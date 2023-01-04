Warnors Center in Downtown Fresno reopening in 2023

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The Warnors Center for the Performing Arts in Downtown Fresno it’s reopening its doors to the public in 2023, officials announced on Tuesday.

The venue will be available as a professional event and meeting space during the day and as an entertainment place and upscale bar in the evening.

Warnors Center for the Performing Arts opened in 1928 under the name “The Pantages” and a year after it was bought by the Warner brothers who changed the name to “Pantages to Warner Brother’s Motion Picture Theatre”.

Back then, this made Fresno the second city on the West Coast to have a Warner Brothers Motion Picture Theatre until 1973 when the property was purchased by the Caglia family and converted into a non-profit center in 2005 and rebranded.

