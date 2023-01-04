ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homer, MI

MLive.com

Here is the first batch of boys basketball power rankings in the Jackson area for 2022-23

JACKSON -- With the high school basketball season underway, it is time to take a look at how boys basketball teams in the Jackson area are stacking up so far. Some quality matchups at Spring Arbor’s Shot Clock Classic and the Pat Paterson Holiday Classic last week offered some excellent glimpses into what some of these teams are capable of, and a few more key matchups are on the way in the days and weeks ahead.
JACKSON, MI
MLive.com

Former Michigan State kicker transferring to Baylor

Jack Stone is headed back to his home state to continue his college football career. The Texas native and former Michigan State kicker announced his transfer commitment to Baylor via Twitter on Thursday. Stone entered the portal last month following his true freshman season with the Spartans. Stone was listed...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State’s freshmen settle in after hectic start

EAST LANSING – The first month of a college basketball season is tough enough for any freshman acclimating to the speed and physicality of a new level of basketball. Michigan State’s freshmen this season had a lot of other challenges heaped on top as well, with a loaded November and two West Coast trips.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Podcast: Michigan vs. Michigan State basketball preview

What better way to prepare for Saturday’s Michigan-Michigan State matchup than to listen to a podcast featuring the teams’ beat writers?. It’s a special crossover episode, as Andrew Kahn (from the Wolverine Confidential podcast) and Kyle Austin (Spartan Confidential) bring listeners up to speed on what the teams have done so far.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

MLive’s Michigan Miss Basketball watch list update for Jan. 5

Several of the top Michigan high school senior girls basketball players have put forth strong cases to be considered for the 2023 Miss Basketball award. It has been an impressive season so far for many of the top players from around the state and MLive has been keeping an eye on their progress.
MLive.com

WMU football picks up commitment from former Syracuse lineman

KALAMAZOO, MI – After losing six players to Power Five football teams via the transfer portal, Western Michigan added one to its own roster for the upcoming season. Former Syracuse offensive lineman Chad Schuster announced his commitment to WMU on Monday over offers from Northern Illinois, Eastern Michigan, Ball State and Bowling Green, among others.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Yardbarker

Michigan loses another player to the transfer portal

It has not been the best week for Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines. First, they got beat in the College Football Playoff by the TCU Horned Frogs — a team they were supposedly better than. Adding insult to figurative injury, Michigan has seen three players enter the transfer...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

NCAAB picks: Michigan basketball prediction vs. Penn State on Wed, 1/4

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Michigan sports fans may still be a little down after the Wolverines’ football team lost in the college football playoff semifinals to TCU,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
MLive.com

Michigan finishes strong vs. Penn State to stay perfect in Big Ten play

ANN ARBOR -- Michigan struggled through much of its nonconference schedule. Big Ten play has been a much different story. Michigan beat Penn State on Wednesday 79-69 at Crisler Center to improve to 3-0 in conference. The Wolverines visit rival Michigan State on Saturday (2:30 p.m. tip). Hunter Dickinson scored...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Michigan Star Says 1 Big Ten Team Is 'Scumbags'

There's no love lost between Hunter Dickinson and the Wisconsin men's basketball program. In an appearance on "The RoundBall Podcast" on Monday, the Michigan star aired out his feelings on one of the Wolverines' rivals. "Wisconsin, I mean they’re just… they’re just… they’re scumbags. It is what it is. I'm...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State’s Khary Crump has felony assault charge dismissed in plea deal

Michigan State defensive back Khary Crump had his felony assault charge from a tunnel attack following a loss at Michigan dismissed as part of a plea deal. Crump on Thursday afternoon plead guilty to misdemeanor counts of assault and battery and disorderly person jostling while appearing virtually in front of Washtenaw County’s 14-A1 District Court Judge Cedric Simpson.
EAST LANSING, MI

