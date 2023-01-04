ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Larry Brown Sports

Donovan Mitchell got unwelcome surprise after epic 71-point game

All eyes were on Donovan Mitchell during his 71-point explosion on Monday night … including the eyes of the NBA league office. The Cleveland Cavaliers guard Mitchell spewed lava in an overtime win over the Chicago Bulls, producing one of the ten highest-scoring performances in NBA history. Mitchell was 22-for-34 from the floor (including seven... The post Donovan Mitchell got unwelcome surprise after epic 71-point game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nets' Kyrie Irving reacts to Donovan Mitchell scoring 71 points against the Chicago Bulls

NEW YORK — Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has had his share of high-scoring games in his NBA career. His highest-scoring game of his career was when he dropped 60 points on the Orlando Magic on Mar. 15, 2022 as a member of the Nets. His next highest-scoring game was when he scored 57 points against the San Antonio Spurs on Mar. 12, 2015 as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers. That was a franchise record that stood until Monday when Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell broke it and then some by scoring 71 points on the Chicago Bulls in 145-134 overtime win.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

10 observations: Mitchell's 71 points fuel Cavs comeback

For the seventh time in NBA history, a player scored 70-plus points in a game. Unfortunately for the Chicago Bulls, it came at their expense. Yes, as part of a 145-134 overtime victory, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell exploded for 71 points and 11 assists on 22-for-34 shooting (7-for-15 from 3-point range, 20-for-25 from the line).
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Donovan Mitchell sends love to Damar Hamlin after historic game

Donovan Mitchell used his platform after Monday’s historic game to send his well wishes to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The Cleveland Cavaliers star Mitchell went absolutely feral on the Chicago Bulls, going for a team-record 71 points in a 145-134 overtime victory for the Cavs. It was tied for the eighth-highest scoring game in... The post Donovan Mitchell sends love to Damar Hamlin after historic game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Kyrie Irving predicted Donovan Mitchell’s big night after Call of Duty session

Donovan Mitchell went off for 71 points on Monday night. Kyrie Irving was gaming with him that afternoon and knew something big was coming. Donovan Mitchell has had some big scoring nights in his career but Monday night took the cake. He finished the Cavs’ overtime win over the Bulls with 71 points, shooting 23-of-34 from the field, 7-of-15 from beyond the arc, and 20-of-25 from the free-throw line. He scored 16 in the first half, 42 in the second and 13 in overtime.
NBC Sports Chicago

Billy Donovan predicts missed call on Mitchell putback

When the NBA releases its Last Two Minute Reports on Tuesday, Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan is convinced his team will be left with yet another consolation prize. One day after the league ruled that Caris LeVert should have been whistled for a shooting foul on DeMar DeRozan in the Cleveland Cavaliers' one-point regulation victory on Saturday night at the United Center, Donovan believes Donovan Mitchell committed a lane violation on his game-tying putback of his own missed free throw with 3 seconds left in regulation.
CHICAGO, IL
Boston 25 News WFXT

NBA says Mitchell's desperation score shouldn't have counted

Donovan Mitchell sent the best game of his career to overtime with an incredible play. A little too incredible, the NBA said. Mitchell's desperation basket that forced overtime — off an intentionally missed free throw — and extended what became his 71-point effort for the Cleveland Cavaliers in their 145-134 victory over the Chicago Bulls shouldn't have counted, the NBA said Tuesday.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 59

All 32 NFL Teams Change Twitter Avatars to Honor Damar Hamlin

Support for the Bills safety continues to pour in as the 24-year-old remains in critical condition in the ICU. Support across the sports community continued to pour in Tuesday for Damar Hamlin, who is in critical condition and in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Fox 59

Rodgers Asked About Possibly Playing His Last Home Game Ever

The Packers quarterback didn’t commit to playing next year. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers will be playing for their playoff lives on Sunday against the Lions in their regular season finale, but more may be on the line in the grand scheme of things. Green Bay will be playing its last home game this season—win or lose Sunday—and on Wednesday, Rodgers was asked whether he has thought about the fact that it might have been his last time playing at Lambeau Field.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox 59

Bills vs. Bengals: NFL Provides Scheduling Update

The 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest, collapsing on the field during the ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup. The NFL announced on Tuesday that the Bills vs. Bengals matchup will not be rescheduled for this week. The Monday Night Football game between the powerhouse franchises was postponed after Buffalo’s Damar...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 59

Pat McAfee Apologizes for Ripping Lions Over His Interview Access

View the original article to see embedded media. Former NFL punter-turned-media personality Pat McAfee has cultivated an immense following for himself with his colorful and brash on-air persona. But after launching an angry tirade toward the Lions after being told head coach Dan Campbell would not be able to appear on his Pat McAfee Show this week, McAfee has struck a different tone in offering an apology.
DETROIT, MI

