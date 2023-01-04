100 year sentence for former Livingston Parish deputy in sex crimes case

Former Livingston Parish deputy Dennis Perkins pleads guilty to rape, child pornography, sexual battery, and video voyeurism charges. Perkins will spend 100 years in prison for his crimes without the chance of parole.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landy said the plea deal also spares the victims from having to relive the horrific crimes during a trial.

“After consulting with the victims and their agreement, that it was in the best interest of justice and the best interests of the victims to go ahead and take this plea,” said Landry.

Dennis Perkins and his then-wife Cynthia Perkins a former Livingston Parish school teacher, faced more than 150 felony charges after their arrest in 2019. Landry said Cynthia Perkins pled guilty last year and was sentenced to 41 years in prison.

“This is a case that really shook Livingston Parish. This involved a teacher, it involved a law enforcement officer things that really shake the community,” said Landry.

Melanie Curtain was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole last March for her role in the case.

Landry said Dennis Perkins will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

“We have consulted with the Department of Corrections and according to them, and we’ve reviewed all of the statutes, we see no way, absent a governor’s pardon where he could be released early,” said Landry.

Dennis Perkins reportedly addressed the courtroom and apologized for his crimes and said Jesus Christ had forgiven him.