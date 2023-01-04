ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Idaho murder suspect asked one question to cops after arrest - and people are worried

Nearly seven weeks after the gruesome murders of four University of Idaho students, an apparent breakthrough has been made. On Friday 30, December police arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.According to reports, Kohberger was arrested at 3am "without incident" while at his parents' home.The arrest was unexpected as Kohberger has no obvious ties to any of the four victims, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.However, preliminary information has painted a concerning picture of the man who is in police custody. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterAccording to Brian Entin of News...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Five state troopers charged with killing Black man after pulling him from car and beating him

Five Louisiana police officers have been charged with the death of a Black man three years after pulling him from a car and beating him. Forty-nine-year-old Ronald Greene’s death on 10 May 2019 was initially blamed on a car crash by six Louisiana State troopers, before an investigation by the Associated Press uncovered bodycam footage that showed Greene being punched, stunned and pepper sprayed. The incident unfolded following a high-speed chase outside Monroe. Greene was unarmed at the time of the attack. Kory York, John Clary, Dakota DeMoss, John Peters and Christopher Harpin have now been charged with counts...
LOUISIANA STATE
Alabama Now

Body found in Alabama lake identified as missing man

A man’s body was pulled from an Alabama lake Monday afternoon, police said. Huntsville police were called to Lady Ann Lake near the Colonial Grand Apartments on Monday afternoon after a man’s body was found in the pond. The man was identified as Omsrikar Chittabattina, 24, who was...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama teen dies in Christmas Eve car wreck

An Alabama teenager was killed Christmas Eve night when his vehicle left the road and struck a tree, Alabama state troopers reported. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 9:06 p.m. Saturday and claimed the life of a Tallassee man. Jordan F. Brown, 19, was fatally injured when the 2007 Hyundai...
TALLASSEE, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama man dies after ATV accident, troopers report

An Alabama died last week after his ATV collided with a van, state troopers said. William J. Miller, 67, of Millry, Alabama, died Thursday one day after the Kawasaki Mule ATV he was driving collided with a Chevrolet Express Van on Nathan Jordan Road in Washington County, Alabama state troopers reported.
MILLRY, AL
The Independent

Teen charged in fatal shooting of student who was taking down Christmas decorations in her home

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with manslaughter for allegedly shooting and killing a 19-year-old woman who was taking down Christmas decorations in her home.On Thursday, Houston Christian University student Marissa Dikeman was with two of her coworkers and friends in her home. The teenager’s grandfather said she got out of work around 7:30pm and went home to take down decorations with these friends, according to ABC13.One of those reported friends, Cayman Wilson, has been charged with manslaughter after he allegedly pointed and fired a shotgun at Ms Dikeman.Deputies told the outlet that the shooting happened around 9pm in the...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy