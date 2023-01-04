ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Kansas college football player shot and killed in Oklahoma

By Knss Staff
KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06QJYW_0k2bJjdX00

A football player at Fort Hays State University in Kansas was shot and killed outside a bar in Oklahoma City on New Year's Day, police said.

Daniel Howard, 22, died and four other people were injured in the shooting at Sunset Patio Lounge early Sunday, Oklahoma City police said.

Several people were kicked out of the bar after a fight broke out. The shooting occurred when the argument continued in a nearby parking lot, police said.

Some of the injured were bystanders, according to the police news release. Their conditions were not available.

Howard played two years at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M before transferring to Fort Hays State in Kansas in spring of 2022. Howard, a defensive back, played in all 11 games last season, recording 53 tackles.

Officials at Fort Hays and Northeastern Oklahoma A&M issued statements on social media expressing grief after Howard's death and support for his family and friends.

The investigation into the shooting is continuing, police said in a news release.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pokesreport.com

Trying to Make Sense of This as Two More Oklahoma State Players Go Portal

STILLWATER – Two more Oklahoma State players have entered the transfer portal, the second and third in two days. Sophomore receiver Bryson Green and red-shirt senior defensive tackle Samuela Tuihalamaka are the latest Cowboys to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, joining receiver John Paul Richardson, who entered into the portal on Tuesday.
STILLWATER, OK
guthrienewspage.com

Logan County filings December 30, 2022

The following actions were filed in the District Court of Logan County for December 30, 2022. CF-2022-201State of Oklahoma v. Young, Christopher Lee. Civil relief more than $10,000 (CJ) CJ-2022-207Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Donald B Rottmayer. CJ-2022-208American Express National Bank v. Travis Jay Ratcliff. CJ-2022-209Bank of America, N.A. v....
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
heartlandcollegesports.com

Oklahoma Makes Top Three for Top Transfer DL Davon Sears Jr.

The Oklahoma Sooners could certainly use some help along the defensive line after struggling there in 2022, and it appears that they are making a push for one of the top transfer defensive linemen in the portal. Davon Sears Jr., who just wrapped up the 2022 season at Texas State,...
NORMAN, OK
Z94

Oklahoma Restaurant Gets Robot Waitress

Over the last few years we've seen several videos pop up around the internet of robotic waiters. And now the future has arrived in Oklahoma!. Since the pandemic, we've noticed several signs outside food establishments saying "We're Hiring." It's commonly known now that there is a huge shortage of staff in the food service industry all across America. In February 2022, ABC Action News highlighted how a restaurant in Florida is coping with this issue with the help of their robotic waitress "Pearl."
OKLAHOMA STATE
oklahoma Sooner

Oklahoma Ranked No. 4 in ITA Preseason Poll

NORMAN - The Oklahoma women's tennis enters the 2023 season at No. 4 in the ITA Preseason Rankings, the association announced Wednesday. After coming off the program's most historic season in 2022, the Sooners will hit the court with their highest ITA preseason ranking. The 2023 team features six returners...
NORMAN, OK
Kingfisher Times and Free Press

Okarche thumps 2A #1 Pocola

TULSA – The 130-mile ride home to Okarche was considerably more enjoyable Friday for the Lady Warriors than it could have been. Okarche salvaged a win in the Tournament of Champions earlier that day by dominating Pocola 56-40 in the seventh-place game of the girls’ bracket. But it...
POCOLA, OK
stormininnorman.com

Lincoln Riley now 0-3 in bowl games with Heisman winner

That roar of satisfaction you could hear coming out of Norman, Oklahoma, around 4 p.m. on Monday was in response to the way USC ended its first season under head coach Lincoln Riley. Tulane, champions of the Group of Five American Athletic Conference, came from 15 points down late in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MountaineerMaven

What Bob Huggins Said Following the Loss to Oklahoma State

"It's a huge change. I can't say it's not. It's a huge change. He knows better." Second straight game Stevenson has received a technical and fouled out. "Kenyon Martin was a fiery guy. Kenyon Martin didn't do stupid things to get technicals and hurt his team. But he was a fiery guy. Pete Michael was a fiery guy. I've had a lot of fiery guys. But I haven't had any that hurt their teammates. That's not right."
STILLWATER, OK
Salina Post

Edmond, Okla., Police Major Wise named new Salina Police Chief

City Manager Mike Schrage has appointed Clarence “C.J.” Wise as the new Salina Police Chief. Wise will begin his new role by early February. Wise’s career includes more than 25 years of law enforcement experience. He has been a member of the Edmond Police Department in Edmond, Okla., since 1998, and currently serves as a major. He has been a major since 2016 and has also served as captain, sergeant, and officer.
SALINA, KS
KNSS Radio

KNSS Radio

Wichita, KS
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
762K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Wichita region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more.

 https://www.audacy.com/knss

Comments / 0

Community Policy