KHP: New Year's DUI's up from 2022

The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) released its New Year’s Weekend Holiday Activity Report, showing an increase in DUI's and other infractions.

According to the data, there were 22 DUI arrests over the holiday weekend. Last year, there were 11. This is down from the 2021 report, though, which reported 26.

Speeding tickets and warnings also saw an increase, with 567 tickets issued and 439 warnings given in 2022, up from 490 and 409 in 2021, respectively.

The KHP also worked four fatal crashes, resulting in five deaths. However, none of the fatalities were the result of a DUI.

Troopers also worked 517 motorist assists, which is down from both 2022 and 2021. Last year 648 were reported, and 906 in 2021.