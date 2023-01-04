ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs7.com

Disaster declaration enacted in Midland County over water shortage

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday afternoon, the City of Midland announced a boil water notice, causing Midland County to issue a Disaster Declaration “Due to a water shortage emergency.”. The County says the ordinary demands and requirements of water consumers cannot be satisfied due to the water main break,...
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Monahans artists are working together to paint murals around the city

MONAHANS, Texas (KOSA) -A group of Monahans artists are working together to paint murals around the area. The Monahans Mural Project came after director of the transformative leadership academy, Lindsey Balderaz, and her students painted a mural at their school. She then said that if it turns out good, they’ll...
MONAHANS, TX
cbs7.com

West Texan to lead Statewide association

AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Stacey Bryant has been elected the 2023 president of the Associated General Contractors of Texas, the association which represents most of the state’s highway and bridge builders. Bryant is the principal and general manager of Jones Bros. Dirt & Paving Contractors in Odessa, which has...
TEXAS STATE
cbs7.com

Odessa Fire Rescue offering hands on CPR and AED outreach

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The sudden collapse of NFL Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on the field Monday night has left many people curious about where they can get CPR and AED training. Odessa Fire Rescue offers hands-on CPR and AED training and outreach for the community that is faster...
ODESSA, TX
MySanAntonio

Family of Midland girl struck by vehicle starts GoFundMe account

The family of the 14-year-old Midland girl struck by a vehicle on New Year’s Day has started a GoFundMe fundraiser to “help with medical and final expenses.”. The 14-year-old was riding an electric skateboard when she crossed the intersection of Magellan Street and Mockingbird Lane in northeast Midland and was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Mockingbird Lane, according to Midland police.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Position open for Midland Downtown Park Conservancy Board

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Downtown Park Conservancy Board has a position opening up in late September but because of Park Conservancy rules the position must be confirmed by the Board at their annual meeting in March. Applications, a complete list of Boards/Commissions and meeting schedules can be found...
MIDLAND, TX
yourbasin.com

Odessa fire rescue fire chief retires

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Odessa fire rescue Chief John Alvarez retires after 30 years of service to the City of Odessa. Chief Alvarez joined OFR since October 1, 1992 to help fight the fire of the community. OFR will hold a retirement ceremony for Fire Chief on Friday, January...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Regal Permian Palace in Odessa permanently closing

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Music City Mall Odessa has confirmed to CBS7 that Thursday is the last day of Regal Permian Palace & IMAX Theatre. Showtimes are still available for the entirety of Thursday at the Odessa location. The owner of Regal Cinemas, Cineworld, declared bankruptcy back in September 2022.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Odessa man dies in Crane County crash

CRANE COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A crash in Crane County Wednesday night has left an Odessa man dead. Ignacio Zamudio, from Odessa, was driving west on SH 320 near mile marker 260. A semi-truck was going east on SH 329 when Zamundio went into the east lane and hit the front of the semi.
CRANE COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Boil water notice for the City of Midland

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The City of Midland has issued the following boil water notice:. A Boil Water Notice for the City of Midland’s water system has been issued. Due to the recent water main break in the supply line from our ground source water and issues at the water plant, the City of Midland is not able to treat the water to standard specification. To limit risk, customers should follow the instructions contained in this release to all water, including RO water usage.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

$32M Faudree Rd. project underway

ODESSA, Texas — Tuesday was day one of the Faudree Road project. "Today kicks off the construction of the Faudree Road project so what is happening you'll see signs barricades going up today." said Hal Feldman, Traffic Coordinator for the City of Odessa. This is just the start of...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man killed in Crane Co crash

CRANE COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man killed Wednesday night in a crash in Crane County has been identified as 21-year-old Ignacio Rangel Zamudio. Zamudio was pronounced dead at the scene.  According to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report, around 9:27 p.m. on January 4, troopers responded to the scene of a two-vehicle […]
CRANE COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy