Cavs Guard Donovan Mitchell Drug Tested After Dropping 71 Points in Game
Donovan Mitchell got unwelcome surprise after epic 71-point game
Nets' Kyrie Irving reacts to Donovan Mitchell scoring 71 points against the Chicago Bulls
Donovan Mitchell is the 1st NBA player since Kobe Bryant to do this
Donovan Mitchell's 71-Point Game Highlights Wild NBA Night
Plus, how the Warriors keep finding a way to win without Stephen Curry and LeBron James's MVP-caliber play.
10 observations: Mitchell's 71 points fuel Cavs comeback
For the seventh time in NBA history, a player scored 70-plus points in a game. Unfortunately for the Chicago Bulls, it came at their expense. Yes, as part of a 145-134 overtime victory, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell exploded for 71 points and 11 assists on 22-for-34 shooting (7-for-15 from 3-point range, 20-for-25 from the line).
Donovan Mitchell’s 71-point performance ended with a PED test
NBA says Mitchell's desperation score shouldn't have counted
Donovan Mitchell sent the best game of his career to overtime with an incredible play. A little too incredible, the NBA said. Mitchell's desperation basket that forced overtime — off an intentionally missed free throw — and extended what became his 71-point effort for the Cleveland Cavaliers in their 145-134 victory over the Chicago Bulls shouldn't have counted, the NBA said Tuesday.
Donovan Mitchell sends love to Damar Hamlin after historic game
Kyrie Irving predicted Donovan Mitchell’s big night after Call of Duty session
Donovan Mitchell went off for 71 points on Monday night. Kyrie Irving was gaming with him that afternoon and knew something big was coming. Donovan Mitchell has had some big scoring nights in his career but Monday night took the cake. He finished the Cavs’ overtime win over the Bulls with 71 points, shooting 23-of-34 from the field, 7-of-15 from beyond the arc, and 20-of-25 from the free-throw line. He scored 16 in the first half, 42 in the second and 13 in overtime.
Lakers News: Donovan Mitchell's 71-Piece Earns Rave Review From LeBron James
Billy Donovan predicts missed call on Mitchell putback
When the NBA releases its Last Two Minute Reports on Tuesday, Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan is convinced his team will be left with yet another consolation prize. One day after the league ruled that Caris LeVert should have been whistled for a shooting foul on DeMar DeRozan in the Cleveland Cavaliers' one-point regulation victory on Saturday night at the United Center, Donovan believes Donovan Mitchell committed a lane violation on his game-tying putback of his own missed free throw with 3 seconds left in regulation.
Watch Donovan Mitchell drop insane 71 points, Cavaliers need all of it for OT win
Sam Amico: Donovan Mitchell is the spark the Cavaliers needed
How valuable is Donovan Mitchell to the Cavaliers? Sam Amico says he’s the spark the team needed. Hear the full conversation with Baskin and Phelps!
thesource.com
SOURCE SPORTS: Donovan Mitchell Erupts for 71 Points in Cavs’ OT Win Over Bulls
NBA roundup: Donovan Mitchell puts up Cavs-record 71 in OT win
Donovan Mitchell scored a career-high 71 points, the NBA’s single-game best since Kobe Bryant’s 81-point performance in January 2006, and
SI:AM | A Harrowing Scene in Cincinnati
Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital. Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. Let me be the latest to send thoughts and prayers to Damar Hamlin and his family. In today’s SI:AM:. 🔵 Damar Hamlin hospitalized in Cincinnati. ⚪ Fans flood his charity. 🔴 Players...
Skip Bayless Addresses Damar Hamlin Collapse on ‘Undisputed’
The Fox Sports host found himself at the center of backlash after he sent out an ill-timed tweet during the aftermath of the frightening injury. After drawing widespread scrutiny for his controversial tweet in the aftermath of Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s frightening injury during Monday Night Football, Fox Sports host Skip Bayless addressed the situation on Tuesday morning.
Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux Responds to Jeff Saturday’s Criticism
The rookie linebacker weighed in on the comments from the Colts’ coach about his celebration after sacking Nick Foles. Kayvon Thibodeaux’s ensuing celebration after a big sack on Colts quarterback Nick Foles in Sunday’s game stirred reaction from Indianapolis interim head coach Jeff Saturday, who referred to the pass rusher’s jubilance as “tasteless and trash.”
Bengals’ Tee Higgins Shares Message for Bills’ Damar Hamlin
The two players collided during the final play of Monday night’s postponed game, which was followed by a frightening scene involving the Buffalo safety. Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, who was involved in the final play just before a frightening scene unfolded at Paycor Stadium on Monday night, tweeted a message of support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin early Tuesday morning.
