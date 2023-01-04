Read full article on original website
ADHD And Autism Aren’t The Same, But They Are Closely Related
Kids with ADHD can be distractible and hyperactive. Autistic kids are more often seen as socially awkward. But despite their differences, ADHD and autism are actually two sides of the same coin. The conditions have many overlapping symptoms, which can make it challenging to determine whether a kid has autism or ADHD — or both. Many kids who have one condition have the other. But how similar are ADHD and autism? Is ADHD on the autism spectrum?
Medical News Today
What to know about nonverbal learning disorder
Nonverbal learning disorder impacts understanding nonverbal information, such as concepts and patterns. This results in academic, social, and spatial challenges. Intelligence is both verbal and nonverbal. However, many miss out on nonverbal aspects that limit a child’s ability to learn, understand, and communicate because they are not as obvious.
MedicalXpress
Study shows cannabis use in adolescents linked with anxiety, memory loss
Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry researchers have shown that chronic exposure during adolescence to tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main psychoactive component of cannabis, may induce long-lasting memory impairments and increased anxiety levels. . The study, published in the journal Neuropsychopharmacology, uses a rodent model to pinpoint two different parts of the...
Why ADHD Goes Undiagnosed In So Many Women
ADHD is more common than you may think. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, six million U.S. children were diagnosed with the disorder from 2016 to 2019. However, this number is extremely disproportionate. Data shows that in comparison to 13% of boys being diagnosed with ADHD, only 6% of girls were diagnosed with ADHD in these three years — less than half. This bias continues into adulthood, with 5.4% of men receiving an ADHD diagnosis compared to 3.4% of women (via ADDitude).
Teens who frequently check social media may experience brain development changes, study warns
Frequent habitual checking of social media by adolescents is linked to brain development changes as they grow, a new study warned.The research, published on Tuesday in JAMA Pediatrics, found that adolescents’ brains may become more sensitive when anticipating social rewards and punishments over time with frequent and increased social media usage. “The findings suggest that children who grow up checking social media more often are becoming hypersensitive to feedback from their peers,” study co-author Eva Telzer from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill said in a statement.In the study, scientists tracked about 170 students recruited from public middle schools...
MedicalXpress
Study finds 3 percent of kids show increasing sensory issues in early childhood
New results from a USC-led study reveal that 3 percent of all children have elevated sensory traits that seemingly worsen as they grow from infants/toddlers into school-aged children. Of those fitting the profile of this so-called "Elevated–All Worsening" group, 82 percent were diagnosed with autism or showed elevated autistic traits by the time they reached 3-6 years old.
What Binge Drinking Does to Your Brain
After a month of Christmas parties and family festivities, what is all of that alcohol doing to your brain?
Scientists accidentally recorded a brain dying. Here is what they found
Does your life flash before your eyes when you die? How did scientists record a brain dying? Does this happen for everyone?
Look Out for the Early Signs of Autism
MONDAY, Jan. 2, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- When children have autism, it's possible to recognize the symptoms as early as when they are 18 months old. Although it takes a doctor to diagnose the condition, parents and caregivers should be aware of the signs, advises the Autism Research Institute, offering some other tips for noticing early symptoms. Children with autism may have variety of social, communication and behavioral symptoms. ...
psychologytoday.com
Does the Amygdala Hijack Your Brain?
The amygdala is not exclusively a fear center. It is involved in processing rewarding and painful events. The amygdala helps us make intelligent decisions that are sensitive to future consequences. The amygdala generally has a cooperative rather than antagonistic relationship with the prefrontal cortex. In 1995, author Daniel Goleman coined...
MedicalXpress
Sleep bruxism, insomnia and anxiety—is there any link between them?
Researchers studied the association between self-reported sleep bruxism, insomnia and their potential risk factors, such as depression and anxiety. The results showed that, although sleep bruxism has no direct association with insomnia, anxiety is a linking factor between these variables. Bruxism is a muscular activity of the jaw characterized by...
Science News
Brain scans suggest the pandemic prematurely aged teens’ brains
Living through the COVID-19 pandemic may have matured teens’ brains beyond their years. From online schooling and social isolation to economic hardship and a mounting death count, the last few years have been rough on young people. For teens, the pandemic and its many side effects came during a crucial window in brain development.
COVID Could Alter the Immune System, But Your Gender Matters
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 4, 2023 (HealthDay News) – Researchers studying whether COVID-19 affects how the human immune system responds to subsequent viral threats found changes in men that differed from those in women. Researchers from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) analyzed immune responses of healthy people...
NIH Director's Blog
The Teen Brain: 7 Things to Know
1. The brain reaches its biggest size in early adolescence. For girls, the brain reaches its biggest size around 11 years old. For boys, the brain reaches its biggest size around age 14. But this difference does not mean either boys or girls are smarter than one another!. 2. The...
Futurism
Scientists Find Something Strange in Brain Scans of Kids Hooked on Social Media
It's no secret that social media use can change adult brain anatomy, but a new study suggests that it may impact the developing brains of adolescents in profound ways as well. Researchers from the University of North Carolina have found, in one of the first studies of its kind, that habitually checking social feeds may change the ways early adolescents process social rewards and punishments — changes concrete enough that they can be seen as distinct and divergent neural pathways in brain scans.
MedicalXpress
Geometry of brain, dimensions of mind: Researchers identify new ways to characterize states of consciousness
What it means to be conscious is more than just a philosophical question. Researchers continue to investigate how conscious experience arises from the electrochemical activity of the human brain. The answer has important implications for the way brain health is understood—from coma, wherein a person is alive but unable to move or respond to his or her environment, to surgical anesthesia, to the altered thought processes of schizophrenia.
Social media use linked to brain changes in teens, study finds
ABC News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton joined "GMA" to break down the study.
Kait 8
Checking social media often may affect teens’ brains, study says
(CNN) – Frequent use of social media could be a brain-changer for teenagers. According to a study by neuroscientists at the University of North Carolina, teens who check social media platforms often are more likely to be sensitive to general social rewards and punishments. The study was conducted with...
MedicalXpress
A soft, stimulating scaffold supports brain cell development ex vivo
Brain-computer interfaces (BCIs) are a hot topic these days, with companies like Neuralink racing to create devices that connect humans' brains to machines via tiny implanted electrodes. The potential benefits of BCIs range from improved monitoring of brain activity in patients with neurological problems to restoring vision in blind people to allowing humans to control machines using only their minds.
spectrumnews.org
Autism and the cell’s antennae
About five years ago, Catarina Seabra made a discovery that led her into uncharted scientific territory. Seabra, then a graduate student in Michael Talkowski’s lab at Harvard University, found that disrupting the autism-linked gene MBD5 affects the expression of other genes in the brains of mice and in human neurons. Among those genes, several are involved in the formation and function of primary cilia — hair-like protrusions on the cell’s surface that sense its external environment.
