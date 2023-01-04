Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSummerville, SC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CharlestonTed RiversCharleston, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
Man charged following deadly 2020 shooting on Johns Island
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest after a shooting death in 2020. Clyde Scott Mock (54, of Ravenel) is charged with murder following a years-long investigation into the shooting death of Michael Mikula (52). “Patrol deputies from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded shortly after 12:30 a.m. Oct. […]
abcnews4.com
Disability advocate calls for change after fatal pedestrian crash on East Bay Street
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Navigating busy streets and sidewalks in Charleston is a risk people with disabilities are often forced to take. But after a woman in a wheelchair was hit and killed in downtown Charleston, disability advocates are calling for change. Charleston Police Department says 58-year-old Karen Simmons...
live5news.com
Crash causes ‘significant delays’ on I-526 near Glenn McConnell Pkwy
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is reporting a crash on I-526 is causing traffic delays for commuters Thursday afternoon. Police say a multi-vehicle crash on I-526 near East Glenn McConnell Parkway happened just before 4 p.m. They’re advising drivers to take an alternate route. This is...
live5news.com
Crash cleared after causing ‘significant delays’ on I-526
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A multi-vehicle crash on I-526 had traffic backed up for hours Thursday afternoon. The Charleston Police Department reported a crash involving multiple vehicles near the East Glenn McConnell Parkway exit around 3:50 p.m. At the time of the crash, police were advising drivers to go an...
live5news.com
Docs: Charleston deputy charged in crash ‘struggled’ behind wheel in training
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Daily training logs reveal field supervisors noted difficulties a former Charleston County deputy who was involved in a crash that killed a Colleton County woman and her two daughters was having with driving while she was training for the job. Emily Pelletier was just six...
live5news.com
Deputies looking for missing West Ashley teen
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen on Friday. Hayden Barton, 14, was reported missing from the West Ashley area on Friday. Family last saw Barton around 10 p.m. on Jan. 3 when she left a residence near Orange Grove Road, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andrew Knapp said. Officials say she may be in the James Island area.
Deputies: Camper stolen from Charleston County may be along Grand Strand
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Detectives believe a camper that was stolen from Charleston County may be along the Grand Strand, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office. The camper was stolen from the front of a home on Doar Road in the Awendaw between 1 p.m. on Dec. 22 and 12 p.m. on Dec. […]
live5news.com
Over 2,800 parking tickets could lead to towing, city of Charleston says
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston says after months of handing out hundreds of parking tickets on King Street between Spring and Calhoun, folks might start to see their cars towed. “Our goal has been and always will be to keep that area safe,” Luther Reynolds, Chief of...
WJCL
Have you seen him? Investigators in South Carolina searching for man missing several months
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Authorities in the Lowcountry are asking for the public's help finding a 62-year-old man who they say disappeared under suspicious circumstances. Gregory Donell Bodison was last seen at his home in Round O, South Carolina on September 11, 2022. According...
live5news.com
West Ashley 2022 crime decrease, community still concerned
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As 2023 begins, some West Ashley community members express concerns about what they call an increase in crime. Some questions come after a Wednesday night shooting in West Ashley left three people under the age of eighteen injured. Violent crime in West Ashley went down 12.2%...
After Body Found In School Parking Lot, Killer Remains Free: GCPD
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. – More than six months after police located the body of a man in the parking lot of a Berkeley County school, the search for a homicide suspect remains ongoing. The Goose Creek Police Department said it is seeking the public’s assistance in the identification and apprehension of the person responsible for the victim’s death. In the […] The post After Body Found In School Parking Lot, Killer Remains Free: GCPD appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
abcnews4.com
Man arrested with gun, drugs, license plate from police car in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A man is facing multiple charges after leading deputies on a chase in Colleton County on Friday, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies were patrolling when they spotted a car driven by 45-year-old Haskell Magwood, according to CCSO. Authorities ran the plates and found that they belonged to a 2011 Ford police car.
WSAV-TV
Port Royal shooting suspect turns herself in, another still at large
One suspect has surrendered to the authorities in connection to a shooting on Dec. 29 in Port Royal, while a second suspect remains at large. Port Royal shooting suspect turns herself in, another …. One suspect has surrendered to the authorities in connection to a shooting on Dec. 29 in...
counton2.com
New details released on James Island pursuit
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) arrested four people who led deputies on a chase through a James Island neighborhood Saturday. According to the report, a deputy observed a truck swerving multiple times and attempted to pull the driver over. The driver kept going, and the deputy noted that he “saw the occupants making furtive movements toward the center console and floorboard area.”
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Serious crash involving pedestrian closes East Bay St. near Reid St.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a serious crash has closed part of East Bay Street Tuesday night. The department is investigating a crash involving a car and a person in a wheelchair, police say. Officers have closed East Bay Street between Reid and South Streets, according...
live5news.com
Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified a 58-year-old pedestrian killed after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday night. Karen Simmons, 58, died at the Medical University of South Carolina from injuries sustained in the crash, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. Officers responded...
Police Still Looking For Suspect Wanted For Shooting in Goose Creek Subdivision
More than two months after a shooting seriously injured one person in a Goose Creek subdivision, police are hoping someone can offer clues as to the whereabouts of the shooter. The post Police Still Looking For Suspect Wanted For Shooting in Goose Creek Subdivision appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
Man sentenced for deadly DUI crash on Johns Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man charged in a deadly DUI crash on Johns Island was sentenced to several years in prison, nearly three years later. On Thursday, Joseph Sinclair pleaded guilty to two counts of felony DUI with a death, two counts of felony DUI with great bodily injury, and leaving the scene of […]
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies woman hit and killed in wheelchair on East Bay Street
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police Department said the driver of the vehicle that fatally struck a pedestrian in a wheelchair complied with officers. According to CPD, the driver showed no signs of impairment and cooperated with investigators. No charges have been filed at this time. On Tuesday, Jan...
live5news.com
2 Dorchester Co. fire stations expected to open in 2023
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County is spending millions of dollars to upgrade its fire infrastructure, and two new fire stations are expected to open up later this year. Throughout the day, crews have been working on building a new station facing Ladson Road, which will soon be home...
Comments / 0