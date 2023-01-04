ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, WV

WTAP

Boys & Girls Club of Parkersburg receives $80,000 grant from City of Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Boys & Girls Club received an $80,000 grant from the City of Parkersburg. The $80,000 grant award is a part of funds from the City’s Community Development Block Grant – Coronavirus Response Coronavirus response funds, designed to help the city prevent the spread of COVID 19, according to a press release from the City.
WTAP

Local libraries will create reading challenges to promote increased reading

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Did you have New Years resolution of reading more books?. If so, some local libraries are promoting new, competitive ways to read more. Belpre public library and Parkersburg South library are hosting reading challenges. The Parkersburg South reading challenge is broken into three smaller segments throughout...
WTAP

Marietta Bridal Show to take place

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - On Sunday, Jan. 8th, engaged couples will have the chance to get much of their wedding preparation done in one fell swoop at the Marietta Bridal Show. For a $10 entry fee, soon-to-be married couples can browse a variety of vendors and make decisions to shape their weddings as they see fit.
WTAP

Parkersburg Catholic Schools will host Hope Scholarship town hall

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Catholic High School is preparing for a Town Hall informational meeting on the West Virginia Hope Scholarship. The West Virginia Supreme Court declared the Hope Scholarship constitutional in October. Now, Parkersburg Catholic says it wants to make sure all current PCS families and anyone interested...
WTAP

Gretchen Fleming’s father: “I want my little girl home”

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “She is an amazing little girl. She’s very independent. You know, she’s my little girl. And she’s been a great girl, and everybody loved her. Everybody that came in sight with her loved her. She was unique and personable and had a great personality and she’s just a great kid,” says Gretchen Fleming’s father, David.
WTAP

Ohio State Highway Patrol encourages drivers to prepare for winter weather

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - In the wake of December’s winter storm, the Ohio State Highway Patrol encouraged drivers to remain vigilant as winter continues. The Highway Patrol advises drivers winterize their vehicles and keep a winter car kit on hand. They also said it’s important that people adjust their driving in response to the weather. In winter, this can mean driving more slowly, increasing following distances, and keeping a careful lookout for ice, especially on bridges, ramps and overpasses. The Highway Patrol also said drivers need to make sure their car batteries are in working order and that their tires have enough tread.
WTAP

Obituary: Lambert, Helen A.

Helen A. Nichols Lambert, 86, of Williamstown, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at the Belpre Landing Skilled Nursing and Rehab. She was born July 26, 1936, in Harrisville, WV, a daughter of the late Harold and Nellie Mae Snodgrass Goff. Helen was a 1954 graduate of Harrisville High...
WTAP

WVU installs ‘pod’ for parents nursing during football games

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia University now has a portable ``pod’' new parents can use to nurse babies or pump breast milk in private during football games. The transportable ``nursing pod’' is currently located at the WVU Coliseum’s Mountaineer Gate and will be moved to Milan Puskar Stadium’s North Entrance each football season for use during game days and other events, officials said in a press release.
WTAP

Diocese of Steubenville Bishop Jeffrey Monforton visits Marietta priests

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Diocese of Steubenville Bishop, Jeffrey Monforton is holding his annual meeting with priests from his Diocese. On Tuesday he was in Steubenville to have dinner with that area and Wednesday he is in Marietta for the same thing. “The brothers together have a chance to celebrate...
WTAP

Obituary: Kitson, John M.

John M. Kitson, Jr., 76, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on January 2, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center, WVU. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WTAP

Obituary: Nuzum, Gerald Fordice

Gerald Fordice Nuzum, 74, of Parkersburg, WV, formerly of Fairmont, passed away on January 2, 2023, at Worthington Nursing & Rehabilitation. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WTAP

Obituary: Hess, John Edwin

John Edwin Hess, 71, of Parkersburg, went to be with the Lord on December 12, 2022. He was born on August 17, 1951, in St Mary’s, West Virginia, a son of the late Edgar Hess and Betty (Hoce) Hess. John retired from E. I. Dupont in 2013 as a...
WTAP

Obituary: Williams, Wayne “Duck”

Wayne “Duck” Williams, 74, of Parkersburg, WV, died Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at West Virginia University Medicine. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Byron and Maebell (McGrew) Williams. He was a car salesman in the area for many years. He was a United...
