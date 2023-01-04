ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The City of Midland has issued the following boil water notice:. A Boil Water Notice for the City of Midland’s water system has been issued. Due to the recent water main break in the supply line from our ground source water and issues at the water plant, the City of Midland is not able to treat the water to standard specification. To limit risk, customers should follow the instructions contained in this release to all water, including RO water usage.

MIDLAND, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO