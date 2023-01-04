Read full article on original website
Idaho murder suspect asked one question to cops after arrest - and people are worried
Nearly seven weeks after the gruesome murders of four University of Idaho students, an apparent breakthrough has been made. On Friday 30, December police arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.According to reports, Kohberger was arrested at 3am "without incident" while at his parents' home.The arrest was unexpected as Kohberger has no obvious ties to any of the four victims, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.However, preliminary information has painted a concerning picture of the man who is in police custody. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterAccording to Brian Entin of News...
Teen girl walks in the front door of high school then out back door to her boyfriend's car waiting in the parking lot
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. Never have I ever skipped school without a valid excuse. Unless I was sick or had a doctor's appointment, I was present and on time before the homeroom bell rang in the morning.
Five state troopers charged with killing Black man after pulling him from car and beating him
Five Louisiana police officers have been charged with the death of a Black man three years after pulling him from a car and beating him. Forty-nine-year-old Ronald Greene’s death on 10 May 2019 was initially blamed on a car crash by six Louisiana State troopers, before an investigation by the Associated Press uncovered bodycam footage that showed Greene being punched, stunned and pepper sprayed. The incident unfolded following a high-speed chase outside Monroe. Greene was unarmed at the time of the attack. Kory York, John Clary, Dakota DeMoss, John Peters and Christopher Harpin have now been charged with counts...
Inside abandoned ‘Hells Angels’ home riddled with bullet holes where owner left £30k Harley Davidson in garage
HAUNTING images have revealed inside an abandoned Hells Angels-style home riddled with bullet holes. The abandoned home, referred to as a "gangland factory", was discovered with thousands of live bullets left behind. An estimated £30,000 Harley Davidson motorcycle was also abandoned, along with a giant bust of Elvis Presley, the...
911 Operator Accused of Intentionally Disconnecting Calls Faces Arrest and is on the Run
Precious StephensPhoto byThird District of the New Orleans Police Department. We dial 911 in times of crisis, whether it’s a medical emergency or self-defense. The person on the other end of the call is supposed to reassure us that help is on the way.
Body found in Alabama lake identified as missing man
A man’s body was pulled from an Alabama lake Monday afternoon, police said. Huntsville police were called to Lady Ann Lake near the Colonial Grand Apartments on Monday afternoon after a man’s body was found in the pond. The man was identified as Omsrikar Chittabattina, 24, who was...
Alabama man charged after police find 150 catalytic converters at his house
An Alabama man was arrested when a police investigation found more than 150 catalytic converters at his house. Tuscaloosa police announced the Wednesday arrest of Gregory Bernard Hudson, 58, after a months-long investigation. A search warrant at Hudson’s 21st Avenue East resident uncovered more than 150 catalytic converters and other...
Driver shot on I-10 identified as 15-year-old
The driver of a car shot Wednesday afternoon on I-10 near St. Bernard Avenue has been identified. Orleans Parish Coroner Dwight McKenna says the driver was 15-year-old Travis Campbell.
Idaho Murder Suspect Caught On Camera
The man at the center of the gruesome killings of four college students in Idaho was pulled over by police weeks after the crime.
Fulton sheriff IDs deputy found shot to death in crashed car
An off-duty Fulton County sheriff’s deputy was found shot dead in a wrecked car in the middle of a northwest Atlanta road Thursday morning, according to authorities.
Alabama teen dies in Christmas Eve car wreck
An Alabama teenager was killed Christmas Eve night when his vehicle left the road and struck a tree, Alabama state troopers reported. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 9:06 p.m. Saturday and claimed the life of a Tallassee man. Jordan F. Brown, 19, was fatally injured when the 2007 Hyundai...
Woman found shot to death inside running car, Alabama police say
An Alabama woman was found inside a running vehicle, apparently shot to death, after police responded to the sound of multiple gunshots. Birmingham police responded at approximately 12:44 a.m. Thursday to an address in the 2500 block of 24th Street Ensley. Police found the victim in the driver’s seat of...
Alabama man dies after ATV accident, troopers report
An Alabama died last week after his ATV collided with a van, state troopers said. William J. Miller, 67, of Millry, Alabama, died Thursday one day after the Kawasaki Mule ATV he was driving collided with a Chevrolet Express Van on Nathan Jordan Road in Washington County, Alabama state troopers reported.
Teen charged in fatal shooting of student who was taking down Christmas decorations in her home
A 17-year-old boy has been charged with manslaughter for allegedly shooting and killing a 19-year-old woman who was taking down Christmas decorations in her home.On Thursday, Houston Christian University student Marissa Dikeman was with two of her coworkers and friends in her home. The teenager’s grandfather said she got out of work around 7:30pm and went home to take down decorations with these friends, according to ABC13.One of those reported friends, Cayman Wilson, has been charged with manslaughter after he allegedly pointed and fired a shotgun at Ms Dikeman.Deputies told the outlet that the shooting happened around 9pm in the...
