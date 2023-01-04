Read full article on original website
Grand Haven stays unbeaten after boys hoops win over scrappy Portage Central
PORTAGE, MI – Coming off a 30-point effort against Traverse City St. Francis, Grand Haven senior Harrison Sorrelle drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key on the Buccaneers’ first possession in Wednesday’s game at Portage Central. The 6-foot-5 guard appeared ready to compile another impressive...
Ann Arbor basketball: Cabana, Stephens keep Chelsea boys’ win streak rolling
Chelsea’s boys basketball team hasn’t missed a beat since the season began and that didn’t stop on Tuesday night. The Bulldogs picked up an impressive 72-56 72-56 win over Roseville to remain unbeaten on the year.
Here are scores from games around the Jackson area for Tuesday, January 3
Teams are starting to come back from their holiday breaks and get back into the swing of a basketball season. Here are the scores from games around the Jackson area for Tuesday, January 3.
Here is the first batch of boys basketball power rankings in the Jackson area for 2022-23
JACKSON -- With the high school basketball season underway, it is time to take a look at how boys basketball teams in the Jackson area are stacking up so far. Some quality matchups at Spring Arbor’s Shot Clock Classic and the Pat Paterson Holiday Classic last week offered some excellent glimpses into what some of these teams are capable of, and a few more key matchups are on the way in the days and weeks ahead.
See first set of Kalamazoo-area boys high school hoops rankings for 2023
KALAMAZOO, MI – The holiday break gave Kalamazoo-area girls high school basketball teams a chance to recharge and prepare for the heart of the 2022-23 season, and many are hoping the new year works out as well as the previous one. Three local squads bring undefeated records into 2023,...
Former Michigan State kicker transferring to Baylor
Jack Stone is headed back to his home state to continue his college football career. The Texas native and former Michigan State kicker announced his transfer commitment to Baylor via Twitter on Thursday. Stone entered the portal last month following his true freshman season with the Spartans. Stone was listed...
Michigan State’s freshmen settle in after hectic start
EAST LANSING – The first month of a college basketball season is tough enough for any freshman acclimating to the speed and physicality of a new level of basketball. Michigan State’s freshmen this season had a lot of other challenges heaped on top as well, with a loaded November and two West Coast trips.
See the first MLive girls basketball rankings in the Jackson area for the 2022-23 season
JACKSON -- A new year is upon us and we are well underway in a new season of high school basketball. With that, it is time to look at the first batch of girls basketball rankings in the Jackson area.
Podcast: Michigan vs. Michigan State basketball preview
What better way to prepare for Saturday’s Michigan-Michigan State matchup than to listen to a podcast featuring the teams’ beat writers?. It’s a special crossover episode, as Andrew Kahn (from the Wolverine Confidential podcast) and Kyle Austin (Spartan Confidential) bring listeners up to speed on what the teams have done so far.
MLive’s Michigan Miss Basketball watch list update for Jan. 5
Several of the top Michigan high school senior girls basketball players have put forth strong cases to be considered for the 2023 Miss Basketball award. It has been an impressive season so far for many of the top players from around the state and MLive has been keeping an eye on their progress.
Ann Arbor-area boys basketball rankings, teams trending up entering 2023
ANN ARBOR – The top boys basketball teams from the Ann Arbor area have started to establish themselves after the first month of the season. MLive has listed three teams who are trending up along with the first power rankings of the season below.
WMU football picks up commitment from former Syracuse lineman
KALAMAZOO, MI – After losing six players to Power Five football teams via the transfer portal, Western Michigan added one to its own roster for the upcoming season. Former Syracuse offensive lineman Chad Schuster announced his commitment to WMU on Monday over offers from Northern Illinois, Eastern Michigan, Ball State and Bowling Green, among others.
Ann Arbor-area basketball scoreboard for Jan. 3, 2023
ANN ARBOR – Here are the final scores from Ann Arbor-area basketball games from Tuesday, Jan. 3. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Michigan loses another player to the transfer portal
It has not been the best week for Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines. First, they got beat in the College Football Playoff by the TCU Horned Frogs — a team they were supposedly better than. Adding insult to figurative injury, Michigan has seen three players enter the transfer...
NCAAB picks: Michigan basketball prediction vs. Penn State on Wed, 1/4
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Michigan sports fans may still be a little down after the Wolverines’ football team lost in the college football playoff semifinals to TCU,...
Michigan finishes strong vs. Penn State to stay perfect in Big Ten play
ANN ARBOR -- Michigan struggled through much of its nonconference schedule. Big Ten play has been a much different story. Michigan beat Penn State on Wednesday 79-69 at Crisler Center to improve to 3-0 in conference. The Wolverines visit rival Michigan State on Saturday (2:30 p.m. tip). Hunter Dickinson scored...
VIDEO: Tom Izzo Makes Light Of Assault That Occurred At Michigan Stadium
As videos began to circulate following the Michigan vs Michigan State game back in October, it became pretty clear that what occurred in that tunnel was one of the ugliest incidents to ever happen in college football. Two Michigan Football players were brutally assaulted by a group of Michigan State Spartans, with one actually using his helmet as a weapon.
Look: Michigan Star Says 1 Big Ten Team Is 'Scumbags'
There's no love lost between Hunter Dickinson and the Wisconsin men's basketball program. In an appearance on "The RoundBall Podcast" on Monday, the Michigan star aired out his feelings on one of the Wolverines' rivals. "Wisconsin, I mean they’re just… they’re just… they’re scumbags. It is what it is. I'm...
Michigan State’s Khary Crump has felony assault charge dismissed in plea deal
Michigan State defensive back Khary Crump had his felony assault charge from a tunnel attack following a loss at Michigan dismissed as part of a plea deal. Crump on Thursday afternoon plead guilty to misdemeanor counts of assault and battery and disorderly person jostling while appearing virtually in front of Washtenaw County’s 14-A1 District Court Judge Cedric Simpson.
U-M’s Offensive Line Signs NIL Deal with Telemus in Southfield
Telemus Capital, an independent wealth advisory firm based in Southfield, has signed its first Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) partnership in a deal with players of the University of Michigan football […] The post U-M’s Offensive Line Signs NIL Deal with Telemus in Southfield appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
