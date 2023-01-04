Read full article on original website
thesource.com
Cavs Guard Donovan Mitchell Drug Tested After Dropping 71 Points in Game
Drop 71 points and get rewarded with a drug test. The day after Donovan Mitchell dropped a new career high of 71 points and the most scored in the NBA in the last 17 years, he was drug tested. According to ESPN, the Cleveland Cavaliers were issued tests for performance-enhancing...
Donovan Mitchell got unwelcome surprise after epic 71-point game
All eyes were on Donovan Mitchell during his 71-point explosion on Monday night … including the eyes of the NBA league office. The Cleveland Cavaliers guard Mitchell spewed lava in an overtime win over the Chicago Bulls, producing one of the ten highest-scoring performances in NBA history. Mitchell was 22-for-34 from the floor (including seven... The post Donovan Mitchell got unwelcome surprise after epic 71-point game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Nets' Kyrie Irving reacts to Donovan Mitchell scoring 71 points against the Chicago Bulls
NEW YORK — Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has had his share of high-scoring games in his NBA career. His highest-scoring game of his career was when he dropped 60 points on the Orlando Magic on Mar. 15, 2022 as a member of the Nets. His next highest-scoring game was when he scored 57 points against the San Antonio Spurs on Mar. 12, 2015 as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers. That was a franchise record that stood until Monday when Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell broke it and then some by scoring 71 points on the Chicago Bulls in 145-134 overtime win.
Donovan Mitchell is the 1st NBA player since Kobe Bryant to do this
Donovan Mitchell enjoyed one of the greatest nights in NBA history on Jan. 2, 2023. In the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 145-134 win over the Chicago Bulls, Mitchell scored 71 points to go along with 11 assists and eight rebounds. It is tied for the eighth-highest-scoring performance in NBA history. It...
Donovan Mitchell's 71-Point Game Highlights Wild NBA Night
Plus, how the Warriors keep finding a way to win without Stephen Curry and LeBron James's MVP-caliber play.
10 observations: Mitchell's 71 points fuel Cavs comeback
For the seventh time in NBA history, a player scored 70-plus points in a game. Unfortunately for the Chicago Bulls, it came at their expense. Yes, as part of a 145-134 overtime victory, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell exploded for 71 points and 11 assists on 22-for-34 shooting (7-for-15 from 3-point range, 20-for-25 from the line).
Donovan Mitchell’s 71-point performance ended with a PED test
What a night for Donovan Mitchell. The Cleveland Cavaliers’ point guard put up a franchise-high 71 points during Monday night’s showdown against the Chicago Bulls. But his performance didn’t only result in praise … it was also followed by a performance-enhancing drug test. The athlete posted...
Donovan Mitchell sends love to Damar Hamlin after historic game
Donovan Mitchell used his platform after Monday’s historic game to send his well wishes to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The Cleveland Cavaliers star Mitchell went absolutely feral on the Chicago Bulls, going for a team-record 71 points in a 145-134 overtime victory for the Cavs. It was tied for the eighth-highest scoring game in... The post Donovan Mitchell sends love to Damar Hamlin after historic game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kyrie Irving predicted Donovan Mitchell’s big night after Call of Duty session
Donovan Mitchell went off for 71 points on Monday night. Kyrie Irving was gaming with him that afternoon and knew something big was coming. Donovan Mitchell has had some big scoring nights in his career but Monday night took the cake. He finished the Cavs’ overtime win over the Bulls with 71 points, shooting 23-of-34 from the field, 7-of-15 from beyond the arc, and 20-of-25 from the free-throw line. He scored 16 in the first half, 42 in the second and 13 in overtime.
Billy Donovan predicts missed call on Mitchell putback
When the NBA releases its Last Two Minute Reports on Tuesday, Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan is convinced his team will be left with yet another consolation prize. One day after the league ruled that Caris LeVert should have been whistled for a shooting foul on DeMar DeRozan in the Cleveland Cavaliers' one-point regulation victory on Saturday night at the United Center, Donovan believes Donovan Mitchell committed a lane violation on his game-tying putback of his own missed free throw with 3 seconds left in regulation.
NBA says Mitchell's desperation score shouldn't have counted
Donovan Mitchell sent the best game of his career to overtime with an incredible play. A little too incredible, the NBA said. Mitchell's desperation basket that forced overtime — off an intentionally missed free throw — and extended what became his 71-point effort for the Cleveland Cavaliers in their 145-134 victory over the Chicago Bulls shouldn't have counted, the NBA said Tuesday.
Lakers News: Donovan Mitchell's 71-Piece Earns Rave Review From LeBron James
The former Cleveland champ shouted out the current Cavs star.
Sam Amico: Donovan Mitchell is the spark the Cavaliers needed
How valuable is Donovan Mitchell to the Cavaliers? Sam Amico says he’s the spark the team needed. Hear the full conversation with Baskin and Phelps!
NBC Sports
Watch Donovan Mitchell drop insane 71 points, Cavaliers need all of it for OT win
In a season with a lot of 40+ and 50+ point games, Donovan Mitchell looked at Luka and said, “hold my postgame recovery beer…”. Mitchell dropped 71 on the Bulls Monday night — and the Cavaliers needed all of that to get the overtime win over the Bulls.
NBA roundup: Donovan Mitchell puts up Cavs-record 71 in OT win
Donovan Mitchell scored a career-high 71 points, the NBA’s single-game best since Kobe Bryant’s 81-point performance in January 2006, and
thesource.com
SOURCE SPORTS: Donovan Mitchell Erupts for 71 Points in Cavs’ OT Win Over Bulls
Donovan Mitchell was on fire last night in Cleveland. The Cavaliers guard set a franchise record by scoring 71 points, becoming the most by any NBA Player in the previous 17 years. Mitchell’s efforts helped the Cavs overcome a 21-point deficit and beat the Chicago Bulls 145-134 overtime. Mitchell...
Fox 59
All 32 NFL Teams Change Twitter Avatars to Honor Damar Hamlin
Support for the Bills safety continues to pour in as the 24-year-old remains in critical condition in the ICU. Support across the sports community continued to pour in Tuesday for Damar Hamlin, who is in critical condition and in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Fox 59
Rodgers Asked About Possibly Playing His Last Home Game Ever
The Packers quarterback didn’t commit to playing next year. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers will be playing for their playoff lives on Sunday against the Lions in their regular season finale, but more may be on the line in the grand scheme of things. Green Bay will be playing its last home game this season—win or lose Sunday—and on Wednesday, Rodgers was asked whether he has thought about the fact that it might have been his last time playing at Lambeau Field.
Fox 59
Bills vs. Bengals: NFL Provides Scheduling Update
The 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest, collapsing on the field during the ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup. The NFL announced on Tuesday that the Bills vs. Bengals matchup will not be rescheduled for this week. The Monday Night Football game between the powerhouse franchises was postponed after Buffalo’s Damar...
Fox 59
Pat McAfee Apologizes for Ripping Lions Over His Interview Access
View the original article to see embedded media. Former NFL punter-turned-media personality Pat McAfee has cultivated an immense following for himself with his colorful and brash on-air persona. But after launching an angry tirade toward the Lions after being told head coach Dan Campbell would not be able to appear on his Pat McAfee Show this week, McAfee has struck a different tone in offering an apology.
