The Independent

Veterinarian feared she was being followed before she shot dead two officers and was killed by return fire

A veterinarian who fatally shot two Mississippi police officers at a motel was killed by gunfire from one of the officers, authorities revealed after initial reports suggested she died by suicide. Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, shot and killed Bay St Louis Police Sgt Steven Robin, 34, and Officer Branden Estorffe, 23, on Wednesday morning while inside her car with her eight-year-old daughter.Investigators initially reported that Anderson shot the officers before turning the gun on herself. However, that narrative changed with an update from Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell on Friday. Mr Tindell said that body-camera footage, autopsies and other...
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
People

8 Teen Girls Met on Social Media Before Allegedly 'Swarming,' Murdering Stranger, May Have Sought Alcohol

A friend of the victim's told local outlets that she was with him during the attack and that he tried to defend her After eight teen girls were accused of stabbing a 59-year-old Toronto man to death over the weekend, city residents and officials are reeling from the violent incident. Toronto Mayor John Tory said in a statement that he was "deeply disturbed" by the crime. "Everyone in our city deserves to be treated with dignity and respect," he said. "I am so saddened … that a man...
The Independent

Woman arrested after elevator CCTV footage shows her assaulting domestic worker

A woman in India’s Uttar Pradesh state has been arrested on charges of assaulting and holding her domestic help hostage after a video surfaced on social media showing her dragging the worker out of an elevator.On Wednesday, a police case was filed after CCTV footage showed the 20-year-old worker being forcibly dragged inside an elevator at a high-rise building in Noida.“Shefali Koul, who lives in the Cleo County society in Sector 121, was held on Wednesday evening from her residence,” a police spokesperson was quoted as saying to news agency Press Trust of India.Ms Koul, who is a lawyer,...
New York Post

Missing rapper Nesly Monterroso found dead in barrel in Guatemala

A 27-year-old hip-hop artist has been found dead inside a barrel in the trunk of an abandoned vehicle in Guatemala, authorities said. The remains of Nesly Monterroso were discovered Monday, three days after she was last seen leaving an office she owned in Guatemala City, the US Sun reported. Previous 1 of 3 Next The young woman was killed by a strong blow to the head, according to the outlet, which cited the National Institute of Forensic Sciences. The barrel in which she was found was secured with rope, said officials with the Public Prosecutor’s Office for Crimes against Life and Integrity of Persons. Police found the body after local residents reported the suspicious-looking vehicle. A motive for the crime remains under investigation.
People

2-Year-Old Triplets Found Safe the Day After Father Kills Mother in Murder-Suicide

The triplets went missing after their mom, Maisah Larkin, was shot to death inside her Philadelphia home After a frantic overnight search, a set of 2-year-old triplets were found safe on Dec. 19 after their mother was murdered in her living room the night before, according to a statement from the Philadelphia police. On Sunday, Dec. 18, around 8 pm, officers responded to the Philadelphia home of Maisah Larkin, 39, on reports of a "person screaming," per a police incident update.  Inside, Larkin was found dead from multiple gunshot...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TheDailyBeast

Ex-Hospital Worker Convicted in Morgue Rapes Cops to New Crimes

A former hospital electrician convicted of murdering two women and sexually abusing dozens of women’s corpses at two health facilities in England has admitted to more disturbing necrophiliac crimes. David Fuller, already serving a life sentence in England for the 1987 murders of Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce, along with 44 charges related to abusing corpses, admitted to molesting an additional 23 corpses between 2007 and 2020, The Independent reports. He’s been sentenced to an additional four years behind bars for the shocking new crimes. Police in Kent have said 13 of the 23 victims have so far been identified. Fuller, who filmed himself abusing corpses in two hospital mortuaries, was described by U.K. authorities as “a controlled sexual deviant who preyed on young women and derived sexual gratification from the violation of their dead bodies.”Read it at The Independent
The Independent

‘Sleepover’ killer admits murdering partner, three children and raping girl as she lay dying

A quadruple killer has admitted to murdering his pregnant partner, her two children and one of their friends during a sleepover where he also raped one of the dying girls. Damien Bendallpleaded guilty to the murder of 35-year-old Terri Harris and her children 11-year-old Lacey Bennett and 13-year-old John Paul Bennett, as well as Lacey’s 11-year-old friend Connie Gent, last year. A court heard how the 32-year-old raped Lacey as she lay dying from head wounds he inflicted with a hammer at the house in Killamarsh near Sheffield.Prosecutor Louis Mably KC said he carried out “brutal, vicious and cruel...
The Independent

Police use chainsaw to break into cocaine dealer's home

Dramatic footage released by police shows the moment officers used a chainsaw to break into a cocaine dealer’s home.Sparks were sent flying as they cut a hole around the window during the raid of the home of Sokol Zaimi, 47, in Grays, Essex.Eventually, the officers bashed their way into the house with a ramming device.Once inside, they seized large quantities of plastic-wrapped cocaine and a huge stack of 50 euro notes.Sokol Zaimi was charged with drug offences that he admitted to Basildon Crown Court.He was sentenced to nine years and four months in prison.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More 'Asia's El Chapo' extradited to Australia accused of leading multibillion-dollar drug cartelBrixton O2: Woman confirmed dead following crush at Asake concertDrug-driver twice over limit crashes head-on into car in shocking dashcam footage
BBC

CCTV released after woman raped by man she asked for help in Portsmouth

CCTV images have been released after a woman was raped by an unknown man she had asked for directions in Portsmouth. The incident happened along Northern Parade on 17 August some time between 01:00 and 02:00 GMT. A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson said the woman, in her 40s, asked the man...
The Independent

NYE party takes tragic turn as host dies of heart attack after accidentally shooting guest dead

A New Year's Eve party in India's southern state of Karnataka turned tragic as the host died of a heart attack after accidentally shooting dead one of the guests. Manjunath Olekar, 67, hosted a party at his farmhouse in Shivamogga city with nearly 50 people in attendance. He was preparing his double barrelled gun to fire celebratory shots to ring in the New Year, when he accidentally shot 34-year-old Vinay U, who was standing next to him.The local police said Olekar was loading his licensed gun when he accidentally pressed the trigger. Vinay, identified as a friend of the...
TheDailyBeast

Footage Shows Grown White Men Attacking Black Teens for Using Resort Pool

Three white men have been arrested after they were allegedly caught on tape attacking two Black teenagers as they tried to use a swimming pool they say they were told was for “white people only.” The incident at a resort in the city of Bloemfontein, South Africa, on Saturday, was captured in both surveillance footage and by a bystander, The New York Times reports. Video shows a white man slapping one of the teens in the face, while another white man is seen pulling the other teen’s hair. A man is also seen putting both hands around one of the...

