MLive.com
See first set of Grand Rapids boys prep hoops rankings heading into 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The holiday break gave Grand Rapids-area boys high school basketball teams a chance to recharge and prepare for the heart of the 2022-23 season, and many are hoping the new year works out as well as the previous one. Two local squads – East Kentwood and...
townbroadcast.com
Wildcat boys absorb 1st defeat for the season, 78-68
The Wayland High School boys’ varsity basketball team absorbed its first defeat of the season, 78-68, to Lowell. The verdict left the Wildcats with a season record of 4-1. Brett Bultsma scored 27 points to once again pace Wayland’s offensive attack with 27 points. Elijah Maas added 14, Kaharrie Pureifoy had 11 and Peyton Moore 11 10, as the ‘Cats again were blessed with balanced scoring.
townbroadcast.com
Wildcat boys roll to league bowl win over Ottawa Hills
The Wayland High School boys’ bowling team defeated Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills in an O-K Gold Conference dual match Wednesday at the Rock ‘N Bowl Lanes just north of Wayland. There was no girls’ match because Ottawa Hills does not have enough girls to field a team.
MLive.com
Muskegon-area basketball scores for 1/3
Here is a roundup of basketball scores in the Muskegon-area on Monday, Jan. 3, 2023. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
MLive.com
Record-setting night headlines Tuesday’s Grand Rapids-area prep hoops action
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – With three final four appearances in the last four state tournaments, Grand Rapids Catholic Central’s boys basketball program has enjoyed a lot of success in recent years. A big reason behind the Cougars’ emergence as a Division 2 power is senior guard Kaden Brown,...
Down to 5 players, GRCC keeps winning
The Grand Rapids Community College men's basketball team is off to a 10-0 start including two wins where the Raiders had to play with only 5 guys
townbroadcast.com
Landen Klinge 2nd Viking to bowl perfect 300 game
Landen Klinge became the second Hopkins High School bowler in less than a year to roll a perfect 300 game. He achieved the feat during an O-K Silver Conference match Tuesday against Sparta, thne but the Vikings lost as a team. During the season last winter, teammate Charlie Brown III matched that score.
townbroadcast.com
WHS debate team adjusts well to contest changes
The Wayland High School debate team this past fall has had to adjust to a combined in-person and virtual competitive season. The debaters take part in legislative debate; a variation of student congress in which they compete with more than 50 students from various schools. Students gain knowledge through research and writing legislation for the docket/topics of debate. They also gain real-life experience as they prepare arguments while improving their speaking and listening skills.
Community mourning loss of Wayland coach, teacher
Jody Tyner taught Wildcats for more than 16 years and will be remembered as a dedicated family man, coach, and friend.
townbroadcast.com
Bygone Days: A look at the past in NE Allegan County
(Taken from the archives at the Then & Now Historical Library in downtown Dorr) The collector of a tire pile in Watson Township will “benefit indirectly” in cleanup of scrap by Allegan County. Gordon Lyons has been granted a supervisory role in the cleanup. The Wayland High School...
townbroadcast.com
Mass of Christian Burial is Jan. 14 for Bruce Hyde
Bruce Hyde of Byron Center died Thursday, Dec. 29. He was 82. Born April 14, 1940, in Zeeland, he was the third of six children born to Keith and Irene (Barrett) Hyde. He was raised in Burnips in the big house next to the Hudsonville Creamery. Bruce married his favorite...
'PURE EXCITEMENT' | Rockford band returns home after historic performance
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As part of the Rockford High School Marching Band gets off two Great Lakes Motorcoach buses, they seem a bit tired. But you'll have to excuse them, because the last 48 hours have been a whirlwind of activity for them. For example, band director Brian...
whtc.com
Teen Hurt in Collision North of Zeeland
BLENDON TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 4, 2023) – A 17-year-old Hudsonville man was injured in a two-vehicle collided north of Zeeland on Wednesday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Eric DeBoer, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Port Sheldon Street and 84th Avenue just before 3 PM. That was where the man, driving his vehicle eastbound, tried to go around a slower SUV ahead of him. However, that slower vehicle, driven by a 26-year-old Holland man who apparently was unaware of the passing vehicle to his left, turned left and slammed into the teen’s vehicle, sending it into a culvert nearby.
There Are Five U.S. Cities Named Kalamazoo
Do you know the five states that have a Kalamazoo?. Yes, there really are five towns called Kalamazoo in the United States and their backstories are intriguing. As of 2011, this Kalamazoo became private property. This unincorporated community was named for the many people that moved there from Kalamazoo, Michigan. There is no population info for this Kzoo.
WWMTCw
Jessica Harthorn returns to WWMT as weekday evening anchor
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — West Michiganders may be seeing a familiar face on their TV screens. Jessica Harthorn returns to WWMT News Channel 3 to sit alongside Anchor Andy Dominianni as an evening anchor. New today: Man faces four felonies in fatal shooting at New Year's Eve party. Harthorn, a...
horseandrider.com
Strangles in Two Michigan Counties
Two horses in Michigan have tested positive for strangles. The first horse is a 10-year-old Thoroughbred gelding in Van Buren County. He developed a nasal discharge and fever, and his diagnosis was confirmed on December 29. The gelding is recovering. It is unknown if other horses were exposed. The second...
Rockford H.S. Marching Band Dissed By NBC During Rose Bowl Parade
It has been a rough road to the Tournament of Roses Parade for the marching band from Rockford High School. And to top it all off, just as they appeared on the screen during the broadcast of the parade -- NBC cut to a commercial!. Getting the Invite to the...
Ask Ellen: How does blizzard of 2022 compare to blizzard of 1978?
So much has changed since 1978. The technology, the lead time, the way line and road crews are able to prepare and respond during a storm.
wkzo.com
Kalamazoo County man wins $500,000 lottery prize
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A Kalamazoo County man turned a $10 prize into a $500,000 prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s 5X Multiplier instant game. the Michigan Lottery announced Wednesday that the 50-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased his winning ticket at the Meijer gas station, located at 8994 Shaver Road in Portage.
Battle Creek’s Southwestern Jr. High Building Might Be Sold and Turned Into Apartments
Last Fall, we wrote about the old Southwestern Junior High School building in Battle Creek, and the state of disrepair it's in today. Which is a shame, because from the outside, the building is still quite a looker, and a staple in the community. There was speculation that someone might...
