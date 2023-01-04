Read full article on original website
Related
Stocks have entered a new bull market and the S&P 500 could soar 26% in the next 12 months, Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen says
"We're starting a new bull market," Leuthold's chief strategist told Bloomberg as he sees a 60% probability of the US economy sidestepping recession.
kalkinemedia.com
Gold set for big quarterly rise after rate-driven setback
(Reuters) - Gold prices edged up on Friday as the non-yielding metal is on track to close its best quarter since June 2020 on expectations of slower interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve after being beaten down from record highs earlier this year. Bullion is only down about...
Billionaire investor Bill Gross warns of chaos ahead for US housing and bond markets if the Fed keeps pushing up interest rates
The Federal Reserve's tightening campaign could plunge markets into crisis next year, Gross said Tuesday.
CNBC
Dollar holds losses as Fed minutes fail to surprise
The U.S. dollar held at lower levels on Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's December meeting offered no surprises or new information about the size of its expected rate hike in February. The Fed hiked rates by 50 basis points last month and Fed officials agreed a slower pace...
TREX Global:Gold prices keep rising, still suppressed by U.S. bond yields
U.S. home prices' two-year run of double-digit gains ends, with year-on-year gains dropping to single digits in October. Annual price gains in the increasingly fragile U.S. housing market slipped into single digits in October for the first time in about two years, two closely watched surveys showed on Tuesday, as mortgage rates soared above 7% for the month, further stifling demand.
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack
When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
US stocks will rebound 24% in 2023 as Fed tightening will no longer 'crush the market', Fundstrat's Tom Lee says
The S&P 500 could retest its all-time high once the Federal Reserve signals it'll ease up on its rate-hike campaign, according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee. Lee expects the benchmark index to rally 24% to reach 4,800 points in 2023. The Fed will no longer "crush the market" as inflation starts...
msn.com
Dow ends down nearly 350 points after jobs data, hawkish Fed comments hammer stocks
U.S. stock indexes ended another choppy session in the red on Thursday as investors digested a fresh batch of labor-market data and hawkish commentary from Federal Reserve officials, while looking ahead to Friday’s monthly non-farm payrolls report. How stocks traded. The S&P 500 fell 44.87 points, or 1.2%, to...
NASDAQ
US STOCKS-S&P closes higher after Fed minutes confirm inflation focus
Jan 4 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 finished higher on Wednesday but below its session peak after volatile trading following the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting, which showed officials laser-focused on controlling inflation even as they agreed to slow their interest rate hiking pace. Officials at...
Stocks rally to higher close as job market remains strong
Every major index is headed for a loss in December that will cap off a dismal year
8 hedge funds that made a killing by betting against the world economy last year as stocks and bonds plummeted
Some hedge fund managers made triple-digit returns in 2022 by betting against the global economy. That outperformance came in a year when the benchmark S&P 500 plunged 19%. The best-performing traders forecast steep interest-rate increases and bet against struggling currencies and government bonds. For most investors, 2022 was a year...
U.S. IG bond market kicks off 2023 with flurry of new deals
Jan 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. investment-grade primary bond market is kicking off 2023 with a rush of new offerings, as companies take advantage of a favourable market window to get ahead of potentially more volatility and a possible economic recession.
Dollar jumps, U.S. stocks buck global rally
LONDON/NEW YORK, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The dollar jumped on Tuesday as oil prices sank, while U.S. stocks bucked a global equities rally in a macro-packed week that could offer a steer on when and where U.S. interest rates might peak.
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht extends gains as most Asian FX weaken, stocks rise
Jan 5 (Reuters) - The Thai baht rose for a fifth straight session amid weak emerging Asian currencies on Thursday as the dollar seesawed after the U.S. Federal Reserve warned against market bets on interest rate cuts this year, while regional equities firmed. The baht THB=TH climbed 0.3% against the...
US stocks rise as bond yields tumble ahead of Fed minutes and job-opening data
US stocks were higher on Wednesday, with investors shifting their focus to December Fed minutes and job opening and turnover data.
CNBC
Gold rallies to 6-month high in buoyant start to 2023
Gold started the new year on a solid note after ending a volatile 2022 largely unchanged, with prices rallying to a more than six-month peak on Tuesday as investors positioned for the Federal Reserve's latest policy minutes. Spot gold rose 0.7% to $1,836.12 per ounce, having hit a high since...
The Fed isn't going to make things easy for the market and stocks still have at least another 7% to fall, JPMorgan's chief equities strategist says
Stocks still have at least 7% more to fall before hitting a bottom, according to JPMorgan's chief stock strategist Dubravko Lakos. He told CNBC that earnings estimates for 2023 are still too high, and the Fed would likely stay restrictive on monetary policy. "I don't think the Fed is going...
CNBC
Gold edges higher as dollar dips ahead of U.S. jobs data
Gold prices ticked higher on Thursday, aided by a softer dollar, while market participants braced for U.S. jobs data that could influence the Federal Reserve's policy trajectory. Gold prices ticked higher on Thursday, aided by a softer dollar, while market participants braced for U.S. jobs data that could influence the...
Stock Market Live: Stocks End Higher With Fed Minutes, Jobs Data In Focus
Stocks finished higher Wednesday, while the dollar and Treasury bond yields eased, as investors eyed jobs data and reacted to the release of Fed minutes amid rising market volatility levels paired with thin trading volumes. Stocks ended lower Tuesday, however, and look vulnerable to a similar pattern today, with daily...
TREX Global:U.S. bond yields fall to boost gold prices, focus on Fed meeting minutes and ISM manufacturing PMI
Photo bye.g(lalit/Unsplash) U.S. December Markit manufacturing PMI final value hits new low since May 2020. Data on Tuesday showed that the final Markit manufacturing PMI in the United States recorded 46.2 in December, the lowest since May 2020.
Comments / 0