Veterinarian feared she was being followed before she shot dead two officers and was killed by return fire
A veterinarian who fatally shot two Mississippi police officers at a motel was killed by gunfire from one of the officers, authorities revealed after initial reports suggested she died by suicide. Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, shot and killed Bay St Louis Police Sgt Steven Robin, 34, and Officer Branden Estorffe, 23, on Wednesday morning while inside her car with her eight-year-old daughter.Investigators initially reported that Anderson shot the officers before turning the gun on herself. However, that narrative changed with an update from Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell on Friday. Mr Tindell said that body-camera footage, autopsies and other...
8 Teen Girls Met on Social Media Before Allegedly 'Swarming,' Murdering Stranger, May Have Sought Alcohol
A friend of the victim's told local outlets that she was with him during the attack and that he tried to defend her After eight teen girls were accused of stabbing a 59-year-old Toronto man to death over the weekend, city residents and officials are reeling from the violent incident. Toronto Mayor John Tory said in a statement that he was "deeply disturbed" by the crime. "Everyone in our city deserves to be treated with dignity and respect," he said. "I am so saddened … that a man...
Eight Teenage Girls Swarmed A 59-Year-Old Man In Canada And Stabbed Him To Death, Police Said
An official motive wasn’t immediately released, but a police detective said the girls may have been trying to take a bottle of alcohol from the man.
Woman arrested after elevator CCTV footage shows her assaulting domestic worker
A woman in India’s Uttar Pradesh state has been arrested on charges of assaulting and holding her domestic help hostage after a video surfaced on social media showing her dragging the worker out of an elevator.On Wednesday, a police case was filed after CCTV footage showed the 20-year-old worker being forcibly dragged inside an elevator at a high-rise building in Noida.“Shefali Koul, who lives in the Cleo County society in Sector 121, was held on Wednesday evening from her residence,” a police spokesperson was quoted as saying to news agency Press Trust of India.Ms Koul, who is a lawyer,...
Chilling details after cab driver who gave Idaho students a ride home before killings breaks silence on their final trip
THE taxi driver who gave two University of Idaho students a ride home before they were killed has broken his silence and revealed that he's haunted by the tragedy. No suspects have been named more than month after the slayings of four students as cops continue to investigate clues in their horror deaths.
Missing rapper Nesly Monterroso found dead in barrel in Guatemala
A 27-year-old hip-hop artist has been found dead inside a barrel in the trunk of an abandoned vehicle in Guatemala, authorities said. The remains of Nesly Monterroso were discovered Monday, three days after she was last seen leaving an office she owned in Guatemala City, the US Sun reported. Previous 1 of 3 Next The young woman was killed by a strong blow to the head, according to the outlet, which cited the National Institute of Forensic Sciences. The barrel in which she was found was secured with rope, said officials with the Public Prosecutor’s Office for Crimes against Life and Integrity of Persons. Police found the body after local residents reported the suspicious-looking vehicle. A motive for the crime remains under investigation.
Mum is found dead after her young daughter, still dressed in her pyjamas, told neighbours she'd been locked outside for six hours and was 'worried'
A mother has been found dead after a neighbour phoned police when the woman's daughter asked for help saying she had been locked outside for six hours. Police found the woman, in her 30s, unresponsive after doing a welfare check at a house on Pierro Place at Logan Reserve, south of Brisbane, at 4.45pm on Saturday.
2-Year-Old Triplets Found Safe the Day After Father Kills Mother in Murder-Suicide
The triplets went missing after their mom, Maisah Larkin, was shot to death inside her Philadelphia home After a frantic overnight search, a set of 2-year-old triplets were found safe on Dec. 19 after their mother was murdered in her living room the night before, according to a statement from the Philadelphia police. On Sunday, Dec. 18, around 8 pm, officers responded to the Philadelphia home of Maisah Larkin, 39, on reports of a "person screaming," per a police incident update. Inside, Larkin was found dead from multiple gunshot...
27 passengers flee plane after pregnant woman allegedly fakes labor to force emergency landing in Spain
Spanish police were searching for 14 people who ran from a plane at Barcelona's airport after it made an emergency landing Wednesday to obtain assistance for a pregnant woman who allegedly simulated that she was about to give birth, authorities said. The office for Spain's government in the Catalonia region...
At least 31 dead & 20 left blind after drinkers open lethal batch of bootleg booze in India
AT LEAST 31 people have died and more than 20 were left in a serious condition after drinking a lethal dose of moonshine liquor in India. The isolated incident happened in nearby villages in Bihar state, east India. The deaths were reported in a local government-run hospital, where families brought...
Ex-Hospital Worker Convicted in Morgue Rapes Cops to New Crimes
A former hospital electrician convicted of murdering two women and sexually abusing dozens of women’s corpses at two health facilities in England has admitted to more disturbing necrophiliac crimes. David Fuller, already serving a life sentence in England for the 1987 murders of Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce, along with 44 charges related to abusing corpses, admitted to molesting an additional 23 corpses between 2007 and 2020, The Independent reports. He’s been sentenced to an additional four years behind bars for the shocking new crimes. Police in Kent have said 13 of the 23 victims have so far been identified. Fuller, who filmed himself abusing corpses in two hospital mortuaries, was described by U.K. authorities as “a controlled sexual deviant who preyed on young women and derived sexual gratification from the violation of their dead bodies.”Read it at The Independent
‘Sleepover’ killer admits murdering partner, three children and raping girl as she lay dying
A quadruple killer has admitted to murdering his pregnant partner, her two children and one of their friends during a sleepover where he also raped one of the dying girls. Damien Bendallpleaded guilty to the murder of 35-year-old Terri Harris and her children 11-year-old Lacey Bennett and 13-year-old John Paul Bennett, as well as Lacey’s 11-year-old friend Connie Gent, last year. A court heard how the 32-year-old raped Lacey as she lay dying from head wounds he inflicted with a hammer at the house in Killamarsh near Sheffield.Prosecutor Louis Mably KC said he carried out “brutal, vicious and cruel...
Police use chainsaw to break into cocaine dealer's home
Dramatic footage released by police shows the moment officers used a chainsaw to break into a cocaine dealer’s home.Sparks were sent flying as they cut a hole around the window during the raid of the home of Sokol Zaimi, 47, in Grays, Essex.Eventually, the officers bashed their way into the house with a ramming device.Once inside, they seized large quantities of plastic-wrapped cocaine and a huge stack of 50 euro notes.Sokol Zaimi was charged with drug offences that he admitted to Basildon Crown Court.He was sentenced to nine years and four months in prison.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More 'Asia's El Chapo' extradited to Australia accused of leading multibillion-dollar drug cartelBrixton O2: Woman confirmed dead following crush at Asake concertDrug-driver twice over limit crashes head-on into car in shocking dashcam footage
Shock twist after Idaho cops denied claim by murder suspect Bryan Kohberger’s lawyer – only to make U-turn
A SHOCK claim made by murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's lawyer was initially denied by cops - until eerie new video emerged. Kohberger, 28, is accused of killing University of Idaho students Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20. The four students were brutally stabbed...
BBC
CCTV released after woman raped by man she asked for help in Portsmouth
CCTV images have been released after a woman was raped by an unknown man she had asked for directions in Portsmouth. The incident happened along Northern Parade on 17 August some time between 01:00 and 02:00 GMT. A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson said the woman, in her 40s, asked the man...
Woman, 22, died in Christmas Day horror crash shortly after police tried to stop one of the cars
A car that police officers tried to stop in the early hours of this morning was involved in a horror Christmas Day crash that killed a 22-year-old woman on the Brent Cross Flyover in Edgware, north London.
Man Fatally Shoots Cousins Then Turns Gun On Himself After Argument: Police
The shooter was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he fled his cousin's home.
NYE party takes tragic turn as host dies of heart attack after accidentally shooting guest dead
A New Year's Eve party in India's southern state of Karnataka turned tragic as the host died of a heart attack after accidentally shooting dead one of the guests. Manjunath Olekar, 67, hosted a party at his farmhouse in Shivamogga city with nearly 50 people in attendance. He was preparing his double barrelled gun to fire celebratory shots to ring in the New Year, when he accidentally shot 34-year-old Vinay U, who was standing next to him.The local police said Olekar was loading his licensed gun when he accidentally pressed the trigger. Vinay, identified as a friend of the...
Footage Shows Grown White Men Attacking Black Teens for Using Resort Pool
Three white men have been arrested after they were allegedly caught on tape attacking two Black teenagers as they tried to use a swimming pool they say they were told was for “white people only.” The incident at a resort in the city of Bloemfontein, South Africa, on Saturday, was captured in both surveillance footage and by a bystander, The New York Times reports. Video shows a white man slapping one of the teens in the face, while another white man is seen pulling the other teen’s hair. A man is also seen putting both hands around one of the...
Bizarre mystery as a woman, 30, suddenly ‘comes out’ of a car doing 100km/h down a major freeway and is left fighting for life
A 30-year-old woman is fighting for her life after falling out of a car driving down a major Australian freeway. The woman was in the front passenger seat of a Honda sedan travelling 100km/h on the Princess Freeway in Littler River, Victoria on Sunday. Police were told the woman 'came...
