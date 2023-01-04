Lucian Munguia’s family invites public to vigil, celebration of life

YAKIMA, Wash. — Lucian Munguia’s family is inviting the community to join them in honoring their little boy’s memory at a vigil this weekend and a celebration of life later this month.

Family members said they wanted to issue an open invitation to everyone because of the impact Lucian had on the community and the support they provided for the family as they searched for him.

Lucian disappeared Sept. 10 from Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima and was missing for 111 days before his body was found in the Yakima River near Wapato. His death has been ruled an accidental drowning.

The community is invited to come to a vigil honoring Lucian from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 at Yakima Bethel Church of the Nazarene, 1103 W. Mead Ave. in Yakima.

The family is also holding a celebration of life — also open to the public — at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14 at Stone Church, 3303 Englewood Ave. in Yakima. The arrangements are being handled by Brookside Funeral.

“We would like to thank Brookside Funeral for taking such amazing care of Lucian,” Lucian’s aunt, Amy Bailey said in a social media post. “The compassion and love they have given him has blown us away and left us speechless.”

Brookside Funeral has set up a page online to honor Lucian’s memory, which did not yet have an obituary posted as of Tuesday evening

