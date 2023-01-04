Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
Man killed by Jacksonville police was suspect in murder outside Youngerman Circle motel, 2 other shootings, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released body-worn camera footage that shows what led to the moment police in November fatally shot a man in the Riverside neighborhood, who was suspected in a murder as well as two other shootings. According to the Sheriff’s Office,...
WJCL
Savannah police officer fired after deadly shooting arrested for shoplifting in Florida
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A former Savannah Police officer, who shot and killed a man during a chase, has been arrested in Florida. According to Savannah Morning News, deputies with the Clay County Sheriff's Office arrested Ernest Ferguson on New Year's Day. Ferguson has been accused of stealing watches from...
Man suspected of stealing from jewelry store in Orange Park Mall is a former Georgia police officer
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Action News Jax has learned a man accused of stealing watches from a jewelry store at the Orange Park Mall is a former police officer. Ernest Ferguson, 28, is facing one count of grand theft in Clay County, according to court records. >>> STREAM ACTION...
JSO looking for man who officers say jumped over counter, forcibly robbed business
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking the community for help identifying a person of interest in a robbery last month near Girvin Road. Police say on Dec.14, police responded to a robbery in the 12700 block of Atlantic Boulevard. JSO says the suspect pictured below jumped over a counter and forcibly grabbed money from an employee before leaving the business on foot.
Jacksonville man arrested in Middleburg for possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl, deputies say
A Jacksonville man was arrested Monday in Middleburg for the possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl and drug equipment, deputies said. A Jacksonville man faces charges in Clay County for possession of fentanyl, methamphetamine and drug equipment.Photo byScott RodgersononUnsplash.
JSO reveals results of ‘long-term narcotics investigation’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office revealed the “conclusion of a long-term narcotics investigation” on Wednesday evening. Sheriff T.K. Waters said the four-month long “Operation Decrypted” led to the arrest of 15 major drug traffickers. In addition to people arrested locally, there were also alleged traffickers arrested in California, Georgia, South Carolina and Virginia.
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in a robbery
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to be on the lookout for a robber suspect. On Dec. 14, JSO responded to a robbery at 12700 Atlantic Boulevard. According to JSO, the suspect jumped over the counter and forcibly grabbed money from an employee and left...
JSO says missing man found safe
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Update: Early on Wednesday, Jan. 4, JSO announced that Mr. Copeland had been located and is safe. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is in the midst of a search for an endangered adult, and are asking for the community’s assistance. On Tuesday, January 3, 2023,...
Police: 72-year-old man with dementia found safe
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update: Early on Wednesday morning, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office sent out a release saying Mr. Copeland, Jr. was found safe and sound. Police are asking for the community's assistance in searching for a missing, endangered adult who was last seen in Northwest Jacksonville. The Jacksonville Sheriff's...
News4Jax.com
Waffle House, cars hit by gunfire in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. – The Lake City Police Department is investigating after two vehicles and a Waffle House on SW Baya Avenue were struck by gunfire early Wednesday morning. People were in the Waffle House and inside one of the cars at the time of the shooting, police said, but nobody was injured.
News4Jax.com
Monthslong Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office drug operation nets 15 trafficking arrests
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – “Operation Decrypted,” a four-month investigation by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and other partnering agencies, targeted a major drug trafficking organization in Jacksonville, and it resulted in arrests across the country, Sheriff T.K. Waters announced during a Wednesday afternoon news conference. Those arrests occurred...
JSO: Long-term narcotics investigation leads to arrest of 15 major drug traffickers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At least 15 major drug traffickers have been arrested by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office during a long-term narcotic investigation called Operation DeCrypted, said the agency during a news briefing Wednesday. T.K. Waters was joined by several local and federal partners to discuss the four-month-long operation. Waters...
News4Jax.com
JSO: 1 dead after shooting in Northwest Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We are three days into the new year and there have been three homicides in Jacksonville. The latest happened on Grothe Street Tuesday morning in Northwest Jacksonville. A man was found shot on King Street by another individual, and that person took the man to a...
City of Jacksonville issues 11 citation violations for Miramar Apartment complex
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The owner of the Miramar Apartments is in hot water again, after the city of Jacksonville inspected their property last Friday and issued citations. This is a story that we first told you about in late November after residents say they were facing several issues inside of their apartments.
JSO: Elderly man dead in first shooting of the year on Jacksonville’s Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating the first shooting of the year after a elderly man died from his injuries on Sunday night. STORY: Jags rout Texans 31-3 to end 9-game skid vs. Houston. According to detectives, at approximately 9:30 p.m., officers responded to Hidden Creek...
First Coast News
Young man shot dead outside Moncrief home identified by family
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The man found shot dead in a yard in Moncrief Monday has been identified by family as Kevin Follow of Jacksonville. Follow's father says he was 21 years old. A person alerted police after they found his body in a lawn at West 31st Street, police...
First Coast News
Police: Jacksonville man in his 60s dies after domestic dispute
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his 60s died at the hospital late New Years Day after he was shot during a domestic dispute, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The man was alive when he was taken to the hospital but later succumbed to his injuries, according to police.
‘It happened very quickly’: Orange Park jewelry store robbed, 18-year old chases after suspect
An 18-year-old working at a jewelry and watch store in Orange Park Mall chased down a suspect accused of robbing her family’s store. Her actions helped lead to the suspect getting caught by police. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Watches Plus has been around for 25 years,...
News4Jax.com
Person walking to work finds man shot to death in front yard near Moncrief: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 21-year-old man was found dead Monday morning in a front yard of a home on West 31st Street near Moncrief Road, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. According to JSO, someone was walking to work when they saw the body lying on the ground in...
Blight Abatement Unit hopes to help clean up Jacksonville eyesores
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has a unit dedicated to the goal of cleaning up the city and holding property owners accountable who aren’t keeping their properties in good shape. The 'Blight Abatement Unit' will help monitor blight in the form of abandoned buildings, parking lots...
