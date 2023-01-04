Read full article on original website
kmvt
Canyon Ridge gets conference win over Jerome; prep basketball scores
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Canyon Ridge boys basketball team picked up their first conference win of the season over Jerome Tuesday night. Canyon Ridge will play at Twin Falls Friday. OTHER BOYS SCORES. Preston 65, Twin Falls 55. Century 72, Burley 52. Dietrich 73, Glenns Ferry 40.
KHQ Right Now
Prep roundup: Jamil Miller scores 27 points to lead Gonzaga Prep past North Central; Lewis and Clark girls top University.
Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League. All games nonleague unless otherwise noted. Gonzaga Prep 74, North Central 51: Jamil Miller scored 27 points, Jayce Swanson added 13 and the visiting Bullpups (9-1) beat the Wolfpack (3-6) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Elijah Williams led North Central with 22 points and Jacori Ervin added 13.
chatsports.com
Vandal Hoops Set to Host Sacramento State, Portland State
MOSCOW, Idaho – The Idaho men's basketball team opens 2023 with a pair of Big Sky home matchups this week, when the squad hosts Sacramento State on Thursday, Jan. 5 and Portland State on Saturday, Jan. 7 at ICCU Arena. How to Follow. Idaho vs. Sacramento State // Jan....
All-state girls soccer 2022: Oregon’s top 6A, 5A, 4A stars
Here are the Class 6A, 5A and 4A all-state teams for the 2022 Oregon high school girls soccer season. All-state teams are determined by a vote of the state’s coaches, compiled by the SBLive Oregon staff, and published jointly by SBLive Oregon and The Oregonian/OregonLive. Email jd@scorebooklive.com ...
