Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
A Beachfront Hotel Like Nowhere You've Seen BeforeRebekah BartonNewport Beach, CA
Breakfast Options at Downtown Disney Anaheim CaliforniaTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Orange County woman dies months after ex-husband makes seemingly credible threat against herRobert J HansenOrange County, CA
Snacks to Avoid at Disneyland Resort in California!Tiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Related
Man suspected of stabbing his parents in North County
A 22-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of stabbing his parents inside of their apartment in the Vista area, authorities said.
kmmo.com
Man charged with attempted murder after intentionally driving off cliff in California with family inside
A Southern California man has been arrested for attempted murder and child abuse after California Highway Patrol officials say he intentionally drove a Tesla over a cliff on the Pacific Coast Highway with his wife and two children in the car. California Highway Patrol confirmed the driver of the car,...
mynewsla.com
Suspect Arrested in Connection with Fatal Shooting in Pomona
A man suspected of fatally shooting another man in Pomona was in custody Wednesday. Officers from the Pomona Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit responded to a shots fired call at 9 p.m. Tuesday at Garey Avenue and Alvarado Street, where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, said Sgt. Edgard Padilla.
OC deputy suspected of molesting 2 jail inmates pleads not guilty
An Orange County sheriff’s deputy pleaded not guilty Wednesday to molesting two female jail inmates and showing them illicit videos of himself. Arcadio Rodriguez, 30, of Stanton, is charged with touching an intimate part of another person, a jail employee engaging in sexual activity with an inmate and possession of a cell phone in jail, all misdemeanors. The dates of the alleged offenses are May 1, June 29 and Aug. 9, according to court records.
Machete-wielding California man who held 12-year-old, attacked deputies is shot and killed
Deputies in Riverside County, California, shot and killed a suspect who had barricaded himself in a home with his girlfriend's 12-year-old child and a machete.
Man dead after allegedly attacking deputies with machete in Riverside County
A man is dead after allegedly attacking deputies with a machete in Riverside County on Tuesday. The suspect, whose identity has not been released, held a 12-year-old child hostage during the deadly incident, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities responded to a domestic dispute at a home on the 800 block of Minor […]
Fontana Herald News
Three suspects are arrested after allegedly committing armed robbery and firing gunshot in San Bernardino
Three suspects were arrested after allegedly committing an armed robbery in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Officers were patrolling the area of E and 5th streets when they heard a single gunshot, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Jan. 3. Then they observed three male suspects standing next to three other subjects whom they robbed.
Female suspect pleads not guilty in woman’s killing in Pasadena
A woman pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a murder charge stemming from the killing of another woman in Pasadena three days before Christmas. Carolina Hernandez, 40, is charged with the Dec. 22 killing of Corina Monroy. The murder count includes an allegation that Hernandez “engaged in violent conduct … that...
$100,000 reward for unsolved West Covina murder
A $100,000 reward is being offered for information on a woman found shot to death in West Covina. The victim, Gabriela De Haro Perez, 29, was found fatally shot on Jan. 2, 2021, near the intersection of Azusa Avenue and Amar Road, according to the West Covina Police Department. Authorities believe Perez may have been […]
mynewsla.com
Man Accused of Assaulting Teen Girl on Irvine Trail
A 24-year-old Irvine man was behind bars Wednesday on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl. Larry Molina was being held on $1 million bail, according to jail records. Police were called about the alleged sexual assault on Peters Canyon Trail near Irvine Boulevard and the state Route 261 toll...
foxla.com
$50K reward offered for information in unsolved murder of Gabriela De Haro-Perez
WEST COVINA, Calif. - An investigation continues two years after an aspiring nurse was murdered in West Covina. On Jan 2. 2021, West Covina police investigators said 29-year-old Gabriela De Haro-Perez was killed after being shot in the head near the intersection of Azusa Avenue and Amar Road, which borders the cities of West Covina and La Puente in the San Gabriel Valley.
Police seeking help identifying trio of robbery suspects in La Verne
Authorities are seeking public help in identifying a group of suspects that robbed a CVS Pharmacy in La Verne back in November. According to a press release from La Verne Police Department, a trio of suspects targeted the convenience store located on Foothill Boulevard on Nov. 21. The suspects, all females, stole multiple items from store shelves and placed them in bags before leaving without paying. They then fled in a white four-door sedan, according to police. Officers have described the suspects, all of whom they believe to be around 25-years-old, as: 5'8" woman weighing around 145 pounds. She was last seen wearing an orange hooded-sweatshirt with multicolored graphics, light-colored pants and black tennis shoes with a multicolored trim. She was also wearing an orange bandana that had black dots. 5'5" woman weighing around 165 pounds. She was last seen wearing matching white and brown pants and a hooded-sweatshirt that had graphics on it. She had a white bandana and multicolored shoes similar to Crocs. 5'8" woman weighing around 140 pounds. She has brown hair and was last seen wearing a blue jacket, jeans and light-colored shoes similar to Crocs. Anyone with information was asked to contact detectives at (909) 596-1913 or by email at jgonzalez@lvpd.org.
KTLA.com
Robbery suspects arrested in San Bernardino; 3 loaded handguns recovered
Officers with the San Bernardino Police Department arrested three robbery suspects and recovered three loaded handguns Tuesday, authorities announced. The incident occurred while police were on patrol near the intersection of North E and 5th Streets. After hearing a single gunshot, officers spotted the three suspects who were running to...
Riverside County deputies fatally shoot man armed with machete; two deputies injured during incident
Riverside county deputies fatally shot a man who was allegedly armed with a machete on Tuesday, after he struck one with the weapon during a barricade situation. According to a press release from Riverside County Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched to the 800 block of Minor Street in San Jacinto after receiving reports of a domestic dispute at a residence in the are. "The female reported her boyfriend was behaving erratically and armed with a machete," the release said. "The female was able to escape from the residence, however, the suspect prevented her 12-year-old child from leaving with her."The suspect is said...
Officers shoot, kill man allegedly armed with sharp object in South Los Angeles
Los Angeles police shot and killed a man who was allegedly armed with a sharp object.
newsantaana.com
The Westminster police arrested a suspect with $32K worth of meth
Yesterday afternoon, Westminster police officers responded to the area of 18th street and Beach Blvd. for a welfare check. Officers located one individual inside the residence. A large quantity of meth was located in plain sight. The individual was arrested and booked into OCJ for possession of drugs for sale.
Pasadena doctor charged for attempted murder after driving Tesla off cliff
Neighbors had nothing but good things to say about the Patel family, which is why many were stunned when they learned the family's patriarch was charged with attempted murder. "I have a loss of words right now," said neighbor Roger Newmark. "So I hope that they'll be ok."On Tuesday, the California Highway Patrol arrested Pasadena resident Dharmesh Patel for attempted murder and child abuse after he allegedly drove off a Northern California cliff with his wife and two kids in the car. Patel's Tesla turned into an unrecognizable, mangled piece of metal after falling at least 250 feet off the side of...
CBS News
3 people stabbed in Irvine, 1 sent to hospital
Three people were stabbed in Irvine Tuesday, according to the Irvine Police Department. It happened around 12:30 p.m. at Culver Drive and Walnut Avenue in Irvine. According to police, a man stabbed two people at a gas station then ran into a neighborhood and stabbed another. Police set up a...
newsantaana.com
The Tustin Police arrested a driver who blocked an intersection and appeared to be high
Tustin police officers were called to investigate a possible DUI in the Old Town Tustin area. The male driver was stopped blocking traffic lanes with the vehicle running. The suspect exhibited signs of drug intoxication and refused to exit the vehicle. Officers extracted the male from the vehicle and took him into custody.
Fontana Herald News
Man is arrested following shooting incident at park in San Bernardino
A man was arrested following a shooting incident at Lytle Creek Park in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Officers responded to the shooting and recovered 40-caliber bullet casings, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Jan. 2. There were no reports of injuries during the...
Comments / 3