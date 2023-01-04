Read full article on original website
Related
Snowfall rankings in Minnesota and another storm next week?
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard is in looking at the impressive snow totals across the state and where this storm ranks among all time winter storms. Also, looks at the weekend outlook and another winter storm possibly headed our way by the end of next week.
ktoe.com
Impressive Snowfall Totals in Minnesota From Winter Storm
(Chanhassen, MN) — Some parts of Minnesota are still digging out after receiving more than a foot of snow over the past few days. Mahtowa in Carlton County and Bloomington are reporting 15 inches; Barnum, Mound, Slayton and Edgerton in southwestern Minnesota got 14; Moose Lake and Northfield have 12 inches on the ground; and New Prague and Maple Lake received about ten inches. Winter weather advisories are ending this morning (Thursday) with no precipitation in the weekend forecast.
How Often Do I Need To Rake The Snow Off My Roof In Minnesota?
It's nice not to have snow in the forecast for the next few days, it should help with the clean-up and snow-removal efforts that homeowners and cities are dealing with. Since we received more than a foot of snow the last few days, and it blew around you might have noticed that your roof is FULL of snow, so how do you know when you should rake your roof off of all that excess snow?
Old Farmer’s Almanac January 2023 Prediction for Southeast Minnesota
Is anyone else ready for winter to be over? It's getting to be about that time when I'm getting sick of the snow. Actually, if the snow was light, fluffy, and pretty I'd be less upset. This weather we've had in southeast Minnesota recently has been nasty! But, of course, winter isn't over yet and the Old Farmer's Almanac has their winter weather prediction for this month.
redlakenationnews.com
Storm: MnDOT advises no travel in much of southwest and south-central Minnesota
Heavy snow took a major toll on Minnesota's roads and people's travel plans Tuesday, and more was expected through Wednesday, but it appears the worst has passed. And while this storm packed a wallop, it's not one for the record books. As January snowstorms go, "it's nothing overly unusual," said...
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Putting this January snowstorm into perspective
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It's been a snowy start to the year. This week's snowstorm marks just the seventh time since 1872 the Twin Cities has seen a two-day snowstorm accumulate more than 10 inches in January. The snow depth at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has increased from 10 inches...
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Another 3-5 inches of snow likely Wednesday
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - More snow is expected on Wednesday across the Twin Cities metro and beyond as travel conditions continue to be difficult on area roadways. After picking up 6-8+ inches of snow in the metro Tuesday, several more inches of snow is expected by Wednesday evening. Timeline of...
All this early season snow is not good news for ice fishing fanatics
MINNETONKA, Minn. – The snow is also making ice fishing a bit more complicated this year.When it comes to conditions for the Minnesota pastime, there's bad news and there's good news.It's a polarizing topic. Some bask in the snow, others bark at it. We caught up with Jeff Heinrichs while he was trudging through deep snow on top of Lake Minnetonka."This is a lot and it's miserable right now," Heinrichs said,He says weather like this has a price."I do like snow, I just don't like it on the lake," he said.Because atop the lake is his decade old business, Ice...
Impressive Snow Totals in St. Cloud for the Week, Season
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- An impressive two-day snow total for St. Cloud. The National Weather Service says we officially had 13.8 inches of snow this week. We average 8.9 inches of snow in St. Cloud for the entire month of January, and we've already blown well past that in just the first five days of the month.
WTIP
DNR finalizes wolf management plan, learn what it means for deer and moose in northern Minnesota
After a lengthy process, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has updated and finalized the 2001 wolf management plan. The plan was released towards the end of December 2022 and will guide wolf management in Minnesota for the next ten years. The updated wolf management plan provides a historical...
10 “Odd” Things All Minnesotans Know
If you travel anywhere in the continental US or even outside of the United States, you hear people mention the stereotypes regarding Minnesota. We have all heard the quotes from the movie "Fargo". (Do people realize that Fargo isn't in MN)?. We have all heard the comments about winter-like "Do...
Winter Storm: Conditions deteriorating quickly across Minnesota
The latest on what we’re seeing for conditions across Minnesota as a winter storm picks up in intensity Tuesday afternoon. Stay with WCCO Radio for the latest weather and road conditions.
With 10 inches already, more snow to pile up Wednesday in Twin Cities
"With 10 inches in the last 24 hours at MSP, we are now at 43.3 inches for the season and knocking on the door of our annual average. Another 3 to 5 yet to go today." That's the message tweeted by meteorologist Bill Borghoff, who works at the National Weather Service office in Chanhassen. After 6 inches fell at MSP Airport during the day Tuesday, another 4+ fell overnight into Wednesday morning. If another 3-5 inches does fall today, it could push the total to 15.
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Difficult travel conditions continue due to heavy snow
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After a snowy midday on Tuesday, more winter mess is on the way. Overnight, there will be freezing rain, fog, and light snow across the metro with a Winter Weather Advisory in place into Wednesday afternoon. Look for snow to redevelop late Tuesday evening and linger...
mprnews.org
Lead storm wave dumps 3" to 6" of snow in most areas
Our latest intense winter weather event has delivered wintry weather on schedule this Tuesday. The storm’s lead wave brought an icy mix to much of southern Minnesota, and a burst of heavy snow from the Twin Cities across most of southwest and central Minnesota. Parts of South Dakota near Sioux Falls have already received almost 2 feet of snow. Parts of southern Minnesota are reporting significant ice accumulations.
WDIO-TV
Travel advisories issued for portions of Southern Minnesota as storm moves closer
As our next winter storm moves into the upper Midwest, the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is issuing No Travel advisories for counties in southern Minnesota due to visibility issues caused by the combination of heavy snowfall and strong winds. As the storm moves further to the northeast, travel conditions...
mprnews.org
Snow — and travel headaches — keep piling up across much of Minnesota
Steady light snow continued falling across much of Minnesota on Wednesday, the second part of a multi-day winter storm causing treacherous road conditions across the region — if drivers were even able to dig out their vehicles and reach a cleared road. The snow also presented a big challenge...
willmarradio.com
Willmar gets nearly 9 inches of snow...motorist killed in Clearwater township
(Chanhassen, MN) -- Winter weather advisories are in effect today (Wednesday) for most of southern and central Minnesota while a winter storm warning continues from the Brainerd lakes area to the northeast. Heavy snow and freezing rain fell across the state Tuesday and is expected to continue through this evening. Windom in southwest Minnesota reported 11 inches, Mound and Morgan had ten, Willmar and Kimball received eight-and-a-half inches, Buffalo had seven-and-half and the National Weather Service in Chanhassen got seven inches.
Sun Country Airlines is Now Offering $39 Flights From Minnesota
If you're already getting a case of cabin fever, Sun Country Airlines just made it pretty affordable to book a trip out of Minnesota. Early to mid-January in the North Star State can sometimes be a dreary time of the year. The holiday season is over, it's cold and snowy, and there are several months of winter staring us in the face. So if you've got the itch to book a vacation, Sun Country Airlines is offering flights out of the Land of 10,000 (Frozen and Snow Covered) Lakes... for less than $40!
Comments / 0