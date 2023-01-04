9-year-old boy killed in hit-and-run near Atlanta recreation center

ATLANTA — Atlanta police confirmed a 9-year-old boy is dead after a hit-and-run on Tuesday evening.

At 6:37 p.m., police responded to a call about a pedestrian hit by a car and was in critical condition.

The boy was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. He has not been identified.

Police said the suspect drove away from the scene after hitting the child.

The investigation is ongoing.

