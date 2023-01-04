A 17-year-old boy has been charged with manslaughter for allegedly shooting and killing a 19-year-old woman who was taking down Christmas decorations in her home.On Thursday, Houston Christian University student Marissa Dikeman was with two of her coworkers and friends in her home. The teenager’s grandfather said she got out of work around 7:30pm and went home to take down decorations with these friends, according to ABC13.One of those reported friends, Cayman Wilson, has been charged with manslaughter after he allegedly pointed and fired a shotgun at Ms Dikeman.Deputies told the outlet that the shooting happened around 9pm in the...

HOUSTON, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO