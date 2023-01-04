ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Recapping the top weather moments of 2022

By Nathan Gidley
WANE 15
WANE 15
 1 day ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 2022 is now in the books and it was another memorable year in the weather department. Let’s take a look back at the year.

Top Stories of 2022

In a Twitter poll conducted by Meteorologist Nathan Gidley, we asked what the most memorable weather moment of the year was out of four possible choices. Out of 90 votes, the clear winner was the June 13th derecho. Coming in second was the snow and cold of December 22nd to 24th. In third place was the snow that occurred on February 2nd and 3rd. Another moment that received some votes was the July 5th and 6th flash flooding that occurred in part of the area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kW9fA_0k2bM6fc00

The June 13th derecho was one of the most significant storms to ever impact the area. The 98 mph wind gust recorded at the Fort Wayne International Airport was the strongest wind gust since the June 29th, 2012, derecho that brought a 91 mph wind gust. Damage was significant across parts of the area, especially on the southern side of Allen County.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UfjG9_0k2bM6fc00

Blizzard conditions occurred on December 23rd during our stretch of snow and cold from December 22nd to 24th. The wind chill dropped to -38° at its lowest point in Fort Wayne and winds gusted up to 51 mph. This was the coldest wind chill recorded in the city since January 30th, 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ynkbj_0k2bM6fc00

The winter storm of February 2nd and 3rd dumped several double digit snow totals across the area over the course of the two days. The highest report was 15.2 inches in Whitley County.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SGJOC_0k2bM6fc00

Finally, heavy rain on July 5th and 6th led to dangerous flash flooding across the area and power outages from the training rain and storms. 2.83 inches of rain fell on July 5th in Fort Wayne. The month ended up being the 8th wettest July on record.

The ‘one-two’ punch of rainfall; FW residents dealing with the second round of rain

Honorable mention weather moments go to the very warm temperatures in early May and the 2nd earliest measurable snow on record we saw on October 17th.

Snow and temperature swings headline October 2022

Overall, the year ended with 33.59 inches of precipitation. We ended the year 5.89 inches below the average of 39.48 inches. This ranks as the 45th driest year on record and the driest since we saw only 28.58 inches in 2012. This led to periods of drought throughout the year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31ZJ6b_0k2bM6fc00

Temperature-wise, our average yearly temperature was right at what it should be for a year (50.9°). The highest temperature of the year was 96° on June 14th and 21st, and the coldest was -9° on January 26th.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uW3Yk_0k2bM6fc00

What does 2023 have in store? You’ll have to visit our WANE 15 Forecast Page for the latest forecast information throughout the year. Happy New Year!

WANE 15

WANE 15

