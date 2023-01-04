ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Infamous: Meet The Most Wanted Women From Texas

Texas currently only has two women still uncaptured on its Most Wanted list. One woman is the infamous Margaret Lorraine Smith, who has been the subject of investigative television shows. The other is Iris Iliana Rodriguez, whose alleged crimes make my skin crawl. Margaret Smith is a Ten Most Wanted...
Texas K-9 officers gather for top dog competition

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — It was a South Texas Showdown at the Bert Ogden Arena Wednesday as dozens of K-9 officers and their handlers competed in a rigorous competition.  The K-9’s may look cute, but they’re anything but cuddly.  It was all business in Edinburg as 50 K-9’s gathered to compete for the top dog […]
After a hospital stopped delivering babies, Deep East Texas faces a growing maternity care crisis

JASPER — Ginger Kalafatis burst through the doors of Jasper Memorial Hospital, straight into her worst nightmare. It was Labor Day 2019 when two women showed up at the hospital, ready to give birth. Kalafatis, a longtime labor and delivery nurse, assessed the situation, her heart racing. One woman was delivering prematurely; the other had previous cesarean sections and no prenatal care.
Gov. Abbott calls for legislative action to create criminal penalties for parolees who cut off their ankle monitors, prioritize their arrest

TEXAS, USA — With Texas' 88th Legislative Session beginning next week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is asking lawmakers to crack down on parolees who cut off their ankle monitors. On Thursday, Abbott sent a letter to Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan calling for state lawmakers to create criminal penalties for parolees who cut off their ankle monitors and prioritize their arrest.
Thousands unnecessarily arrested for minor offenses in Texas, a new report finds

Thousands of people across Texas were arrested in 2019 for offenses that could have been handled with a citation instead, according to a recent report. The report, released by the nonprofit Texas Appleseed in December, looked at arrests made that year in eight Texas jurisdictions, including five in North Texas. Researchers found more than 15,000 people across the state arrested for potentially citation-eligible minor offenses.
These bills could have a direct impact on East Texas agriculture

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) — State Representative Cody Harris has filed two bills for the 88th Texas legislative session involving agriculture, with one of them being HB 1075. “This bill profits foreign governments or companies that are owned or controlled by a foreign government from owning agricultural land in the state of Texas,” said State Representative Cody […]
ADHD medication shortage impacting children in the Tx Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - ADHD medication is a difficult prescription to find for many users in the Texas Panhandle. The lack of lower dosages available and shortage was caused primarily by COVID-19, staff shortages and production. “The immediate release generic Adderall, five milligrams especially, which it’s usually a starter dose...
These Texas Kids Went Missing In December

For children, December was supposed to be a time surrounded by family and friends while making memories that will last forever. But we also know that not every child gets to have a great holiday season. Instead, too many go missing from home. Missing from their family, and missing from...
West Texan to lead Statewide association

AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Stacey Bryant has been elected the 2023 president of the Associated General Contractors of Texas, the association which represents most of the state’s highway and bridge builders. Bryant is the principal and general manager of Jones Bros. Dirt & Paving Contractors in Odessa, which has...
Check out this list of personalized Texas license plates denied in 2022

TEXAS, USA — Thousands of personalized Texas license plates were rejected in 2022, according to data from the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (TxDMV). The department reported that in the first 10 months of the year, more than 5,000 personalized plates were turned down. As a result, license plates like "MAMACIT@," "H0TM355," and "BYE@H8RZ" won't be seen on the road.
