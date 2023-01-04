ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

NFL reportedly considering multiple options for Bills-Bengals game

The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals were unable to finish their game on Monday night after defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. It is unclear how the NFL plans to proceed, but multiple options are reportedly being considered. Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter and quickly got to... The post NFL reportedly considering multiple options for Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
New York Post

How AFC playoff picture could look if Bills-Bengals game is canceled

Though no decision has been made yet, the NFL is leaning toward not resuming the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended after Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest in the middle of Monday’s game in Cincinnati, according to ProFootballTalk. The Bills safety has shown “signs of improvement” since Tuesday, the team said Wednesday afternoon. If the game is ruled a no contest, playoff seeding would be determined from Week 18 results. The Chiefs (13-3) would capture the No. 1 seed with a win over the Raiders on Saturday. As for the Bills (12-3), they still could become the top seed with a win over...
Larry Brown Sports

NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game

The NFL is disputing what announcer Joe Buck said about plans to resume the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. The league took criticism from many fans and media personalities for taking so long to officially suspend the game following the Damar Hamlin medical emergency (the league made... The post NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FanSided

Joe Burrow: Some Bengals discussed not playing Week 18 vs. Ravens

The Bengals game against the Bills was postponed after the horrific Damar Hamlin injury. Joe Burrow said some of the team discussed postponing Week 18 too. For someone who wasn’t on the field for the Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals game on Monday Night Football, it’s impossible to comprehend the traumatic experience they endured as Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after suffering cardiac arrest following a play.
Yardbarker

NFL reportedly makes decision on Bills-Bengals game

The NFL has reportedly made a decision on the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game that was postponed Monday night. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reports that the NFL is expected to declare Bills-Bengals a “no contest.” The league is now working through possible scenarios to determine playoff seeding.
Power 93.7 WBLK

NFL: Bills-Bengals Game Will Not Be Resumed This Week

The Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, the NFL and those around the country are thinking of Bills safety Damar Hamlin, after Hamlin collapsed on the field last night during Monday Night Football. Hamlin collapsed after tackling Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. He was administered CPR and according to the Bills, regained...
Outsider.com

Carson Palmer Doesn’t See How Postponed Bengals-Bills Game Can Resume Following Damar Hamlin Medical Emergency

Former NFL quarterback Carson Palmer doesn’t believe the postponed Cincinnati Bengals-Buffalo Bills can resume following Damar Hamlin suffering a cardiac arrest on the field Monday. “I don’t think you can replay this game,” said Palmer, a former Bengals star and three-time Pro Bowler, on “Fox & Friends” Wednesday. “They...
