Doctors explain what triggered Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and received life-saving CPR right on the field during Monday Night Football.It was a sight most of us will likely never forget.There is very limited official information, but doctors have a pretty good idea of what caused this cardiac arrest based on what happened on the field."This is more than a one-in-a-million possibility," Dr. William Gray, of Main Line Health, said. "It's that rare."Gray said it appears to be a freak accident that caused Hamlin to suffer a cardiac arrest after being hit in the chest."It appears to be...
Damar Hamlin family spokesperson says Bills player is ‘fighting’ after suffering cardiac arrest
A spokesperson for the family of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin said Tuesday he is “fighting” after suffering cardiac arrest early in the Monday Night Football contest against the Cincinnati Bengals. During an appearance on ABC’s “Good Morning America, family representative and close friend Jordon Rooney told “GMA” anchor Robin Roberts that Hamlin, a second-year…
As NFL star Damar Hamlin suffers a cardiac arrest – the 4 signs you need to know
NFL star Damar Hamlin is in a critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest. The 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player collapsed on the field after being tackled during Monday night's game. Hamlin initially got up after the play and then collapsed onto the ground, with medics rushing onto the field to...
Physicians explain incredibly rare event that ‘likely caused’ Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest
TWO cardiology experts have put forward their theory for what "likely caused" Damar Hamlin's on-field cardiac arrest. The Buffalo Bills safety, 24, collapsed during Monday night's game against Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin lost consciousness on the field and was rushed to hospital after being worked on by medics. It was later...
As Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe surges past $7M, father asks fans to also donate to Cincinnati hospital treating him
Fans have shown an outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest on the field during Monday's game. In the days since Hamlin's emergency, over 225,000 people — including fans, players and NFL owners — have raised more than $7 million for Hamlin's foundation.
Damar Hamlin collapsed. Indiana mom whose son died of cardiac arrest on football field grieved
What happened to Damar Hamlin hit close to home for Julie West, an Indiana mom whose son Jake died from cardiac arrest during football practice.
Tufts cardiologist hopes Damar Hamlin incident raises awareness of cardiac arrest
BOSTON -- Tufts doctor Christopher Madias is waiting along with football fans for an update on the condition of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin, who collapsed during Monday night's game. His team says the defender suffered cardiac arrest and is in critical condition. "This very well could have been a commotio cordis event which is a sudden cardiac arrest from a dangerous heart arrhythmia that is induced by the chest blow," said Dr. Christopher Madias, the director of the New England Cardiac Arrhythmia Center at Tufts Medical Center.He worked with the doctors who researched and figured out the factors that cause...
NFL player Damar Hamlin’s sudden cardiac arrest underscores need for CPR and AEDs
As millions watched Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapse on during Monday night's NFL game, many felt just like local couple Scott and Trisha Kern.
Former athlete who suffered cardiac arrest teaches others to save lives
CHARLOTTE — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition after an on-field collapse during the Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The team says Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after a hit. The 24-year-old is currently in the hospital, sedated and undergoing further testing. RELATED...
Damar Hamlin's Cardiac Arrest Has Health Professionals Talking About Commotio Cordis
Specializes in Tele, ICU, Staff Development, Freelance Writer. Has 30 years experience. Football players understand that injuries are an occupational hazard. But what healthy 24 yr old, much less healthy 24 yr old professional athlete envisions a routine tackle turning into a life-threatening cardiac event? Certainly, neither Damar Hamlin, a fresh starter for the Buffalo Bills, nor even the team doctor could have predicted that before the big game was over, he’d be in ICU with a diagnosis of cardiac arrest.
Damar Hamlin is awake and holding hands with family, his agent tells CNN, days after his cardiac arrest during NFL game
Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin is awake in a Cincinnati hospital, his agent and a teammate said Thursday morning, eliciting immediate relief and joy from supporters across the nation three days after the 24-year-old's in-game cardiac arrest. Hamlin, who had been sedated during his hospitalization, is awake and has been...
🎥 Doctor explores possible cause of player's cardiac arrest
Damar Hamlin, a safety for the Buffalo Bills, collapsed on the field during a Monday night football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2, 2023. Medical staff gave Hamlin CPR and shocked him with a defibrillator, restarting his heart’s normal rhythm. News outlets immediately began speculating that Hamlin may have suffered from commotio cordis – a potentially lethal stoppage of the heart caused by a strong impact to a person’s chest. The next day, the Bills announced that Hamlin had indeed experienced “cardiac arrest” but did not confirm whether the cause was commotio cordis.
