Gold set for big quarterly rise after rate-driven setback

(Reuters) - Gold prices edged up on Friday as the non-yielding metal is on track to close its best quarter since June 2020 on expectations of slower interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve after being beaten down from record highs earlier this year. Bullion is only down about...
CNBC

Dollar holds losses as Fed minutes fail to surprise

The U.S. dollar held at lower levels on Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's December meeting offered no surprises or new information about the size of its expected rate hike in February. The Fed hiked rates by 50 basis points last month and Fed officials agreed a slower pace...
CONNECTICUT STATE
trex global

TREX Global:Gold prices keep rising, still suppressed by U.S. bond yields

U.S. home prices' two-year run of double-digit gains ends, with year-on-year gains dropping to single digits in October. Annual price gains in the increasingly fragile U.S. housing market slipped into single digits in October for the first time in about two years, two closely watched surveys showed on Tuesday, as mortgage rates soared above 7% for the month, further stifling demand.
Anthony James

The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack

When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
LOS ANGELES, CA
msn.com

Dow ends down nearly 350 points after jobs data, hawkish Fed comments hammer stocks

U.S. stock indexes ended another choppy session in the red on Thursday as investors digested a fresh batch of labor-market data and hawkish commentary from Federal Reserve officials, while looking ahead to Friday’s monthly non-farm payrolls report. How stocks traded. The S&P 500 fell 44.87 points, or 1.2%, to...
NASDAQ

US STOCKS-S&P closes higher after Fed minutes confirm inflation focus

Jan 4 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 finished higher on Wednesday but below its session peak after volatile trading following the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting, which showed officials laser-focused on controlling inflation even as they agreed to slow their interest rate hiking pace. Officials at...
Reuters

U.S. IG bond market kicks off 2023 with flurry of new deals

Jan 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. investment-grade primary bond market is kicking off 2023 with a rush of new offerings, as companies take advantage of a favourable market window to get ahead of potentially more volatility and a possible economic recession.
Reuters

Dollar jumps, U.S. stocks buck global rally

LONDON/NEW YORK, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The dollar jumped on Tuesday as oil prices sank, while U.S. stocks bucked a global equities rally in a macro-packed week that could offer a steer on when and where U.S. interest rates might peak.
NASDAQ

EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht extends gains as most Asian FX weaken, stocks rise

Jan 5 (Reuters) - The Thai baht rose for a fifth straight session amid weak emerging Asian currencies on Thursday as the dollar seesawed after the U.S. Federal Reserve warned against market bets on interest rate cuts this year, while regional equities firmed. The baht THB=TH climbed 0.3% against the...
CNBC

Gold rallies to 6-month high in buoyant start to 2023

Gold started the new year on a solid note after ending a volatile 2022 largely unchanged, with prices rallying to a more than six-month peak on Tuesday as investors positioned for the Federal Reserve's latest policy minutes. Spot gold rose 0.7% to $1,836.12 per ounce, having hit a high since...
CNBC

Gold edges higher as dollar dips ahead of U.S. jobs data

Gold prices ticked higher on Thursday, aided by a softer dollar, while market participants braced for U.S. jobs data that could influence the Federal Reserve's policy trajectory. Gold prices ticked higher on Thursday, aided by a softer dollar, while market participants braced for U.S. jobs data that could influence the...
TheStreet

Stock Market Live: Stocks End Higher With Fed Minutes, Jobs Data In Focus

Stocks finished higher Wednesday, while the dollar and Treasury bond yields eased, as investors eyed jobs data and reacted to the release of Fed minutes amid rising market volatility levels paired with thin trading volumes. Stocks ended lower Tuesday, however, and look vulnerable to a similar pattern today, with daily...

