ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sutton, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Doctors explain what triggered Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and received life-saving CPR right on the field during Monday Night Football.It was a sight most of us will likely never forget.There is very limited official information, but doctors have a pretty good idea of what caused this cardiac arrest based on what happened on the field."This is more than a one-in-a-million possibility," Dr. William Gray, of Main Line Health, said. "It's that rare."Gray said it appears to be a freak accident that caused Hamlin to suffer a cardiac arrest after being hit in the chest."It appears to be...
The Hill

Damar Hamlin family spokesperson says Bills player is ‘fighting’ after suffering cardiac arrest

A spokesperson for the family of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin said Tuesday he is “fighting” after suffering cardiac arrest early in the Monday Night Football contest against the Cincinnati Bengals.  During an appearance on ABC’s “Good Morning America, family representative and close friend Jordon Rooney told “GMA” anchor Robin Roberts that Hamlin, a second-year…
CBS Boston

Tufts cardiologist hopes Damar Hamlin incident raises awareness of cardiac arrest

BOSTON -- Tufts doctor Christopher Madias is waiting along with football fans for an update on the condition of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin, who collapsed during Monday night's game. His team says the defender suffered cardiac arrest and is in critical condition. "This very well could have been a commotio cordis event which is a sudden cardiac arrest from a dangerous heart arrhythmia that is induced by the chest blow," said Dr. Christopher Madias, the director of the New England Cardiac Arrhythmia Center at Tufts Medical Center.He worked with the doctors who researched and figured out the factors that cause...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
allnurses.com

Damar Hamlin's Cardiac Arrest Has Health Professionals Talking About Commotio Cordis

Specializes in Tele, ICU, Staff Development, Freelance Writer. Has 30 years experience. Football players understand that injuries are an occupational hazard. But what healthy 24 yr old, much less healthy 24 yr old professional athlete envisions a routine tackle turning into a life-threatening cardiac event? Certainly, neither Damar Hamlin, a fresh starter for the Buffalo Bills, nor even the team doctor could have predicted that before the big game was over, he’d be in ICU with a diagnosis of cardiac arrest.
Salina Post

🎥 Doctor explores possible cause of player's cardiac arrest

Damar Hamlin, a safety for the Buffalo Bills, collapsed on the field during a Monday night football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2, 2023. Medical staff gave Hamlin CPR and shocked him with a defibrillator, restarting his heart’s normal rhythm. News outlets immediately began speculating that Hamlin may have suffered from commotio cordis – a potentially lethal stoppage of the heart caused by a strong impact to a person’s chest. The next day, the Bills announced that Hamlin had indeed experienced “cardiac arrest” but did not confirm whether the cause was commotio cordis.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy