Defense, big plays highlight Under Armour Next All-American Game

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – Stellar defense, big plays and local stars made the 15th Under Armour All-American Game on Tuesday night a memorable one.

Team Phantom forced two turnovers and got a spectacular 93-yard punt return for a touchdown from USC commit Zachariah Branch – a score that proved to be the winning TD – to pull out a hard-fought 14-7 victory against Team Speed. Branch, who finished with 152 all-purpose yards, was named Team Phantom MVP.

Branch, a 5-foot-10, 178-pound wide receiver out of Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, finished the 2022 season as the nation’s No. 1-ranked wide receiver by ESPN300.

“I think I did okay,” said Branch with a smile while wearing some stylish shades. “I don’t think I did too much today. It was just a little preview.”

Branch’s score was the third of three touchdowns by the two teams in a 21-point second quarter in what otherwise was a defensive slugfest. Team Phantom took a 7-0 lead early in the quarter on an impressive 13-yard TD run around right end by Texas commit CJ Baxter, an Orlando Edgewater High star.

Baxter, who rushed for more than 1,300 yards in leading the Eagles to a 12-1 record and the Class 3 Metro regional finals, finished as Team Phantom’s leading rusher with 7 carries for 32 yards.

Baxter said the relationships he built with the Texas football staff over the last two years was the deciding factor in choosing the Longhorns.

Team Speed tied it at 7-7 on a nifty 23-yard TD pass from Denton Guyer High’s (Texas) Jackson Arnold to Mission Viejo’s (Calif.) Michael Matthews, a Utah signee. Matthews finished with 3 receptions for 37 yards.

Arnold, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound signal-caller who has committed to Oklahoma, turned in one of the better individual performances. He completed 12 of 23 passes for 100 yards and rushed five times for 50 yards.

Arnold accounted for the majority of Team Speed’s 211 total yards but the rest of his teammates were held in check by a tenacious Team Phantom defense.

Bradenton IMG Academy linebacker Jordan Hall, a Michigan State commit, led Team Phantom with five tackles and one tackle for loss. Teammate and defensive tackle Peter Woods, a Clemson commit, had three solo tackles, two tackles for loss and a pass breakup as he constantly pressured Team Speed.

Safety Derek Williams of Westgate High (La.) had an interception, and linebacker Suntarine Perkins of Raleigh, Miss., had a fumble recovery for the winners. Williams is headed to Texas, while Perkins is going to Ole Miss.

Team Speed’s defense was led by Altamonte Springs Lake Brantley High’s Michael Harris, who had six tackles, including five solo stops. His twin brother, Andrew Harris, had three tackles and two tackles for loss. The two will choose between UCF and Maryland on Feb. 1.

“It feels good, honestly,” said Michael Harris. “Working hard in practice and the dedication I had in practice made me feel comfortable in practice and transport it to the (game).”

Lake Brantley linebacker Michael Harris made a game-high six tackles for Team Speed in the Under Armour Next All-American Game in Orlando. Photo courtesy of Michael Harris Twitter

Kelby Collins, a defensive tackle out of Gardendale, Ala., and UF commit, made three tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and one pass breakup on the way to being named Team Speed MVP.

Four players announced their college decisions before or during the game. Roswell (Ga.) cornerback Ethan Nation chose Nebraska over Ohio State, Auburn, Colorado and Houston.

St. Frances Academy (Md.) running back Durell Robinson picked UNC-Charlotte and the opportunity to play with his high school coach, Bill Poggi, again.

Cypress Creek (Texas) defensive end Ashton Porter elected for Oregon following a successful visit with the Ducks’ coaching staff. Porter chose Oregon over Mississippi State, TCU, Michigan State and Houston.

IMG Academy defensive end Cameron Lenhardt out of Staten Island, NY, recommitted to Nebraska after decommitting from the Huskers in September. He chose Nebraska over Penn State, Maryland, Georgia Tech and Rutgers.