North Kingstown, RI

johnstonsunrise.net

Johnston's Nicholas A. Ferri Middle School wins $10,000 prize

The faculty at Nicholas A. Ferri Middle School has been celebrating a $10,000 prize for computer coding. According to teachers Alysa Atkin and Kerri Ruggieri, the prize money was awarded “as part of the 10th Hour of Code.”. “Code.org partnered with DonorsChoose to award $1 million to U.S. schools...
JOHNSTON, RI
rinewstoday.com

Mastery Martial Arts donates 1,200 toys to children in need

Mastery Martial Arts students, family members, and instructors held a toy drive and participated in Wreaths Across America as a part of a volunteer initiative this holiday season. Mastery collected more than 1,200 toys for children in need across Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts. Donation bins were placed in all...
CUMBERLAND, RI
WPRI 12 News

Hometown Hero: Preston Brodd, Mt. Hope

BRISTOL, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Preston Brodd. The Mount Hope Freshman made an impact for the Huskies as a Defensive Back and then he took his game to another level last week, traveling to Los Angeles to compete in the Dream All-American Bowl at So-Fi Stadium, the NFL home […]
BRISTOL, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Packed with memories, veteran’s Johnston home saved

Earlier this week, Bernard “Bernie” Pavia kneeled down to play with his trainset. He laid the track out in a circle at the trunk of his bright white Christmas tree, and crawled up close to the locomotive like a curious child sneaking up on Santa Claus. A year...
JOHNSTON, RI
independentri.com

Local heating company comes through for family in need

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — As co-owner of Superior Comfort Inc., Sherry Ledsworth has made many calls while helping provide the state heating, A/C, geothermal and air quality utilities. Though, reaching out to Devin McKnight to inform her that her family would be receiving a new heating system was particularly...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Outgoing Johnston Mayor Joseph M. Polisena leaves lasting legacy

Johnston Mayor Joseph M. Polisena took to the lectern Dec. 12 to address Town Council one last time while in office. “This town, at one time, they would laugh at this town,” Polisena told the five-member council. “Not any more. People, they want to move into this town.”
JOHNSTON, RI
Valley Breeze

Smithfield, Johnston chip in for more for tri-community shelter

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Two partnering communities are sharing the burden with North Providence of a more expensive tri-community animal shelter on Smithfield Road, a facility Mayor Charles Lombardi says he guesses could be open by mid-February. North Providence, Smithfield and Johnston animal control services continue to share temporary space...
SMITHFIELD, RI
pawtucketri.com

Free Mattress & Electronic Waste Drop-off Event

The Department of Public Works will be holding their first Free Mattress and E-waste collection event of the year on this Saturday, January 7, 2023. This event takes place on the first Saturday of the month (unless noted otherwise). This FREE program has seen more and more participants each month and we expect that trend to continue.
PAWTUCKET, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

New DPW Director & Other Staff Changes

Above: New East Greenwich DPW Director Anthony Vacarro. East Greenwich has a new director of public works, Anthony Vaccaro, and there were other staff changes around town as well in late 2022. Vaccaro replaces Mike Gray, who was hired last July but decided in September to return to his old job as director of public works for Jamestown. Gray had been hired after the resignation of longtime DPW head Joe Duarte in April.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Southcoast Health announces first babies of the year in Fall River, New Bedford, one likely the first in Massachusetts

Fall River likely saw the first baby born of the year in 2023 in Massachusetts and the parents couldn’t be happier. According to Southcoast Health, at almost exactly midnight, 12:00.35 a.m., on Sunday, January 1, parents Olineliz and Jordan Thompson of Fall River welcomed a daughter at Charlton Memorial Hospital. Possibly the first baby born in 2023 across the Commonwealth, Zahraliz Thompson was born weighing six pounds, 14.4 ounces, and measuring 20 inches long. She joins three older siblings in the family.
FALL RIVER, MA
Valley Breeze

There may be a new proposal for intersection of Mineral Spring, Douglas

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Despite winning multiple approvals for a new gas station, food market and tailor shop at the busy intersection of Mineral Spring Avenue and Douglas Avenue, across from Lowe’s Home Improvement, there is now chatter that a developer could be putting a new project and another use forward soon.
PAWTUCKET, RI
rimonthly.com

27 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this January

1/8–21: Providence Restaurant Weeks. What: Let your inner foodie loose and try out new breakfast, lunch and dinner meals from the restaurants participating in Providence Restaurant Weeks. Show your support for local restaurants in the Creative Capital and order signature cocktails, specialty apps, family-size entrees and more while sharing your meals on social media using the hashtag #PRW or #PVDEats. Where: Various locations in Providence. More Info: goprovidence.com/rw.
PROVIDENCE, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Obituary: Christopher A. Pedorella, 55

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line. With great sadness, we announce the unexpected passing of Christopher Allen Pedorella, DMD, of Saunderstown, on Tuesday, December...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
ABC6.com

Threat sparks lockdown at Coventry middle school

COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — Students at a Coventry middle school are accused of making threats that prompted a lockdown. The incident happened at about 8 a.m. Wednesday at the Alan Shawn Feinstein Middle School on Foster Drive. Capt. Ben Witt said they placed the school on lockdown while they...
COVENTRY, RI

