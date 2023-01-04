Read full article on original website
Marietta Mainstreet to kickoff First Friday events of 2023 with Resolution Buster
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In this first week of the new year, many people are working to commit themselves to their New Year’s Resolutions. But on Friday Jan. 6th, Marietta Mainstreet is encouraging people to have one last night of splurging before doubling down on their resolutions. The event...
Boys & Girls Club of Parkersburg receives $80,000 grant from City of Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Boys & Girls Club received an $80,000 grant from the City of Parkersburg. The $80,000 grant award is a part of funds from the City’s Community Development Block Grant – Coronavirus Response Coronavirus response funds, designed to help the city prevent the spread of COVID 19, according to a press release from the City.
Parkersburg Police staying vigilant in light of increase in drug overdoses
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley is seeing a continued increase in overdoses from this past weekend. With numerous overdoses coming from Jackson and Meigs Counties. Parkersburg police chief, Matt Board says that although the city has not seen an increase -- as there have been eight overdoses since...
Local libraries will create reading challenges to promote increased reading
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Did you have New Years resolution of reading more books?. If so, some local libraries are promoting new, competitive ways to read more. Belpre public library and Parkersburg South library are hosting reading challenges. The Parkersburg South reading challenge is broken into three smaller segments throughout...
Arts and entertainment events happening January 5th-8th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org. Thursday, January 5th. Friends of the Library Book Sale 9:00am - 2:00pm @ Barlow Branch Library. Inside Out-...
Marietta Bridal Show to take place
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - On Sunday, Jan. 8th, engaged couples will have the chance to get much of their wedding preparation done in one fell swoop at the Marietta Bridal Show. For a $10 entry fee, soon-to-be married couples can browse a variety of vendors and make decisions to shape their weddings as they see fit.
Consumer Credit Counseling Service advises consumers remain financially cautious in 2023
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With a year of high inflation and rising interest rates behind us, many consumers are wondering what 2023 will hold. 2022 saw some of the highest inflation rates in recent years, and though the inflation rate fell slightly in the last few months of 2022, it remained over 7% as of December.
Parkersburg Catholic Schools will host Hope Scholarship town hall
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Catholic High School is preparing for a Town Hall informational meeting on the West Virginia Hope Scholarship. The West Virginia Supreme Court declared the Hope Scholarship constitutional in October. Now, Parkersburg Catholic says it wants to make sure all current PCS families and anyone interested...
Gretchen Fleming’s father: “I want my little girl home”
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “She is an amazing little girl. She’s very independent. You know, she’s my little girl. And she’s been a great girl, and everybody loved her. Everybody that came in sight with her loved her. She was unique and personable and had a great personality and she’s just a great kid,” says Gretchen Fleming’s father, David.
Pleasants Co. Commissions says there are several inquiries for power plant
PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - It has been a few months since a buyer pulled out of buying the Energy Harbor power plant, the Pleasants County Commission says it’s looking for solutions to get the plant a new buyer. According to Pleasants Co. commissioner, Jay Powell the power plant...
Ohio State Highway Patrol encourages drivers to prepare for winter weather
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - In the wake of December’s winter storm, the Ohio State Highway Patrol encouraged drivers to remain vigilant as winter continues. The Highway Patrol advises drivers winterize their vehicles and keep a winter car kit on hand. They also said it’s important that people adjust their driving in response to the weather. In winter, this can mean driving more slowly, increasing following distances, and keeping a careful lookout for ice, especially on bridges, ramps and overpasses. The Highway Patrol also said drivers need to make sure their car batteries are in working order and that their tires have enough tread.
Obituary: Lambert, Helen A.
Helen A. Nichols Lambert, 86, of Williamstown, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at the Belpre Landing Skilled Nursing and Rehab. She was born July 26, 1936, in Harrisville, WV, a daughter of the late Harold and Nellie Mae Snodgrass Goff. Helen was a 1954 graduate of Harrisville High...
WVU installs ‘pod’ for parents nursing during football games
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia University now has a portable ``pod’' new parents can use to nurse babies or pump breast milk in private during football games. The transportable ``nursing pod’' is currently located at the WVU Coliseum’s Mountaineer Gate and will be moved to Milan Puskar Stadium’s North Entrance each football season for use during game days and other events, officials said in a press release.
Diocese of Steubenville Bishop Jeffrey Monforton visits Marietta priests
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Diocese of Steubenville Bishop, Jeffrey Monforton is holding his annual meeting with priests from his Diocese. On Tuesday he was in Steubenville to have dinner with that area and Wednesday he is in Marietta for the same thing. “The brothers together have a chance to celebrate...
Obituary: Kitson, John M.
John M. Kitson, Jr., 76, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on January 2, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center, WVU. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Obituary: Nuzum, Gerald Fordice
Gerald Fordice Nuzum, 74, of Parkersburg, WV, formerly of Fairmont, passed away on January 2, 2023, at Worthington Nursing & Rehabilitation. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Obituary: Hess, John Edwin
John Edwin Hess, 71, of Parkersburg, went to be with the Lord on December 12, 2022. He was born on August 17, 1951, in St Mary’s, West Virginia, a son of the late Edgar Hess and Betty (Hoce) Hess. John retired from E. I. Dupont in 2013 as a...
New bill signed into law increases penalties for “SWATTING” and hoax calls
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH. (WTAP) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine recently signed a bill into law increasing the penalties related to ‘swatting’ and hoax calls. House Bill 462 prohibits swatting and adds it to the definition of an offense of violence. Chief Deputy Mark Warden with the Washington County...
Obituary: Williams, Wayne “Duck”
Wayne “Duck” Williams, 74, of Parkersburg, WV, died Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at West Virginia University Medicine. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Byron and Maebell (McGrew) Williams. He was a car salesman in the area for many years. He was a United...
