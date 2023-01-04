ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

9-year-old boy killed in hit-and-run near Atlanta recreation center

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e5oIi_0k2bN6dP00

ATLANTA — Atlanta police confirmed a 9-year-old boy is dead after a hit-and-run on Tuesday evening.

At 6:37 p.m., police responded to a call about a pedestrian hit by a car and was in critical condition.

The boy was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. He has not been identified.

Police said the suspect drove away from the scene after hitting the child.

The investigation is ongoing.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

UPDATE: Community raises more than $13k for woman battling cancer who lost home to fire

ATLANTA — An Atlanta woman whose home burned down as she was battling cancer is slowly getting back on her feet thanks to an outpouring of support from the community. Danielle Moye, who is battling an aggressive form of leukemia, lost her home to a devastating house fire a few days after Thanksgiving. Moye lost everything, including her parents’ ashes, when the fire broke out at the 251 North apartment homes near Ponce de Leon Ave.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

James ‘Buster’ Corley, co-founder of Dave & Busters, dead at 72

DALLAS — A co-founder of the popular “eatertainment” franchise Dave & Busters has died at 72, according to a statement from the restaurant. Dave & Busters announced the death of James ‘Buster’ Corey on Twitter, saying, “RIP to Buster Corley, to whom we owe half our name and all of our thanks. You will be missed.”
DALLAS, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
53K+
Followers
115K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy