Infamous: Meet The Most Wanted Women From Texas
Texas currently only has two women still uncaptured on its Most Wanted list. One woman is the infamous Margaret Lorraine Smith, who has been the subject of investigative television shows. The other is Iris Iliana Rodriguez, whose alleged crimes make my skin crawl. Margaret Smith is a Ten Most Wanted...
Austin Chronicle
Opinion: As a Transgender Person, I Am Afraid That Staying in Texas May Harm Me in the Future
Two weeks ago, I opened the news to see an article in The Washington Post that was specifically about me. I don't think that happens too often to most people, but this is life in Texas now:. "Employees at the Texas Department of Public Safety in June received a sweeping...
Texas K-9 officers gather for top dog competition
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — It was a South Texas Showdown at the Bert Ogden Arena Wednesday as dozens of K-9 officers and their handlers competed in a rigorous competition. The K-9’s may look cute, but they’re anything but cuddly. It was all business in Edinburg as 50 K-9’s gathered to compete for the top dog […]
KSAT 12
After a hospital stopped delivering babies, Deep East Texas faces a growing maternity care crisis
JASPER — Ginger Kalafatis burst through the doors of Jasper Memorial Hospital, straight into her worst nightmare. It was Labor Day 2019 when two women showed up at the hospital, ready to give birth. Kalafatis, a longtime labor and delivery nurse, assessed the situation, her heart racing. One woman was delivering prematurely; the other had previous cesarean sections and no prenatal care.
FDA now allows pharmacies to distribute abortion pills directly to patients
HOUSTON, Texas — For the first time, the FDA is now allowing certified pharmacies to distribute abortion pills directly to patients. And while abortion in any form remains mostly banned in Texas, it should make access to abortion medication a little easier in other states. Since being approved more...
Gov. Abbott calls for legislative action to create criminal penalties for parolees who cut off their ankle monitors, prioritize their arrest
TEXAS, USA — With Texas' 88th Legislative Session beginning next week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is asking lawmakers to crack down on parolees who cut off their ankle monitors. On Thursday, Abbott sent a letter to Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan calling for state lawmakers to create criminal penalties for parolees who cut off their ankle monitors and prioritize their arrest.
keranews.org
Thousands unnecessarily arrested for minor offenses in Texas, a new report finds
Thousands of people across Texas were arrested in 2019 for offenses that could have been handled with a citation instead, according to a recent report. The report, released by the nonprofit Texas Appleseed in December, looked at arrests made that year in eight Texas jurisdictions, including five in North Texas. Researchers found more than 15,000 people across the state arrested for potentially citation-eligible minor offenses.
These bills could have a direct impact on East Texas agriculture
PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) — State Representative Cody Harris has filed two bills for the 88th Texas legislative session involving agriculture, with one of them being HB 1075. “This bill profits foreign governments or companies that are owned or controlled by a foreign government from owning agricultural land in the state of Texas,” said State Representative Cody […]
For the first time, a woman is serving as 2nd Chief for Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas
Second Chief Millie Thompson Williams said she hopes to inspire young Indigenous girls to overcome any challenges they may face in pursuing their dreams.
Fugitives from Rio Grande Valley, West Texas and Northeast Texas Added to Texas 10 Most Wanted List
AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added Rogelio Salinas, Salomon Marquez and Shacory Pryor to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List, and Crime Stoppers is now offering a cash reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to each of their arrests.
KFDA
ADHD medication shortage impacting children in the Tx Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - ADHD medication is a difficult prescription to find for many users in the Texas Panhandle. The lack of lower dosages available and shortage was caused primarily by COVID-19, staff shortages and production. “The immediate release generic Adderall, five milligrams especially, which it’s usually a starter dose...
Significant Changes Happening to Texas ID and License This Year
Texas is making a major change to its license and identification cards. The changes include a fresh look that comes with security features. "Starting May 3, 2023, you’ll need a REAL ID-compliant driver's license with a gold star, a valid passport, or U.S. military ID to travel by air in the U.S."
Texas Department of Family and Protective Services working to stop human trafficking
TEXAS, USA — The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services working to stop human trafficking this January. January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. On Jan. 11, the department is asking the public to wear blue for National Wear Blue Day. If you wear blue, you can take...
You Need to Make How Much To be Happy in Texas?
There are a lot of people who will tell you that money doesn't buy happiness. I have found that the people who say that loudest, are the people who have the most money. It is easy for them to say that. GoBankingRates.com and Perdue University studied the question of how...
These Texas Kids Went Missing In December
For children, December was supposed to be a time surrounded by family and friends while making memories that will last forever. But we also know that not every child gets to have a great holiday season. Instead, too many go missing from home. Missing from their family, and missing from...
'URDONE4': Here Were Some Of The Rejected Texas License Plates In 2022
The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles rejects thousands of personalized license plates every year.
cbs7.com
West Texan to lead Statewide association
AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Stacey Bryant has been elected the 2023 president of the Associated General Contractors of Texas, the association which represents most of the state’s highway and bridge builders. Bryant is the principal and general manager of Jones Bros. Dirt & Paving Contractors in Odessa, which has...
Check out this list of personalized Texas license plates denied in 2022
TEXAS, USA — Thousands of personalized Texas license plates were rejected in 2022, according to data from the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (TxDMV). The department reported that in the first 10 months of the year, more than 5,000 personalized plates were turned down. As a result, license plates like "MAMACIT@," "H0TM355," and "BYE@H8RZ" won't be seen on the road.
towntalkradio.com
FEMA indicates Terry County among other counties in Texas faces the greatest risk of disaster
Natural disasters can strike anywhere however, the Federal Emergency Management Agency knows some areas are more vulnerable than others like Lubbock County and Terry County. So what does FEMA data reveal about which Texas communities face the greatest risks, whether it be due to storm, fire, flood, or other calamities, such as winter weather?
