NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
Look: Michelle Tafoya Is Furious With Former NFL Player
ESPN analyst Bart Scott has been heavily criticized on social media for the past 24 hours due to his stance on the Damar Hamlin situation. During the Bills-Bengals game on Monday night, Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest. It occurred after a collision with Tee Higgins. Scott claims Hamlin didn't expect...
Look: Pat McAfee Livid With NFL Team Over Declined Interview Request
Pat McAfee is one of the fastest growing content creators in all of sports media. His self-titled "Pat McAfee Show" has garnered major traction over recent years, with the former NFL punter using his platform to interview some of the hottest names in sports. With a reoccurring guest - ...
NBC Sports
NFL won’t resume Bills-Bengals game
We’ve heard since last night that signs are pointing to an official announcement that the Week 17 Bills-Bengals game won’t resume. Earlier this afternoon, we explained that the game most likely won’t continue, and that the league was otherwise trying to determine playoff seeding, given that the Bills and Bengals will finish the season with only 16 games each.
Top Sports Talking Head Blasted For Questioning How NFL Can Postpone MNF Game
On Monday evening during the Buffalo Bills - Cincinnati Bengals Monday Night Football game, Bills Safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after sustaining a hit and reportedly went into cardiac arrest.
Fox 59
Bengals Owner Mike Brown Releases Statement on Damar Hamlin Injury
Cincinnati's owner praised the Bills and Bengals for coming together amid horrific circumstances. In the aftermath of Bills safety Damar Hamlin entering cardiac arrest and the ensuing postponement of Buffalo's game against the Bengals, Cincinnati owner Mike Brown released a statement reflecting on the previous night’s events. "First and...
Fox 59
NBC’s Chris Simms Rips ESPN With Profanity-Laced Rant
The NFL analyst is ready to defend his take on the league’s MVP race. Chris Simms’s takes on the NFL MVP race have created a stir on social media in recent weeks, and now Simms is firing back. The NFL analyst previously made a comment stating that quarterbacks...
WLTX.com
All 32 NFL teams unite for social media tribute to Damar Hamlin
WASHINGTON — All 32 NFL teams have joined together for a social media tribute to Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin, who remained in critical condition Tuesday after his heart stopped during Monday Night Football. One-by-one, each NFL team, along with the league and the players association, updated their respective Twitter...
Fox 59
Week 18 Stat Projections: Wide Receiver Rankings
Christian Kirk gets a Week 18 bump thanks to a favorable matchup on tap against the Titans. I only noted three wide receivers in the first run-through of the projections in Week 18. I expect two of the three options to sit out this week. , Arizona Cardinals. A knee...
Fox 59
All 32 NFL Teams Change Twitter Avatars to Honor Damar Hamlin
Support for the Bills safety continues to pour in as the 24-year-old remains in critical condition in the ICU. Support across the sports community continued to pour in Tuesday for Damar Hamlin, who is in critical condition and in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Fox 59
Week 18 Stat Projections: Quarterbacks
Deshaun Watson ends the season as a top 10 option. The injury news was minimal on Tuesday for obvious reasons. By the end of the week, multiple players may be rested with their teams no longer in the playoff hunt. In addition, some franchises may pull some star players early in the game. More of this information will come out over the next couple of days. The quarterback position has the most injury information early in Week 18.
Bills uplifted by Hamlin's progress, hope to show resilience
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — The Buffalo Bills got a much-needed jolt of good news on Thursday. Coach Sean McDermott and his team found out that safety Damar Hamlin has made remarkable progress in his recovery since his heart stopped during Monday night's game. In three days...
Wayne, Freeney among finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame
INDIANAPOLIS — Reggie Wayne is once again one step away from the Hall of Fame. The former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver was announced as one of 15 finalists for induction into the hall Wednesday night. It's the fourth straight year Wayne has reached the final round of voting before induction to Canton.
Fox 59
NBA Says Missed Call Enabled Donovan Mitchell’s 71-Point Game
The Cavaliers star set a franchise record against Chicago on Monday night. View the original article to see embedded media. Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell enjoyed the game of a lifetime with his 71-point effort against the Bulls on Monday night, but the NBA now says it never should’ve happened.
NFL: Bills, Bengals game will not be resumed; decision has no impact to Steelers playoff hopes
The NFL announced Thursday that the Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals game will not be resumed and has been canceled. The game was suspended on Monday night after McKees Rocks native and former Pitt football player Damar Hamlin collapsed during Monday Night Football due to cardiac arrest. “This has been...
Former NFL Player Uche Nwaneri Passes Away at 38
A former offensive lineman who played for the Jacksonville Jaguars was found dead last week in West Lafayette, Indiana. According to the Lafayette Journal & Courier, Uche Nwaneri was discovered at his wife’s home last Friday after returning from a trip to Georgia. He drove from the Peach State to see his wife in Indiana. She found him unresponsive in a bedroom at her house when she returned around 1 a.m. When she found him, she called 911.
Big Cat Country
News Around the NFL: Week 18
Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin is still listed as critical but has shown “remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours” after suffering from a cardiac arrest Monday night during the Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals. After suspending game play during the Week 17 match up, talks have...
