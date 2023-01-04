ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

mainstreetdailynews.com

Ward talks dashboard, new city tech

Mayor Harvey Ward said Gainesville needed to modernize aspects of the city, bringing 21st century technology to customer service at Gainesville Regional Utility (GRU), adding commercial solar to its energy mix and creating a dashboard so citizens can track city progress. During a meeting with media on Friday morning, Ward...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Alachua County to host MLK Day celebrations

With Martin Luther King Jr. Day approaching, Alachua County will present several events around the community to honor his legacy. Some locations where the local events will take place include Daysprings Baptist Church, Downtown Gainesville, Bo Diddley Plaza, MLK Memorial Gardens, and Citizens Field. The following is a list of...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

UF’s Carnes honored with track dedication

Following a dedication ceremony on Saturday, the Jimmy Carnes Track at the Alachua County Sport and Events Center will begin operations next week by hosting the 10th Annual Jimmy Carnes Indoor Track and Field Meet. Sports events will continue through 2023 at the Celebration Pointe complex, and speakers said the...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

Noted Ocala attorney dies

Family members, friends and colleagues of one of Marion County’s most preeminent land use and development attorneys are mourning his passing last month. Attorney Steven H. Gray, a former partner in the Ocala law firm of Gray, Ackerman & Haines, P.A., founded in 2008, died Dec. 23 at his home. He was 72.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Crash in Marion County left an Ocala man dead

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Marion County has left a pedestrian dead. A car was headed eastbound on Southeast Maricamp Road in the outside lane just after 12:30 a.m. Friday. The driver did not see the 42-year-old Ocala man. He was also in the outside lane. The front...
MARION COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

GPD arrests sorority house burglar

The man suspected of burglarizing a UF sorority earlier in the week was arrested on Friday afternoon. According to a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) release, officers apprehended Eric Raymond Burns, 42, after an RTS bus driver spotted Burns at 3:18 p.m. and called 911. Burns – who allegedly burglarized a...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Couple visits every pool in The Villages

Just when Nina and John Sabin thought they had been to every pool in The Villages, another one would open. The Sabins, of the Village of Mallory Square, stayed on course and now have visited all of the pools in The Villages, including the 110 pools at recreation areas and the seven pools at The Villages country clubs.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

Marion County firefighter arrested for strangling a woman

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - On New Year’s Eve the Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance. According to the arrest report, the victim said 26-old-year Joseph Rinaudo III was upset she moved his belongings, so he started breaking things in the bedroom. Rinaudo is a firefighter with Marion County Fire Rescue.
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Villager arrested after another unwanted return to restaurant

A Villager was arrested after another unwanted return to a restaurant at Lake Sumter Landing. Eric Wayne Singleton, 57, who lives on the Historic Side of The Villages, showed up at about 5 p.m. Monday at RJ Gator’s despite a ban previously placed on him, barring him from the restaurant.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WESH

Sheriff: Would-be burglar shot dead in Central Florida

LADY LAKE, Fla. — Officials say a would-be burglar was shot and killed on Monday in Lake County. According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to Lakeview Street in Lady Lake around 6 p.m. for a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, deputies were told that the suspect entered...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Human remains found in woods in Putnam County

PALATKA, Fla. — Human skeletal remains were found Wednesday in the woods off Cedar Creek Cutoff Road, north of Palatka, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office said. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office got a call shortly before 1:30, Wednesday afternoon. Officials said a neighbor was taking a walk in the woods. That is when she discovered a human skull. The Sheriff's Office confirmed to First Coast News the human remains are from an adult. Col. Joseph Wells said deputies do not have a manner of death, yet.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Bullets hit Lake City Waffle House during shots fired incident

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Customers got more than they ordered after gunshots were fired outside a Waffle House in Lake City early on Wednesday morning. Lake City Police Department officials say around 1 a.m., reports of gunfire were made at the restaurant on Southwest Baya Avenue. Two vehicles and the business, which was open, were struck and damaged.
LAKE CITY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

GPD looking for suspect in Sorority Row burglary

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Police Department is searching for a suspect in a burglary at 11:40 p.m. on January 2 in the 1200 block of SW 9th Avenue. The surveillance video can be viewed here. If you have any information about the suspect, please contact Detective Barnes at 352-642-6121.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Gilchrist man arrested for murder

After a six-month investigation by the Gilchrist County Sheriff Office (GCSO) and Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), officials arrested a Bell man on Thursday for a June 2022 murder. Joseph O’Brian Rush, 22, will be charged with second-degree murder, according to a joint press release from the GCSO and...
BELL, FL
WCJB

Four men arrested after shots fired in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers and an Alachua County Sheriff’s deputy teamed up to apprehend four men after shots were fired in Gainesville. GPD officials say an ASO deputy was in the area of Carver Gardens in east Gainesville when they heard gun shots being fired. Witnesses...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Tornado Watch issued in North Central Florida

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Tornado Watch on Wednesday for Alachua, Marion, Union, Bradford and other North Central Florida counties, prompting emails and phone calls to residents. NWS set the watch to expire at 4 p.m. but later extended the alert to other counties and delayed the stop...
ALACHUA, FL

