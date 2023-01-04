ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

First Coast News

JSO looking for man who officers say jumped over counter, forcibly robbed business

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking the community for help identifying a person of interest in a robbery last month near Girvin Road. Police say on Dec.14, police responded to a robbery in the 12700 block of Atlantic Boulevard. JSO says the suspect pictured below jumped over a counter and forcibly grabbed money from an employee before leaving the business on foot.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

JSO reveals results of ‘long-term narcotics investigation’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office revealed the “conclusion of a long-term narcotics investigation” on Wednesday evening. Sheriff T.K. Waters said the four-month long “Operation Decrypted” led to the arrest of 15 major drug traffickers. In addition to people arrested locally, there were also alleged traffickers arrested in California, Georgia, South Carolina and Virginia.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO says missing man found safe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Update: Early on Wednesday, Jan. 4, JSO announced that Mr. Copeland had been located and is safe. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is in the midst of a search for an endangered adult, and are asking for the community’s assistance. On Tuesday, January 3, 2023,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Police: 72-year-old man with dementia found safe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update: Early on Wednesday morning, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office sent out a release saying Mr. Copeland, Jr. was found safe and sound. Police are asking for the community's assistance in searching for a missing, endangered adult who was last seen in Northwest Jacksonville. The Jacksonville Sheriff's...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Waffle House, cars hit by gunfire in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. – The Lake City Police Department is investigating after two vehicles and a Waffle House on SW Baya Avenue were struck by gunfire early Wednesday morning. People were in the Waffle House and inside one of the cars at the time of the shooting, police said, but nobody was injured.
LAKE CITY, FL
News4Jax.com

JSO: 1 dead after shooting in Northwest Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We are three days into the new year and there have been three homicides in Jacksonville. The latest happened on Grothe Street Tuesday morning in Northwest Jacksonville. A man was found shot on King Street by another individual, and that person took the man to a...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Police: Jacksonville man in his 60s dies after domestic dispute

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his 60s died at the hospital late New Years Day after he was shot during a domestic dispute, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The man was alive when he was taken to the hospital but later succumbed to his injuries, according to police.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

