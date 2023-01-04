Prep roundup (Jan. 2-7) Lakewood Ranch boys stop Jesuit in soccer, 1-0

SATURDAY

Bradenton Christian 44, Cape Coral 31

AT: Bradenton Christian

TOP PLAYERS: BC Lana Price 13 points, Kirsten Benigni 12 points

RECORDS: Bradenton Christian 10-6, Cape Coral 7-7

NEXT: Manatee at Bradenton Christian, 6 p.m., Tuesday

FRIDAY

BOYS SOCCER

Lakewood Ranch 1, Jesuit 0

TOP PLAYERS: LR, Diego Freyre goal, Noah Rueping shutout.

OF NOTE: Jesuit was first in Florida and second in the country.

NEXT : Lakewood Ranch vs. Gulf Breeze on Saturday at Jesuit in Tampa.

GIRLS SOCCER

Cardinal Mooney 8, Frostproof 0

AT: Cardinal Mooney High School

TOP PLAYERS: Lilly Henderson 2 goals, Gina Toltera 2 goals

RECORD: Cardinal Mooney 6-3-1

NEXT: Lakewood Ranch at Cardinal Mooney, 6 p.m. Tuesday

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cardinal Mooney 71, Lemon Bay 49

AT: Lemon Bay

TOP PLAYERS: CM, Kevin O'Donoghue 21 points, Connor Heald 17 points, Dylan Higgins 12 points

RECORDS: Cardinal Mooney 10-4

NEXT: Cardinal Mooney at Gateway Charter, 7 p.m. Tuesday

Bradenton Christian 48, St Stephen’s 40

TOP PLAYERS: BC, Jaden Baker 15 points, Landon Dempsey 11 points, 10 Rebounds

RECORD : Bradenton Christian 9-6

NEXT : Bayshore at Bradenton Christian, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday

Out-of-Door Academy 30, Sarasota Christian 26

TOP PLAYERS: SC, Jayven Scewczyk 12 points, Ben Milliken 10 points

RECORDS: Out-of-Door 7-6, Sarasota Christian 6-8

UP NEXT: Gulf Coast Heat at Sarasota Christian, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lemon Bay 59, Imagine School at North Port 28

OF NOTE: Twelve Lemon Bay players scored. ... The Manta Rays led 40-9 at halftime.

RECORD: Lemon Bay 9-7.

NEXT: DeSoto County at Lemon Bay, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

THURSDAY

GIRLS SOCCER

Saint Stephen’s 1, St. Petersburg Catholic 0

AT: Saint Stephen's Episcopal School

TOP PLAYERS: SS, Alexa Pymm goal, Julia Villaveces assist, goalie Riley Schlick-Trask 3 saves

RECORDS: Saint Stephen's Episcopal School 6-2, St. Pete Catholic High School 7-2

NEXT: Out-Of-Door Academy at Saint Stephen's Episcopal School, 5 p.m. Monday

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bradenton Christian 60, Palmetto 26

AT: Bradenton Christian

TOP PLAYERS: BC, Lana Price 14 points, Katherine Mercer 11 points, Jillian Zoerman 11 points, Taylor Blunden 10 points

RECORDS: Bradenton Christian 9-5, Palmetto 4-6

NEXT: Keswick at Bradenton Christian on Friday

Venice 70, Sarasota 58

TOP PLAYERS: S, Paisley Binswanger 20 points, Kennedy McClain 17 points, V, T. O'Leary 19 points, Z. O'Leary 16 points, A. Ivery 15 points, I. Leggett 10 points

RECORD: Sarasota 10-8

NEXT: Riverview at Sarasota on Monday

WEDNESDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Sarasota 66, Saint Stephen's 59

AT: Eddie Howell Gymnasium, Sarasota

TOP PLAYERS: S, Harris Hawke 13 points, 5 rebounds, Kahlil Williams 12 points, Nate Johnson 11 points, 6 steals; SS, Braden Mohr 20 points, Rowan Bilik 17 points

RECORD: Sarasota 12-3, Saint Stephen's 9-3

NEXT: Sarasota at Island Coast, Friday, Saint Stephen's at Bradenton Christian, 7 p.m., Friday

TUESDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cardinal Mooney 79 Imagine School at North Port 28

AT: Cardinal Mooney

TOP PLAYERS: CM, Kevin O'Donoghue 17 points, Connor Heald 9 points, Randy Wilson 8 points, Teddy Foster 8 points

RECORDS: Cardinal Mooney 9-4

NEXT: Cardinal Mooney at Lemon Bay, 7 p.m. Friday

Sarasota Christian 58, Families Instructing Students Home School 34

TOP PLAYERS: SC, Ben Milliken 22 points, Simon Dik 12 points, Maison Montgomery 9 points, Jayven Szewczyk 6 points, Randall Collins 6 points

RECORDS: Sarasota Christian 6-7, Families Instructing Students Home School 2-10

UP NEXT: Sarasota Christian at Out-of-Door Academy, 7 p.m., Friday

Lemon Bay 57, Evangelical Christian 49

TOP PLAYERS: LB, Joey Scott 15 points, Lucas Newcomb 13 points, Jace Huber 10 points

RECORD : Lemon Bay 10-3

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Neumann 57, Lemon Bay 52

TOP PLAYERS: LB, Taylor Orris 25 points, 12 rebounds, Maya Collins 14 points, 13 rebounds.

RECORD: Lemon Bay 8-7.

NEXT: Lemon Bay at Imagine School at North Port, Friday.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Prep roundup (Jan. 2-7) Lakewood Ranch boys stop Jesuit in soccer, 1-0