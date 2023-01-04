ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

WCBD Count on 2

Man charged following deadly 2020 shooting on Johns Island

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest after a shooting death in 2020. Clyde Scott Mock (54, of Ravenel) is charged with murder following a years-long investigation into the shooting death of Michael Mikula (52). “Patrol deputies from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded shortly after 12:30 a.m. Oct. […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Crash causes ‘significant delays’ on I-526 near Glenn McConnell Pkwy

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is reporting a crash on I-526 is causing traffic delays for commuters Thursday afternoon. Police say a multi-vehicle crash on I-526 near East Glenn McConnell Parkway happened just before 4 p.m. They’re advising drivers to take an alternate route. This is...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Crash cleared after causing ‘significant delays’ on I-526

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A multi-vehicle crash on I-526 had traffic backed up for hours Thursday afternoon. The Charleston Police Department reported a crash involving multiple vehicles near the East Glenn McConnell Parkway exit around 3:50 p.m. At the time of the crash, police were advising drivers to go an...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Deputies looking for missing West Ashley teen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen on Friday. Hayden Barton, 14, was reported missing from the West Ashley area on Friday. Family last saw Barton around 10 p.m. on Jan. 3 when she left a residence near Orange Grove Road, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andrew Knapp said. Officials say she may be in the James Island area.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

West Ashley 2022 crime decrease, community still concerned

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As 2023 begins, some West Ashley community members express concerns about what they call an increase in crime. Some questions come after a Wednesday night shooting in West Ashley left three people under the age of eighteen injured. Violent crime in West Ashley went down 12.2%...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Berkeley Observer

After Body Found In School Parking Lot, Killer Remains Free: GCPD

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. – More than six months after police located the body of a man in the parking lot of a Berkeley County school, the search for a homicide suspect remains ongoing. The Goose Creek Police Department said it is seeking the public’s assistance in the identification and apprehension of the person responsible for the victim’s death. In the […] The post After Body Found In School Parking Lot, Killer Remains Free: GCPD appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
GOOSE CREEK, SC
abcnews4.com

Man arrested with gun, drugs, license plate from police car in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A man is facing multiple charges after leading deputies on a chase in Colleton County on Friday, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies were patrolling when they spotted a car driven by 45-year-old Haskell Magwood, according to CCSO. Authorities ran the plates and found that they belonged to a 2011 Ford police car.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

New details released on James Island pursuit

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) arrested four people who led deputies on a chase through a James Island neighborhood Saturday. According to the report, a deputy observed a truck swerving multiple times and attempted to pull the driver over. The driver kept going, and the deputy noted that he “saw the occupants making furtive movements toward the center console and floorboard area.”
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified a 58-year-old pedestrian killed after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday night. Karen Simmons, 58, died at the Medical University of South Carolina from injuries sustained in the crash, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. Officers responded...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man sentenced for deadly DUI crash on Johns Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man charged in a deadly DUI crash on Johns Island was sentenced to several years in prison, nearly three years later. On Thursday, Joseph Sinclair pleaded guilty to two counts of felony DUI with a death, two counts of felony DUI with great bodily injury, and leaving the scene of […]
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Coroner identifies woman hit and killed in wheelchair on East Bay Street

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police Department said the driver of the vehicle that fatally struck a pedestrian in a wheelchair complied with officers. According to CPD, the driver showed no signs of impairment and cooperated with investigators. No charges have been filed at this time. On Tuesday, Jan...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

2 Dorchester Co. fire stations expected to open in 2023

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County is spending millions of dollars to upgrade its fire infrastructure, and two new fire stations are expected to open up later this year. Throughout the day, crews have been working on building a new station facing Ladson Road, which will soon be home...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC

