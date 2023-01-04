Washington state test scores match the national average after declining from pre-pandemic scores

Read full article on original website
Shootings in Albuquerque share target: elected Democrats
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Bullets flew through one home's front door and garage. At another home, three bullets went into the bedroom of a 10-year-old girl in a series of shootings that had at least one thing in common: They all targeted the homes or offices of elected Democratic officials in New Mexico.
Jan. 6 committee docs indicate five Michigan legislators agreed to support fake elector plan
Michigan remains center stage in documents released by the now-defunct Jan. 6, 2021, committee. While it had already been reported that Michigan legislators had been approached in December 2020 by the campaign of former president Donald Trump seeking their support for a scheme to put forward alternate electors, documents from the committee this week indicate that five of them agreed.
Washington Democratic Party Chair Podlodowski stepping down
SEATTLE (AP) — Washington State Democratic Party Chair Tina Podlodowski is leaving the role after six years. Podlodowski departs after state Democrats in the November midterms maintained their majorities in the state Legislature, won the secretary of state’s office, and scored a somewhat unexpected win in Washington’s 3rd Congressional District, The Seattle Times reported.
Evening update January 5: Millions in unclaimed WA Lottery winnings
Washington's Lottery announced that there are nearly 30 unclaimed prizes worth at least $10,000, totaling $2.12 million. Two of these prizes are expiring soon. Have you checked your old lottery tickets?
Plane carrying Idaho murder suspect stops in Illinois to re-fuel
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. - The plane carrying Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger stopped at the Willard Airport in Champaign, Illinois to re-fuel around 11 a.m. Kohberger waived extradition in Pennsylvania and remains the only identified suspect in the murder case of four University of Idaho students. Kohberger's public defender in Pennsylvania said he expects to be exonerated.
Morning news and weather update January 4: Remains of woman missing since 1987 identified, Brian Kohberger headed back to Idaho and snow on the way for the Yakima Valley
DNA has identified the remains of a woman that has been missing since 1987. Brian Kohberger, the suspect in the quadruple homicide at the University of Idaho is on his way back to Idaho and snow is in the forecast for the Yakima Valley.
UPDATE: I-84 reopened after wind storm in eastern Oregon
PENDLETON, Ore.- UPDATE. According to the Oregon Department of Transportation I-84 is reopened in both directions after a wind storm. The Oregon Department of Transportation is reporting that some stretches of I-84 have reopened. Drivers are advised to check their routes before leaving to make sure they are open. 7:13...
Man suspected of intentionally driving off California cliff
Authorities say the driver of a car that plunged off a cliff in Northern California with two children and another adult inside has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse. Authorities say the driver of a car that plunged off a cliff in Northern California with two...
