ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Warnors Center in Downtown Fresno reopening in 2023

By Marcela Chavez
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZMckQ_0k2bMMhz00

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The Warnors Center for the Performing Arts in Downtown Fresno it’s reopening its doors to the public in 2023, officials announced on Tuesday.

The venue will be available as a professional event and meeting space during the day and as an entertainment place and upscale bar in the evening.

Warnors Center for the Performing Arts opened in 1928 under the name “The Pantages” and a year after it was bought by the Warner brothers who changed the name to “Pantages to Warner Brother’s Motion Picture Theatre”.

Back then, this made Fresno the second city on the West Coast to have a Warner Brothers Motion Picture Theatre until 1973 when the property was purchased by the Caglia family and converted into a non-profit center in 2005 and rebranded.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Benaddiction in northwest Fresno closing Jan. 15

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Benaddiction in Nort West Fresno is closing its doors on January 15, according to the owner. The popular Fresno breakfast restaurant located at the Marks & Bullard Shopping Center will be shutting down due to a 30-day notice to vacate from their landlord, according to James Caples, owner of the […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Dinuba’s library closing temporarily for renovations

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Library in Dinuba is closing its doors temporarily due to a remodeling project, library officials say. The branch was closed on Tuesday, January 3 2023 to pack en move, books computers, and other items. Pick-up services and returns are available until Thursday, January 12, 2023, after that […]
DINUBA, CA
webisjericho.com

Ash Irvine’s Paranormal Paragraphs: Fresno Nightcrawlers

In this iteration of the paranormal paragraphs, we are straying from our usual exploration into a paranormal encounter to a paranormal creature feature. This feature will be about the Fresno Nightcrawlers, an odd and quite peculiar life form first documented in 2007, since then, the Fresno Nightcrawlers have gained a tremendous amount of internet fame.
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Tulare first grader illustrates spot on Healthy Air Living Kids’ calendar

CENTRAL VALLEY – A Frank Kohn Elementary School first grader was chosen amongst hundreds of students to have his artwork featured on the 26th annual San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District. Amongst 14 lucky students of the San Joaquin Valley, Tulare’s Sebastian Jones was featured in the air...
TULARE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Rose Parade organizers apologize to Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Rose Parade organizers offered an apology on Tuesday to the Fresno State Bulldog Marching Band, among other performers, that reportedly didn’t get to be seen on the national broadcast at the moment of the parade. According to the Rose Parade’s Facebook page, The Nascar and Snapchat floats also could not be […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

WATCH: Fresno State Marching Band at the Rose Parade

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State Bulldog Marching Band’s first appearance at the Rose Parade is in the books. The 134th Rose Parade traveled 5.5 miles down Colorado Blvd. in Pasadena and it is composed of many beautifully and creatively made floats as well as hard-working and passionate bands. One of those bands was […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

The City of Fresno prepares for the next storm

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – During Tuesday’s break between rainstorms, City of Fresno crews spent the day surveying the damage left behind and preparing for the rain expected to pour down on the valley floor on Wednesday and Thursday.   “Limbs down from trees, flooding issues, clearing drains, a lot of this week’s effort is from clean up, […]
FRESNO, CA
madera.gov

Centennial Park Playground dedicated in honor of Thaddeus Sran

On December 10, 2022, Maderans gathered at Centennial Park to celebrate the dedication of a special needs playground in honor of the late Thaddeus Sran. Thaddeus, a 2-year-old boy with special needs, was reported missing by his parents in 2020. The Madera Police Department worked exhaustively alongside community members, local businesses, City staff, and partnering agencies to search for Thaddeus. Tragically, his remains were later found near an orchard outside of the city.
MADERA, CA
fresnoalliance.com

Excremental Change: Public Toilets Needed Now

A livable city should have an adequate number of public toilets. Urban planners plan for public spaces, pedestrian access, good transit and parks, but they almost never plan for providing public toilets. The issue comes up in debates about urban planning, if at all, when talking about homelessness. But it’s...
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

New Superintendent of Schools Announced in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Fresno County now has a new superintendent of schools. The Fresno County Office of Education announced Tuesday that Dr. Michele Cantwell-Copher is the new Fresno County superintendent of schools. Dr. Cantwell-Copher was raised in the Central Valley and attended Fresno City College and Fresno State...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno resident from Peace Corps returns to service overseas

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A resident from Fresno is among the first Peace Corps volunteers to return to overseas service since the agency’s global evacuation due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, when The Peace Corps suspended global operations and evacuated nearly 7,000 volunteers from more than 60 countries. Reuben Stavros of Fresno says […]
FRESNO, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Merced, CA

The city of Merced is the seat of Merced County, located in Central California. Also known as the “Gateway to Yosemite,” Merced is less than two hours from the renowned park, making it an ideal stopover for those going to and from the national park. Besides its convenient...
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy