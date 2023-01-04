Read full article on original website
Inside College Basketball: NC State is Making Moves After Defeating #16 Duke
Our 'Inside College Basketball' analysts recap the fantastic win from the NC State Wolfpack over the #16 Duke Blue Devils with a final score of 84-60.
Fans blast NCAA Tournament proposal to add teams
Imagine an NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament with almost 90 teams tipping off March Madness. Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated reported Tuesday that the NCAA Transformation Committee’s final report recommends that all championship tournaments be expanded to include 25% of teams. As there are 358 teams this season in NCAA Division I, that would result in Read more... The post Fans blast NCAA Tournament proposal to add teams appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Wake Forest victory at Wisconsin one of the top college basketball road wins of the season
The Demon Deacons are generating a little bit of buzz here in early-January, with a trio of quality wins over Duke, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin. Led by dynamic point guard Tyree Appleby, who is second in the ACC in both scoring and assists, the Demon Deacons have moved to 10-4 overall and 2-1 in the ACC after a 77-75 victory Saturday at Joel Coliseum over Virginia Tech.
All 32 NFL Teams Change Twitter Avatars to Honor Damar Hamlin
Support for the Bills safety continues to pour in as the 24-year-old remains in critical condition in the ICU. Support across the sports community continued to pour in Tuesday for Damar Hamlin, who is in critical condition and in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
UConn injury woes continue with potential loss of Aaliyah Edwards
No. 5 UConn is somehow on a winning streak and a losing streak at the same time. The Huskies notched their seventh consecutive win on Thursday with a dominant 73-37 win over Xavier, but potentially lost Aaliyah Edwards, their top remaining healthy player, to a foot injury in the first half.
Kevin Keatts on win over No. 16 Duke: 'We played on both ends'
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State moved to 3-1 at home against Duke in the Kevin Keatts era with an 84-60 win over the No. 16 Blue Devils on Wednesday night -- and 3-0 with full capacity allowed inside PNC Arena. It was a signature win for Keatts' club that has come up on the short end of several tight games against quality opponents this season despite now holding a 12-4 overall record.
D.J. Burns turning into Wolfpack's 'cheat code' this season
RALEIGH, N.C. -- The legend of D.J. Burns just continues to grow every time he touches the court. Burns didn't get the start on Wednesday night against Duke, but it didn't take long for him to make an impact. And seemingly every second he was in, two things were happening: He was scoring, and the crowd was always ready to erupt for him.
Condensed Game: NC State 84, Duke 60
NC State (12-4, 2-3 ACC) secured a much-needed 84-60 blowout conference win over rival Duke Wednesday night. Standout sophomore guard Terquavion Smith led the way with 24 points, including 4-of-8 from three-point range, while fellow guard Jarkel Joiner added 21 points on 5-of-10 from downtown, nine assists, six rebounds and two steals. State also got a huge game from D.J. Burns, who finished with 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field in just 16 minutes. Senior guard Casey Morsell also had a team-high nine rebounds.
