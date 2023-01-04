Prep roundup (Jan. 2-7) Lakewood Ranch boys stop Jesuit in soccer, 1-0
SATURDAY
Bradenton Christian 44, Cape Coral 31
AT: Bradenton Christian
TOP PLAYERS: BC Lana Price 13 points, Kirsten Benigni 12 points
RECORDS: Bradenton Christian 10-6, Cape Coral 7-7
NEXT: Manatee at Bradenton Christian, 6 p.m., Tuesday
FRIDAY
BOYS SOCCER
Lakewood Ranch 1, Jesuit 0
TOP PLAYERS: LR, Diego Freyre goal, Noah Rueping shutout.
OF NOTE: Jesuit was first in Florida and second in the country.
NEXT : Lakewood Ranch vs. Gulf Breeze on Saturday at Jesuit in Tampa.
GIRLS SOCCER
Cardinal Mooney 8, Frostproof 0
AT: Cardinal Mooney High School
TOP PLAYERS: Lilly Henderson 2 goals, Gina Toltera 2 goals
RECORD: Cardinal Mooney 6-3-1
NEXT: Lakewood Ranch at Cardinal Mooney, 6 p.m. Tuesday
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cardinal Mooney 71, Lemon Bay 49
AT: Lemon Bay
TOP PLAYERS: CM, Kevin O'Donoghue 21 points, Connor Heald 17 points, Dylan Higgins 12 points
RECORDS: Cardinal Mooney 10-4
NEXT: Cardinal Mooney at Gateway Charter, 7 p.m. Tuesday
Bradenton Christian 48, St Stephen’s 40
TOP PLAYERS: BC, Jaden Baker 15 points, Landon Dempsey 11 points, 10 Rebounds
RECORD : Bradenton Christian 9-6
NEXT : Bayshore at Bradenton Christian, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday
Out-of-Door Academy 30, Sarasota Christian 26
TOP PLAYERS: SC, Jayven Scewczyk 12 points, Ben Milliken 10 points
RECORDS: Out-of-Door 7-6, Sarasota Christian 6-8
UP NEXT: Gulf Coast Heat at Sarasota Christian, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lemon Bay 59, Imagine School at North Port 28
OF NOTE: Twelve Lemon Bay players scored. ... The Manta Rays led 40-9 at halftime.
RECORD: Lemon Bay 9-7.
NEXT: DeSoto County at Lemon Bay, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
THURSDAY
GIRLS SOCCER
Saint Stephen’s 1, St. Petersburg Catholic 0
AT: Saint Stephen's Episcopal School
TOP PLAYERS: SS, Alexa Pymm goal, Julia Villaveces assist, goalie Riley Schlick-Trask 3 saves
RECORDS: Saint Stephen's Episcopal School 6-2, St. Pete Catholic High School 7-2
NEXT: Out-Of-Door Academy at Saint Stephen's Episcopal School, 5 p.m. Monday
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bradenton Christian 60, Palmetto 26
AT: Bradenton Christian
TOP PLAYERS: BC, Lana Price 14 points, Katherine Mercer 11 points, Jillian Zoerman 11 points, Taylor Blunden 10 points
RECORDS: Bradenton Christian 9-5, Palmetto 4-6
NEXT: Keswick at Bradenton Christian on Friday
Venice 70, Sarasota 58
TOP PLAYERS: S, Paisley Binswanger 20 points, Kennedy McClain 17 points, V, T. O'Leary 19 points, Z. O'Leary 16 points, A. Ivery 15 points, I. Leggett 10 points
RECORD: Sarasota 10-8
NEXT: Riverview at Sarasota on Monday
WEDNESDAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
Sarasota 66, Saint Stephen's 59
AT: Eddie Howell Gymnasium, Sarasota
TOP PLAYERS: S, Harris Hawke 13 points, 5 rebounds, Kahlil Williams 12 points, Nate Johnson 11 points, 6 steals; SS, Braden Mohr 20 points, Rowan Bilik 17 points
RECORD: Sarasota 12-3, Saint Stephen's 9-3
NEXT: Sarasota at Island Coast, Friday, Saint Stephen's at Bradenton Christian, 7 p.m., Friday
TUESDAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cardinal Mooney 79 Imagine School at North Port 28
AT: Cardinal Mooney
TOP PLAYERS: CM, Kevin O'Donoghue 17 points, Connor Heald 9 points, Randy Wilson 8 points, Teddy Foster 8 points
RECORDS: Cardinal Mooney 9-4
NEXT: Cardinal Mooney at Lemon Bay, 7 p.m. Friday
Sarasota Christian 58, Families Instructing Students Home School 34
TOP PLAYERS: SC, Ben Milliken 22 points, Simon Dik 12 points, Maison Montgomery 9 points, Jayven Szewczyk 6 points, Randall Collins 6 points
RECORDS: Sarasota Christian 6-7, Families Instructing Students Home School 2-10
UP NEXT: Sarasota Christian at Out-of-Door Academy, 7 p.m., Friday
Lemon Bay 57, Evangelical Christian 49
TOP PLAYERS: LB, Joey Scott 15 points, Lucas Newcomb 13 points, Jace Huber 10 points
RECORD : Lemon Bay 10-3
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Neumann 57, Lemon Bay 52
TOP PLAYERS: LB, Taylor Orris 25 points, 12 rebounds, Maya Collins 14 points, 13 rebounds.
RECORD: Lemon Bay 8-7.
NEXT: Lemon Bay at Imagine School at North Port, Friday.
This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Prep roundup (Jan. 2-7) Lakewood Ranch boys stop Jesuit in soccer, 1-0
Comments / 0