Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbcrightnow.com
New Sunnyside police chief
The city of Sunnyside has a new Police Chief. Robert Layman, who has served as the interim Chief since November, is the new Chief.
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima Valley Memorial reports first birth of the new year
YAKIMA, Wash. — This year, the first baby born in Yakima Valley Memorial came three weeks before her due date in order to be the first, according to the hospital’s post. MaiLynn Mae Marquez was delivered at 1:51 a.m. on January 1. Marquez weighs just over six pounds...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: missing Benton County teen located
FINLEY, Wash. - UPDATE. 1-5-23 According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office Angelic Waldrop, the 14-year-old last seen on January 1 has been located. An Endangered Missing Person Alert has been released by the Washington State Patrol through the Benton County Sheriff's Office for missing teenager Angelic Waldrop. The 14-year-old was last seen around 3 a.m. on January 1 near the Two Rivers Park on a Ring doorbell camera.
nbcrightnow.com
Crews respond to two-alarm fire at motel in Cle Elum
CLE ELUM, Wash.- The Cle Elum Fire Department responded to a fire at the Chalet Motel around 2:55 a.m. on January 5. Crews from the Roslyn Fire Department, Fire District 6 and Fire District 7 also responded to the two-alarm fire on the 700 block of East First St. According...
nbcrightnow.com
Trios Health, Prosser Memorial Health welcome first babies of 2023
KENNEWICK, Wash. – With the arrival of Baby Emmet, Trios Health welcomed its first baby of 2023. Baby Emmett who was born to Alyssia on Sunday, Jan. 1, at 11:20 a.m. arrived weighing in at 7 pounds and 10 ounces and measuring 20 inches. “Helping our community’s families welcome...
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima Coroner says Lucian's death an accidental drowning
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. - Yakima County coroner Jim Curtice says Lucian Munguia's death was an accidental drowning. Curtice tells NonStop Local an autopsy was completed on December 30, when Lucian's body was identified using dental records. He says no foul play is suspected in the boy's death. His death is...
nbcrightnow.com
Weather Authority Alert this evening-Thursday morning for light snow in the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys. Also, for gusty winds in the foothills.
Weather Authority Alert this evening-Thursday morning for light snow in the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys. Also, for gusty winds in the foothills. Get ready for a little bit of everything tonight...Rain, Rain/Snow Mix, Freezing Rain and Snow along with breezy to strong gusty winds. Let’s break it down... Yakima/Kittitas...
nbcrightnow.com
Car Battery
YAKIMA, Wash. - With prolonged cold temperatures throughout the Pacific Northwest, car batteries can begin to run out and leave you stranded. Batteries can lose 50% of their capacity when temperatures are below freezing.
nbcrightnow.com
DNA identifies remains found near White Swan as woman missing since 1987
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.- Human remains found west of White Swan on November 26, 2008 have been identified through DNA testing. The testing was funded by the Washington state Attorney General's Office. According to Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice DNA analysis confirmed that the remains were those of Daisy Mae Tallman,...
nbcrightnow.com
Cloudy Night, Active Weather on the Way
Tonight, will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a dusting of snow in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys overnight lows in the low to mid 20s. A more active system moves in Wednesday night with a chance of snow/mix and freezing rain 1-3" of accumulation possible for the Yakima/Kittitas valleys and less than ½" for the Columbia Basin. Temperatures will begin to warm slightly Thursday through the weekend into the upper 30s and low 40s.
nbcrightnow.com
More Active Weather on the Way....And Warmer Temperatures
Mostly cloudy with patchy dense fog in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys. Today's wintry mix will slow down overnight in the Columbia Basin and foothills of the Blues. Overnight lows in the teens and 20s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with light winds highs in the upper 20s and low to mid...
Comments / 0