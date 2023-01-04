ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Badgers announce Longo, Tressel have joined Fickell’s staff

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — After spending the last two seasons as defensive coordinator on Luke Fickell’s Cincinnati staff, Mike Tressel is following him to Wisconsin.

Wisconsin announced on Tuesday the hiring of Tressel as defensive coordinator/inside linebackers coach and Phil Longo as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach. Longo, who had been North Carolina’s offensive coordinator the last four seasons, had said last month he was joining Wisconsin’s staff in the same role.

“I’m extremely excited for our players and our program to add Phil and Mike,” Fickell said Tuesday in a statement released by the university. “I’ve built a relationship with Phil over the past six years and am happy to finally be able to work side-by-side with him. He’s a very innovative and well-rounded football coach. He’s a tremendous person and family man and truly cares about his players.

“I’ve known Mike for 20 years and he is a great coach and person. He has incredible experience, including a terrific background in the Big Ten. Over the last two years coaching together I was impressed with his ability to adapt both as a coach on the field and to the culture of a program. We are very fortunate to have both Phil and Mike on staff.”

In Tressel’s first year as Cincinnati’s defensive coordinator, the Bearcats reached the College Football Playoff and ranked fifth nationally in scoring defense. Cincinnati allowed 4.5 yards per play, the fourth-lowest average of any Football Bowl Subdivision team.

This season, Cincinnati ranks 20th in scoring defense. The Bearcats gave up 4.61 yards per play, the sixth-lowest average of any FBS team.

Tressel worked on Michigan State’s staff from 2007-20 and was defensive coordinator 2018 and 2019.

“I’m beyond excited to join the Wisconsin football family and look forward to carrying on the tradition of elite defenses here in Madison,” Tressel said in a statement. “This is a program I’ve always admired and it’s great to be back in the Big Ten. I’m most excited to be able to work with the tremendous young men here. They have already demonstrated to me great work ethic, intelligence and ability.”

Wisconsin named Fickell coach on Nov. 27, the day after the Badgers closed a 6-6 regular season with a 23-16 loss to Minnesota. Fickell was on the Wisconsin sideline with interim head coach Jim Leonhard, who won’t be part of the Badgers’ 2023 staff, for a 24-17 Guaranteed Rate Bowl victory over Oklahoma State on Dec. 27.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wisconsin beats Oklahoma State 24-17 in Guaranteed Rate Bowl

PHOENIX (AP) — Wisconsin had a new coach on the sideline, with the interim coach still calling the shots. The Badgers had several new players in key positions, including quarterback. A long, sometimes-difficult season came to a conclusion with more adversity – and, eventually, a win. A 17-point lead nearly erased, Wisconsin dug down for […]
STILLWATER, OK
No. 22 Wisconsin beats Lehigh 78-56 for 4th straight victory

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Steven Crowl scored 15 points, Jordan Davis had 14 and No. 22 Wisconsin overcame a first-half deficit to beat Lehigh 78-56 on Thursday night. Freshman Connor Essegian added 13 points and matched a career-high with six rebounds off the bench for the Badgers (9-2) in their fourth straight victory. Tyler Wahl, […]
MADISON, WI
Wisconsin Badgers, Fickell to hire UNC offensive coordinator Longo

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina is losing two assistants to Wisconsin, including the one who has orchestrated the Tar Heels’ prolific attack the past four seasons. Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Phil Longo said he and offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr. leave Chapel Hill on Friday for the same roles under new […]
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Jim Leonhard says he won’t return to Wisconsin staff

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Jim Leonhard, who served as Wisconsin’s interim coach for the last seven games of the regular season, says he won’t be back with the Badgers next season. Leonhard tweeted Tuesday night that he would work as Wisconsin’s defensive coordinator for its Dec. 27 Guaranteed Rate Bowl matchup with Oklahoma State but wouldn’t be part […]
MADISON, WI
Mayville RB Schraufnagel named Wis. AP player of the year

MAYVILLE, Wis. (AP) – Wherever his football journey takes him next, Blake Schraufnagel will always remember where it started. It’s safe to say the Mayville community won’t be forgetting the running back anytime soon, either. On Thursday, Schraufnagel was selected as Wisconsin Associated Press Player of the Year for high school football in 2022. The […]
MAYVILLE, WI
