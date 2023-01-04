ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

kmvt

Canyon Ridge gets conference win over Jerome; prep basketball scores

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Canyon Ridge boys basketball team picked up their first conference win of the season over Jerome Tuesday night. Canyon Ridge will play at Twin Falls Friday. OTHER BOYS SCORES. Preston 65, Twin Falls 55. Century 72, Burley 52. Dietrich 73, Glenns Ferry 40.
JEROME, ID
KHQ Right Now

Prep roundup: Jamil Miller scores 27 points to lead Gonzaga Prep past North Central; Lewis and Clark girls top University.

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League. All games nonleague unless otherwise noted. Gonzaga Prep 74, North Central 51: Jamil Miller scored 27 points, Jayce Swanson added 13 and the visiting Bullpups (9-1) beat the Wolfpack (3-6) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Elijah Williams led North Central with 22 points and Jacori Ervin added 13.
SPOKANE, WA
chatsports.com

Vandal Hoops Set to Host Sacramento State, Portland State

MOSCOW, Idaho – The Idaho men's basketball team opens 2023 with a pair of Big Sky home matchups this week, when the squad hosts Sacramento State on Thursday, Jan. 5 and Portland State on Saturday, Jan. 7 at ICCU Arena. How to Follow. Idaho vs. Sacramento State // Jan....
MOSCOW, ID

