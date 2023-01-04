Tonight, will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a dusting of snow in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys overnight lows in the low to mid 20s. A more active system moves in Wednesday night with a chance of snow/mix and freezing rain 1-3" of accumulation possible for the Yakima/Kittitas valleys and less than ½" for the Columbia Basin. Temperatures will begin to warm slightly Thursday through the weekend into the upper 30s and low 40s.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO