign from the current term as sheriff when the hearing began.
WLOS.com
White sheriff recorded making derogatory comments about Black employees resigns - again
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff has resigned a second time in the aftermath of a leaked audio recording in which he called Black employees by derogatory names and said they should be fired. Jody Greene was reelected to a second term as Columbus County's sheriff last...
WECT
WECT
