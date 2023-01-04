Read full article on original website
cbs7.com
Disaster declaration enacted in Midland County over water shortage
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday afternoon, the City of Midland announced a boil water notice, causing Midland County to issue a Disaster Declaration “Due to a water shortage emergency.”. The County says the ordinary demands and requirements of water consumers cannot be satisfied due to the water main break,...
cbs7.com
Monahans artists are working together to paint murals around the city
MONAHANS, Texas (KOSA) -A group of Monahans artists are working together to paint murals around the area. The Monahans Mural Project came after director of the transformative leadership academy, Lindsey Balderaz, and her students painted a mural at their school. She then said that if it turns out good, they’ll...
cbs7.com
West Texan to lead Statewide association
AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Stacey Bryant has been elected the 2023 president of the Associated General Contractors of Texas, the association which represents most of the state’s highway and bridge builders. Bryant is the principal and general manager of Jones Bros. Dirt & Paving Contractors in Odessa, which has...
cbs7.com
Odessa Fire Rescue offering hands on CPR and AED outreach
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The sudden collapse of NFL Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on the field Monday night has left many people curious about where they can get CPR and AED training. Odessa Fire Rescue offers hands-on CPR and AED training and outreach for the community that is faster...
Girl dies in Lubbock after scooter crash in Midland, fundraiser nets thousands
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Gofundme started to help the family of a 14-year-old Midland girl who was struck and killed while riding her electric scooter earlier this week has already raised thousands to help with final expenses- more than $20,000 as of Wednesday morning. Siah Ashlyn Kearns was struck on January 1 as she was […]
MySanAntonio
Family of Midland girl struck by vehicle starts GoFundMe account
The family of the 14-year-old Midland girl struck by a vehicle on New Year’s Day has started a GoFundMe fundraiser to “help with medical and final expenses.”. The 14-year-old was riding an electric skateboard when she crossed the intersection of Magellan Street and Mockingbird Lane in northeast Midland and was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Mockingbird Lane, according to Midland police.
cbs7.com
Position open for Midland Downtown Park Conservancy Board
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Downtown Park Conservancy Board has a position opening up in late September but because of Park Conservancy rules the position must be confirmed by the Board at their annual meeting in March. Applications, a complete list of Boards/Commissions and meeting schedules can be found...
yourbasin.com
Odessa fire rescue fire chief retires
ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Odessa fire rescue Chief John Alvarez retires after 30 years of service to the City of Odessa. Chief Alvarez joined OFR since October 1, 1992 to help fight the fire of the community. OFR will hold a retirement ceremony for Fire Chief on Friday, January...
cbs7.com
Regal Permian Palace in Odessa permanently closing
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Music City Mall Odessa has confirmed to CBS7 that Thursday is the last day of Regal Permian Palace & IMAX Theatre. Showtimes are still available for the entirety of Thursday at the Odessa location. The owner of Regal Cinemas, Cineworld, declared bankruptcy back in September 2022.
cbs7.com
Odessa man dies in Crane County crash
CRANE COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A crash in Crane County Wednesday night has left an Odessa man dead. Ignacio Zamudio, from Odessa, was driving west on SH 320 near mile marker 260. A semi-truck was going east on SH 329 when Zamundio went into the east lane and hit the front of the semi.
cbs7.com
Odessa mayor considers contract with consulting firm, potentially costing $338,000
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa City Council held a work session earlier this afternoon, one item discussed was amending the 2022-23 budget and appropriate funds for a $338,000 agreement with T2 Professional Consulting. The firm would advise and consult Interim City Manager Agapito Bernal, provide training and serve as...
cbs7.com
Boil water notice for the City of Midland
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The City of Midland has issued the following boil water notice:. A Boil Water Notice for the City of Midland’s water system has been issued. Due to the recent water main break in the supply line from our ground source water and issues at the water plant, the City of Midland is not able to treat the water to standard specification. To limit risk, customers should follow the instructions contained in this release to all water, including RO water usage.
Midland family grows in size thanks to the power of adoption
MIDLAND, Texas — "We nicknamed ourselves the Robnett Zoo." This is no real zoo of course, but there's never a dull moment in the Robnett Family. A family that has grown in size in the last 14 years. "We set out to adopt one baby, and it just led...
Traffic Alert: MPD warns drivers to avoid Midkiff, Andrews
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is warning the public to avoid the area of Midkiff and Andrews. This warning comes around 2:30 p.m. Thursday and should last around a couple of hours. The City of Midland says water crews are working in the area, but this is...
cbs7.com
Midland conducting traffic study on intersection where 14-year-old was killed
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Three days after a 14-year-old girl was struck by a car and killed at the intersection of Mockingbird and Magellan in northeast Midland, the city is taking action to make sure it doesn’t happen again. Midland Director of Engineering Services Jose Ortiz said the tragedy...
cbs7.com
UPDATE: Restraining order rescinded against City of Odessa in firings of city manager and city attorney
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: A judge has rescinded the Temporary Restraining Order filed Tuesday against the City of Odessa. A city council meeting has been called for Monday, Jan. 9th to allow for public comment on the firings of the city manager and city attorney. According to attorney Gaven...
The Depot Pizza says goodbye to it’s beloved community after 40 years
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A local pizza shop is no more. The Depot Pizza and Deli in Odessa has closed its doors for good this week, after 40 years in business. And many said they’ll miss this place. The owners Connie and Larry Johnson are very emotional about the closing, as they said it is […]
Group looking to help keep West Texans in need warm this winter
MIDLAND, Texas — Winter can be a hard time for some families. "I think we have a lot more poverty here than people realize, especially when it comes to our kiddos," said Rachel Box - CFO of Alpha & Omega in Odessa and Owner of Quality Consulting of Midland and creator of the Free Page.
$32M Faudree Rd. project underway
ODESSA, Texas — Tuesday was day one of the Faudree Road project. "Today kicks off the construction of the Faudree Road project so what is happening you'll see signs barricades going up today." said Hal Feldman, Traffic Coordinator for the City of Odessa. This is just the start of...
Odessa man killed in Crane Co crash
CRANE COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man killed Wednesday night in a crash in Crane County has been identified as 21-year-old Ignacio Rangel Zamudio. Zamudio was pronounced dead at the scene. According to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report, around 9:27 p.m. on January 4, troopers responded to the scene of a two-vehicle […]
