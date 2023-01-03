Read full article on original website
Related
Dolly Parton Fast Facts
Read CNN's Fast Facts on Dolly Parton to learn more about the award-winning country music star.
WUSA
'Call Me Kat': Dolly Parton Pays Tribute to Late Leslie Jordan in Surprise Video Appearance
Call Me Kat said a final goodbye to Leslie Jordan during Thursday's emotional episode, which featured a surprise appearance by Dolly Parton to pay tribute to the late actor. Jordan died Oct. 24 at the age of 67 following a car accident in Hollywood, California. The actor and comedian had completed work on eight episodes of the show's third season at the time of his death and was slated to film episode nine the week of his death. Following the news, the cast and producers of the Fox series released a statement in which they shared that they will be "taking time to grieve" the loss of Jordan as well as celebrate his life and the "many gifts" he gave to them and the world.
Valerie Bertinelli announces she will be going dry in January for 'two reasons'
Food Network star Valerie Bertinelli announced she will be participating in dry January to help with her stress levels and to cut down her sugar cravings.
WUSA
Anne Heche's Son Announces Her Posthumous Book 'Call Me Anne'
Homer Laffoon, the 20-year-old son of the late Anne Heche, announced on Thursday that a second memoir, written by the actress before her death, will be published posthumously in the coming weeks. Homer, posting from his late mother's Instagram account, shared a look at the cover of the new book,...
WUSA
Kelly Osbourne Secretly Welcomes First Child With Sid Wilson -- Sharon Osbourne Reveals Baby Boy's Name
Kelly Osbourne's mom, Sharon Osbourne, has revealed that her daughter gave birth to her first child with her boyfriend, Sid Wilson. Sharon spilled the beans during an appearance on the British chat show, The Talk, on Tuesday, revealing the little boy's name is Sidney, seemingly named after his father. "So...
WUSA
James Corden Was Originally Going to Play Brendan Fraser's Role in 'The Whale'
James Corden came so close to playing Brendan Fraser's role in The Whale. The revelation came to light in a Deadline column penned by the outlet's awards columnist and chief film critic, Pete Hammond, who said the outgoing Late, Late Show host dropped "the fascinating little nugget" as they both waited to start a Q&A for the comedian's Amazon series, Mammals.
WUSA
Andy Cohen Reacts to Ryan Seacrest Claiming He Snubbed Him on New Year's Eve
The drama between Andy Cohen and Ryan Seacrest is raging on. The men continued their quasi-feud this week, when the Live With Kelly and Ryan host claimed that the Bravo star snubbed him during their competing New Year's Eve specials. Cohen co-hosted CNN's Dec. 31 show with Anderson Cooper, while Seacrest led ABC's broadcast.
WUSA
Viola Davis Details Filming in South Africa, Seeing Her Dreams Come True (Exclusive)
For Viola Davis, getting the chance to embody the powerful and intimidating figure unlike any she's played before, was a dream come true!. The actress walked the red carpet, alongside her husband, Julius Tennon, at the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Awards on Thursday -- where she was honored with the Chairman’s Award -- and she reflected to ET's Denny Directo on when she truly felt that the years of prepping and planning to star in The Woman King had been worth it.
WUSA
Tish Cyrus Rings in New Year With 'Prison Break' Star Dominic Purcell Following Ex Billy Ray Cyrus' Engagement
New Year, new love! Tish Cyrus has a new man in her life and decided to share him with her Instagram followers. Tish and her boyfriend, Prison Break star Dominic Purcell, attended her daughter, Miley Cyrus', New Year's Eve party together. The couple showed off some PDA on the red...
WUSA
Zach Braff Posts Sweet Message to Ex Florence Pugh on Her Birthday
Zach Braff had an sweet message for his ex-girlfriend, Florence Pugh. In honor of the Don’t Worry Darling star’s 27th birthday on Tuesday, Braff shared a heartfelt tribute to her on his Instagram Story. "Happy Birthday, legend," the 47-year-old actor captioned a picture of Pugh sitting over the...
WUSA
Millie Bobby Brown Calls Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi Her 'Partner for Life' -- See Their PDA Pics
Millie Bobby Brown has found her forever love! The 18-year-old Stranger Things star took to Instagram on New Year's Day to celebrate her successful 2022, which she credited in part to her boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi. In the post, Brown shared PDA pics of herself and Bongiovi, including a photo booth...
WUSA
Ariana Grande Joins the 'Drag Race' Panel in First Look at Season 15 Premiere (Exclusive)
Thank Ru, next! It's almost time for the season 15 premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race, and only ET has your first look at Ariana Grande's return to the judges' table!. The "7 Rings" singer joins host RuPaul and longtime judges Michelle Visage and Ross Mathews for the two-hour premiere on Friday, Jan. 6, as they welcome 16 new queens to the werk room and Drag Race stage -- and as the series moves to its new home on MTV.
WUSA
'Truth Be Told' Season 3 Trailer: Gabrielle Union Joins Octavia Spencer to Find Missing Young Black Girls
Apple TV+ unveiled the trailer for season 3 of its award-winning series, Truth Be Told, giving fans a first look at the anthology's timely story for its new installment. Created by Nichelle Tramble Spellman and based on Kathleen Barber's novel, While You Were Sleeping, the streaming series taps into America's obsession with true crime podcasts and challenges its viewers to consider the consequences when the pursuit of justice is placed on a public stage. Oscar winner Octavia Spencer reprises her role as investigative reporter turned true crime podcaster, Poppy Scoville, whose frustration with the lack of media attention for several young missing Black girls leads her to become embroiled in the investigation.
Comments / 0