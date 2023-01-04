ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Lucian Munguia’s family invites public to vigil, celebration of life

By Emily Goodell
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bcRlX_0k2bJkWG00

YAKIMA, Wash. — Lucian Munguia’s family is inviting the community to join them in honoring their little boy’s memory at a vigil this weekend and a celebration of life later this month.

Family members said they wanted to issue an open invitation to everyone because of the impact Lucian had on the community and the support they provided for the family as they searched for him.

Lucian disappeared Sept. 10 from Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima and was missing for 111 days before his body was found in the Yakima River near Wapato. His death has been ruled an accidental drowning.

The community is invited to come to a vigil honoring Lucian from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 at Yakima Bethel Church of the Nazarene, 1103 W. Mead Ave. in Yakima.

The family is also holding a celebration of life — also open to the public — at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14 at Stone Church, 3303 Englewood Ave. in Yakima. The arrangements are being handled by Brookside Funeral.

“We would like to thank Brookside Funeral for taking such amazing care of Lucian,” Lucian’s aunt, Amy Bailey said in a social media post. “The compassion and love they have given him has blown us away and left us speechless.”

Brookside Funeral has set up a page online to honor Lucian’s memory, which did not yet have an obituary posted as of Tuesday evening

COVERAGE OF THE LUCIAN MUNGUIA CASE:

COPYRIGHT 2023 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcrightnow.com

Community mourns with Munguia family

The Yakima community has been with the Munguia family since Lucian went missing. They came together to help search and continued to support the family until Lucian's body was found.
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Toppenish community speaks out on Maternity Center’s closure

TOPPENISH, Wash. – The Toppenish community joined together at tonight’s town hall meeting to speak on the closed Astria maternity center. An announcement last month stated that the labor and delivery unit would close its doors on January 14, but plans shifted on December 22 when doors shut permanently at close of business, due to a lack of staff.
TOPPENISH, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

‘Don’t forget’: Lucian’s family asks community to keep his memory alive

YAKIMA, Wash. —   After a months-long search for missing Yakima boy Lucian Munguia, his family finally has the answers they’ve been desperately seeking; their little boy is gone, but they hope he won’t be forgotten. “I know Lucian touched a lot of people’s hearts,” said Amy Bailey, Lucian’s aunt. “Don’t forget that compassion that you felt for him and the...
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Trios Health welcomes its first baby of 2023

KENNEWICK, Wash. – With the arrival of Baby Emmet, Trios Health welcomed its first baby of 2023. Baby Emmett who was born to Alyssia on Sunday, Jan. 1, at 11:20 a.m. arrived weighing in at 7 pounds and 10 ounces and measuring 20 inches. “Helping our community’s families welcome...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

New Sunnyside police chief

The city of Sunnyside has a new Police Chief. Robert Layman, who has served as the interim Chief since November, is the new Chief.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
News Talk KIT

Want to Be a Police Officer? Yakima Police Are Waiting For You

Police officials all around the state say 2022 was a struggle to fill the ranks of departments because of a number of factors including laws in the state that limit the actions of the officers. Recruiting Officer Hayley Myers works to attract new officers and officers who transfer from other areas or lateral officers.
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

YPD asks for help finding woman last seen in mid-December

YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Police are asking for the community’s help in finding a missing woman. According to the YPD Etelbina Marchan, who goes by “Debbie,” was last seen in mid-December. She is known to be homeless and is also schizophrenic. If anyone has seen Marchan or has...
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Senior portrait policy causes confusion at West Valley High School

YAKIMA, Wash. — The West Valley High School (WVHS) community felt deja vu in January 2023, as seniors preparing for their yearbook photos lined up for free, professional portraits taken at school instead of supplying their own. Students thought they could be seeing the effects of the proposed 2019 policy, but the West Valley School District (WVSD) says this was just a miscommunication.
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Remains of Yakama Nation woman, Daisy Mae Heath-Tallman, missing since 1987, identified

YAKIMA CO., Wash. – The remains of a Yakima County woman, who was reported missing in the late 80s, has been identified as Daisy Mae Heath-Tallman. Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said the remains of Daisy Mae Heath-Tallman were discovered on November 26, 2008, just west of White Swan. Curtice said additional DNA testing on the remains was finished in...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
FOX 11 and 41

UPDATE: missing person alert for Benton County teenager canceled

FINLEY, Wash. – The Endangered Missing Person Alert issued on behalf of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office for 14-year-old Angelic Waldrop in Benton County has been canceled. 1-4-23 An Endangered Missing Person Alert has been released by the Washington State Patrol through the Benton County Sheriff’s Office for...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
FOX 11 and 41

MISSING: At-risk teenager in Benton County

FINLEY, Wash. – An Endangered Missing Person Alert has been released by the Washington State Patrol through the Benton County Sheriff’s Office for missing teenager Angelic Waldrop. The 14-year-old was last seen around 3 a.m. on January 1 near the Two Rivers Park on a Ring doorbell camera.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Yakima, WA

The city of Yakima in Washington is known for its wine, hop, and apple production in the Yakima Valley. This has drawn many people to work and live in the city since its incorporation in 1883 and the development of its historic downtown area. It's the county seat of Yakima...
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

City of Yakima wants to be on the shortlist for a new state airport

YAKIMA, Wash. — The City of Yakima is asking state transportation officials to put its airport on the list of options for the single preferred new airport location in Washington State. The state’s been searching for a place to build a new airport since its Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission estimated that Sea-Tac International Airport would reach capacity in 2050. CACC has until...
YAKIMA, WA
ifiberone.com

2 arrested in connection to numerous car prowls, thefts in Wenatchee Valley

EAST WENATCHEE — East Wenatchee police say two suspects arrested Tuesday are linked to numerous car prowls and thefts in the Wenatchee Valley. Police were first called on Dec. 18 for a weapons offense on North Baker Avenue allegedly involving Filiberto Santana and Emilee Stotts. Investigators say a gun was pointed at the victim and both suspects fled the scene in a stolen vehicle.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy