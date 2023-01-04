ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

Related
townbroadcast.com

Wildcat boys absorb 1st defeat for the season, 78-68

The Wayland High School boys’ varsity basketball team absorbed its first defeat of the season, 78-68, to Lowell. The verdict left the Wildcats with a season record of 4-1. Brett Bultsma scored 27 points to once again pace Wayland’s offensive attack with 27 points. Elijah Maas added 14, Kaharrie Pureifoy had 11 and Peyton Moore 11 10, as the ‘Cats again were blessed with balanced scoring.
WAYLAND, MI
townbroadcast.com

Wildcat boys roll to league bowl win over Ottawa Hills

The Wayland High School boys’ bowling team defeated Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills in an O-K Gold Conference dual match Wednesday at the Rock ‘N Bowl Lanes just north of Wayland. There was no girls’ match because Ottawa Hills does not have enough girls to field a team.
WAYLAND, MI
MLive.com

Muskegon-area basketball scores for 1/3

Here is a roundup of basketball scores in the Muskegon-area on Monday, Jan. 3, 2023. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
townbroadcast.com

Landen Klinge 2nd Viking to bowl perfect 300 game

Landen Klinge became the second Hopkins High School bowler in less than a year to roll a perfect 300 game. He achieved the feat during an O-K Silver Conference match Tuesday against Sparta, thne but the Vikings lost as a team. During the season last winter, teammate Charlie Brown III matched that score.
HOPKINS, MI
townbroadcast.com

WHS debate team adjusts well to contest changes

The Wayland High School debate team this past fall has had to adjust to a combined in-person and virtual competitive season. The debaters take part in legislative debate; a variation of student congress in which they compete with more than 50 students from various schools. Students gain knowledge through research and writing legislation for the docket/topics of debate. They also gain real-life experience as they prepare arguments while improving their speaking and listening skills.
WAYLAND, MI
townbroadcast.com

Bygone Days: A look at the past in NE Allegan County

(Taken from the archives at the Then & Now Historical Library in downtown Dorr) The collector of a tire pile in Watson Township will “benefit indirectly” in cleanup of scrap by Allegan County. Gordon Lyons has been granted a supervisory role in the cleanup. The Wayland High School...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
townbroadcast.com

Mass of Christian Burial is Jan. 14 for Bruce Hyde

Bruce Hyde of Byron Center died Thursday, Dec. 29. He was 82. Born April 14, 1940, in Zeeland, he was the third of six children born to Keith and Irene (Barrett) Hyde. He was raised in Burnips in the big house next to the Hudsonville Creamery. Bruce married his favorite...
BYRON CENTER, MI
whtc.com

Teen Hurt in Collision North of Zeeland

BLENDON TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 4, 2023) – A 17-year-old Hudsonville man was injured in a two-vehicle collided north of Zeeland on Wednesday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Eric DeBoer, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Port Sheldon Street and 84th Avenue just before 3 PM. That was where the man, driving his vehicle eastbound, tried to go around a slower SUV ahead of him. However, that slower vehicle, driven by a 26-year-old Holland man who apparently was unaware of the passing vehicle to his left, turned left and slammed into the teen’s vehicle, sending it into a culvert nearby.
ZEELAND, MI
1077 WRKR

There Are Five U.S. Cities Named Kalamazoo

Do you know the five states that have a Kalamazoo?. Yes, there really are five towns called Kalamazoo in the United States and their backstories are intriguing. As of 2011, this Kalamazoo became private property. This unincorporated community was named for the many people that moved there from Kalamazoo, Michigan. There is no population info for this Kzoo.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Jessica Harthorn returns to WWMT as weekday evening anchor

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — West Michiganders may be seeing a familiar face on their TV screens. Jessica Harthorn returns to WWMT News Channel 3 to sit alongside Anchor Andy Dominianni as an evening anchor. New today: Man faces four felonies in fatal shooting at New Year's Eve party. Harthorn, a...
KALAMAZOO, MI
horseandrider.com

Strangles in Two Michigan Counties

Two horses in Michigan have tested positive for strangles. The first horse is a 10-year-old Thoroughbred gelding in Van Buren County. He developed a nasal discharge and fever, and his diagnosis was confirmed on December 29. The gelding is recovering. It is unknown if other horses were exposed. The second...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
wkzo.com

Kalamazoo County man wins $500,000 lottery prize

LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A Kalamazoo County man turned a $10 prize into a $500,000 prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s 5X Multiplier instant game. the Michigan Lottery announced Wednesday that the 50-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased his winning ticket at the Meijer gas station, located at 8994 Shaver Road in Portage.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI

