johnstonsunrise.net
Johnston's Nicholas A. Ferri Middle School wins $10,000 prize
The faculty at Nicholas A. Ferri Middle School has been celebrating a $10,000 prize for computer coding. According to teachers Alysa Atkin and Kerri Ruggieri, the prize money was awarded “as part of the 10th Hour of Code.”. “Code.org partnered with DonorsChoose to award $1 million to U.S. schools...
rinewstoday.com
Mastery Martial Arts donates 1,200 toys to children in need
Mastery Martial Arts students, family members, and instructors held a toy drive and participated in Wreaths Across America as a part of a volunteer initiative this holiday season. Mastery collected more than 1,200 toys for children in need across Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts. Donation bins were placed in all...
Hometown Hero: Preston Brodd, Mt. Hope
BRISTOL, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Preston Brodd. The Mount Hope Freshman made an impact for the Huskies as a Defensive Back and then he took his game to another level last week, traveling to Los Angeles to compete in the Dream All-American Bowl at So-Fi Stadium, the NFL home […]
johnstonsunrise.net
Packed with memories, veteran’s Johnston home saved
Earlier this week, Bernard “Bernie” Pavia kneeled down to play with his trainset. He laid the track out in a circle at the trunk of his bright white Christmas tree, and crawled up close to the locomotive like a curious child sneaking up on Santa Claus. A year...
independentri.com
Local heating company comes through for family in need
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — As co-owner of Superior Comfort Inc., Sherry Ledsworth has made many calls while helping provide the state heating, A/C, geothermal and air quality utilities. Though, reaching out to Devin McKnight to inform her that her family would be receiving a new heating system was particularly...
GoLocalProv
Smiley’s Appointment of “Prep School Dad” to School Board Comes Under Fire
Providence Mayor Brett Smiley announced his appointments to the Providence School Board this week. Among his appointment is businessman George Matouk — the CEO of John Matouk & Company — a Fall River-based manufacturing company. He took over the helm of the company from his father. Matouk is...
johnstonsunrise.net
Outgoing Johnston Mayor Joseph M. Polisena leaves lasting legacy
Johnston Mayor Joseph M. Polisena took to the lectern Dec. 12 to address Town Council one last time while in office. “This town, at one time, they would laugh at this town,” Polisena told the five-member council. “Not any more. People, they want to move into this town.”
Valley Breeze
Smithfield, Johnston chip in for more for tri-community shelter
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Two partnering communities are sharing the burden with North Providence of a more expensive tri-community animal shelter on Smithfield Road, a facility Mayor Charles Lombardi says he guesses could be open by mid-February. North Providence, Smithfield and Johnston animal control services continue to share temporary space...
pawtucketri.com
Free Mattress & Electronic Waste Drop-off Event
The Department of Public Works will be holding their first Free Mattress and E-waste collection event of the year on this Saturday, January 7, 2023. This event takes place on the first Saturday of the month (unless noted otherwise). This FREE program has seen more and more participants each month and we expect that trend to continue.
RI Blood Center holding giveaway to encourage donations
The RIBC said the ongoing "tripledemic" of the flu, RSV, and COVID-19 has caused an increase in cancellations and missed appointments for blood donations.
eastgreenwichnews.com
New DPW Director & Other Staff Changes
Above: New East Greenwich DPW Director Anthony Vacarro. East Greenwich has a new director of public works, Anthony Vaccaro, and there were other staff changes around town as well in late 2022. Vaccaro replaces Mike Gray, who was hired last July but decided in September to return to his old job as director of public works for Jamestown. Gray had been hired after the resignation of longtime DPW head Joe Duarte in April.
Mattapoisett Diner Pays Homage to Beloved Couple That Considered It Home
Two place settings, a bouquet of flowers, and a beautiful picture of The Diner’s most loyal customers, George and Elaine, were lovingly placed at the counter of Pandolfi’s Diner in Mattapoisett on Monday morning. Elaine passed away last January at the age of 84, and George followed her...
fallriverreporter.com
Southcoast Health announces first babies of the year in Fall River, New Bedford, one likely the first in Massachusetts
Fall River likely saw the first baby born of the year in 2023 in Massachusetts and the parents couldn’t be happier. According to Southcoast Health, at almost exactly midnight, 12:00.35 a.m., on Sunday, January 1, parents Olineliz and Jordan Thompson of Fall River welcomed a daughter at Charlton Memorial Hospital. Possibly the first baby born in 2023 across the Commonwealth, Zahraliz Thompson was born weighing six pounds, 14.4 ounces, and measuring 20 inches long. She joins three older siblings in the family.
ABC6.com
Department of Education has been granted $7.2M to go towards mental health services through Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Education has been granted $7.2 million in federal funds to expand youth mental health services through the state. The McKee Administration announced Wednesday that the services will be distributed through Chariho, East Providence, Newport, and Warwick school districts. The grant...
RI brewery launches ‘Friartown’ beer for big game
Friars fanatics officially have a brand new brew.
Valley Breeze
There may be a new proposal for intersection of Mineral Spring, Douglas
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Despite winning multiple approvals for a new gas station, food market and tailor shop at the busy intersection of Mineral Spring Avenue and Douglas Avenue, across from Lowe’s Home Improvement, there is now chatter that a developer could be putting a new project and another use forward soon.
Turnto10.com
Warwick Mayor Picozzi discusses what's next for the city during inauguration
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Mayor Frank Picozzi officially took the oath Tuesday to serve the people of Warwick as mayor once again. "It's a big honor. It was never a goal of mine to be mayor. I thought things needed to be done differently, people asked me to step up and I did," Picozzi said Tuesday.
rimonthly.com
27 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this January
1/8–21: Providence Restaurant Weeks. What: Let your inner foodie loose and try out new breakfast, lunch and dinner meals from the restaurants participating in Providence Restaurant Weeks. Show your support for local restaurants in the Creative Capital and order signature cocktails, specialty apps, family-size entrees and more while sharing your meals on social media using the hashtag #PRW or #PVDEats. Where: Various locations in Providence. More Info: goprovidence.com/rw.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Obituary: Christopher A. Pedorella, 55
EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line. With great sadness, we announce the unexpected passing of Christopher Allen Pedorella, DMD, of Saunderstown, on Tuesday, December...
ABC6.com
Threat sparks lockdown at Coventry middle school
COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — Students at a Coventry middle school are accused of making threats that prompted a lockdown. The incident happened at about 8 a.m. Wednesday at the Alan Shawn Feinstein Middle School on Foster Drive. Capt. Ben Witt said they placed the school on lockdown while they...
