High school hoops rewind: Holland Christian tops Covenant with stunning comeback; girls win in 2OT

HOLLAND - The Holland Christian boys basketball team found itself in a huge hole with one quarter to go.

The Maroons trailed Covenant Christian by 17 points in the third quarter only to rally to a 57-52 win on Tuesday night at the Holland Civic Center.

Holland Christian outscored Covenant Christian 20-5 in the fourth quarter.

Kyle Cannon scored 32 points, including going 10-for-13 from the free-throw line and three 3s, to lead the Maroons - returning to full strength after missing a few games with an injury earlier in the season.

Harry Halbert added 14 for Holland Christian.

"It was a good win for the Maroons," Holland Christian coach Brad Jansen said. "Nice to have Kyle back from injury."

BOYS BASKETBALL

Black River 53, Wellspring Prep 51

The Black River boys defeated Wellspring Prep on Tuesday, 53-51.

Jonah Vandermeer led the River Rats (2-3) with 20 points and five assists. Julian Fowler added 10 points and eight rebounds.

"I was really happy with our pace in transition tonight, we rebounded the ball well and limited Wellspring to one shot (per possession) for most of the game," Black River coach Darrion Denham said. "I saw some good things from tonight that we can build on moving forward after a long two weeks off."

Galesburg-Augusta 67, Saugatuck 45

Both teams came into the game 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the Division, but it's the Rams who will take the early Division lead moving forward. The Trailblazers got out hustled for most of the game and definitely got out rebounded. They'll try to right the ship on Friday when they travel to Martin for another Division game.

Leading the way for the Trailblazers was junior Matt Hartgerink with 13 points. Following close behind was junior Russell Vande Poel and senior Will Ayers with 10 and nine points, respectively.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Holland Christian 62, Hart 57, 2OT

The Maroons won the non-conference game in double overtime.

Holland Christian set the pace for the game in the first quarter by only allowing just three points to a physical and aggressive Hart team.

The Maroons improved to 5-3 as they wrap up their non-conference schedule.

Holland Christian was led by Bria Lampen with 22 points, including four 3-pointers.

Tryna VanderZwaag added 14 points (including 6-for-6 from the free-throw line) and Jenna VandenBrink had 11 points.

Hamilton 49, Caledonia 36

The Hawkeyes jumped out to a 17-2 lead after the first quarter and never looked back in the non-conference win.

Taylor VanderZwaag led Hamilton with 20 points. Kaitlyn Geurink had 17 and Kyra Kleinheksel had 10.

"We opened with a strong first half thanks to three 3's each from Taylor and Kaitlyn. I give Caledonia a ton of credit for battling back and cutting the lead to five in the fourth quarter. They never gave up and made things interesting down the stretch," Hamilton coach Jacquelyn Malloch said. "Senior Taylor VanderZwaag took over and sealed the game for us going 7-for-7 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter."

Saugatuck 51, Galesburg Augusta 47

Saugatuck returned to action hosting division foe Galesburg Augusta in what was a back n forth game all night long.

Leading 13-8 after one the Rams charged back in the second to take a 26-25 halftime lead.

A slow start after the break had the Trailblazers down 34-27 but a 12-4 run the last four minutes had Saugatuck heading into the fourth up 41-38. The Trailblazers continued to battle late in the game with big rebounds and huge defensive stope to secure the victory.

Saugatuck had great balance with three players scoring in double figures. Haley Rivera with 12 including three 3’s, and both Kennedy Gustafson and Erin Moerler each had 16.

“Great effort tonight, didn’t always play smart but we played extremely hard. It was really nice to see Erin have such a great game, she deserves she comes to practice every day and works her tail off, is she continues to also be a scoring threat we will be a tough match up," Saugatuck coach Kegin Tringali said.

Unity Christian 57, Zeeland East 30

The Zeeland East Girls lost to Unity Christian 57-30 on Tuesday night.

The Chix were down by six at halftime before Unity pulled away with the lead early in the third quarter.

Emily Wierenga and Mirra Fenlon each had 12 points for the Chix (3-4).

Hudsonville 53, Zeeland West 48

Zeeland West lost on the road to Hudsonville 48-53. Kara Bartels led the team with 18 points. Georgia Kuyers had 12 and Jordyn Klaasen had 10 for the Dux (3-4).

"Very proud of our girls effort tonight. Hudsonville can pile on the points quickly with their great outside shooting and our girls responded to each of those runs with one of our own to keep it a one possession game to the final minute," Zeeland West coach Ryan Lane said.

Potter’s House 67, Black River 26

The River Rats dropped to 4-2 on the season. Olivia Hayes scored seven points and Camille Wolbrink had four.

"Potter's House is an impressive team who really hurt us with their press," Black River coach Brent Rowe said. "We couldn’t handle the pressure and it was tough to get any momentum. Hopefully, we learn and get better."

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: High school hoops rewind: Holland Christian tops Covenant with stunning comeback; girls win in 2OT