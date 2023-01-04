Read full article on original website
Related
mainstreetdailynews.com
Ward talks dashboard, new city tech
Mayor Harvey Ward said Gainesville needed to modernize aspects of the city, bringing 21st century technology to customer service at Gainesville Regional Utility (GRU), adding commercial solar to its energy mix and creating a dashboard so citizens can track city progress. During a meeting with media on Friday morning, Ward...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Alachua County to host MLK Day celebrations
With Martin Luther King Jr. Day approaching, Alachua County will present several events around the community to honor his legacy. Some locations where the local events will take place include Daysprings Baptist Church, Downtown Gainesville, Bo Diddley Plaza, MLK Memorial Gardens, and Citizens Field. The following is a list of...
mainstreetdailynews.com
UF’s Carnes honored with track dedication
Following a dedication ceremony on Saturday, the Jimmy Carnes Track at the Alachua County Sport and Events Center will begin operations next week by hosting the 10th Annual Jimmy Carnes Indoor Track and Field Meet. Sports events will continue through 2023 at the Celebration Pointe complex, and speakers said the...
Noted Ocala attorney dies
Family members, friends and colleagues of one of Marion County’s most preeminent land use and development attorneys are mourning his passing last month. Attorney Steven H. Gray, a former partner in the Ocala law firm of Gray, Ackerman & Haines, P.A., founded in 2008, died Dec. 23 at his home. He was 72.
WCJB
Crash in Marion County left an Ocala man dead
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Marion County has left a pedestrian dead. A car was headed eastbound on Southeast Maricamp Road in the outside lane just after 12:30 a.m. Friday. The driver did not see the 42-year-old Ocala man. He was also in the outside lane. The front...
mainstreetdailynews.com
GPD arrests sorority house burglar
The man suspected of burglarizing a UF sorority earlier in the week was arrested on Friday afternoon. According to a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) release, officers apprehended Eric Raymond Burns, 42, after an RTS bus driver spotted Burns at 3:18 p.m. and called 911. Burns – who allegedly burglarized a...
First newborn surrendered to Florida Safe Haven Baby Box
Two years after being installed, a Safe Haven Baby Box in Florida was used for the first time.
WCJB
Sentencing trial for Michael Wayne Jones resumes in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The sentencing trial for Michael Wayne Jones resumes in Marion County after the holiday break. The prosecution rested after Jones plead guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder. This was for the death of his family in 2019. The defense...
Jacksonville man arrested in Middleburg for possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl, deputies say
A Jacksonville man was arrested Monday in Middleburg for the possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl and drug equipment, deputies said. A Jacksonville man faces charges in Clay County for possession of fentanyl, methamphetamine and drug equipment.Photo byScott RodgersononUnsplash.
Villages Daily Sun
Couple visits every pool in The Villages
Just when Nina and John Sabin thought they had been to every pool in The Villages, another one would open. The Sabins, of the Village of Mallory Square, stayed on course and now have visited all of the pools in The Villages, including the 110 pools at recreation areas and the seven pools at The Villages country clubs.
WCJB
Marion County firefighter arrested for strangling a woman
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - On New Year’s Eve the Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance. According to the arrest report, the victim said 26-old-year Joseph Rinaudo III was upset she moved his belongings, so he started breaking things in the bedroom. Rinaudo is a firefighter with Marion County Fire Rescue.
villages-news.com
Villager arrested after another unwanted return to restaurant
A Villager was arrested after another unwanted return to a restaurant at Lake Sumter Landing. Eric Wayne Singleton, 57, who lives on the Historic Side of The Villages, showed up at about 5 p.m. Monday at RJ Gator’s despite a ban previously placed on him, barring him from the restaurant.
WESH
Sheriff: Would-be burglar shot dead in Central Florida
LADY LAKE, Fla. — Officials say a would-be burglar was shot and killed on Monday in Lake County. According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to Lakeview Street in Lady Lake around 6 p.m. for a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, deputies were told that the suspect entered...
Human remains found in woods in Putnam County
PALATKA, Fla. — Human skeletal remains were found Wednesday in the woods off Cedar Creek Cutoff Road, north of Palatka, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office said. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office got a call shortly before 1:30, Wednesday afternoon. Officials said a neighbor was taking a walk in the woods. That is when she discovered a human skull. The Sheriff's Office confirmed to First Coast News the human remains are from an adult. Col. Joseph Wells said deputies do not have a manner of death, yet.
WCJB
Bullets hit Lake City Waffle House during shots fired incident
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Customers got more than they ordered after gunshots were fired outside a Waffle House in Lake City early on Wednesday morning. Lake City Police Department officials say around 1 a.m., reports of gunfire were made at the restaurant on Southwest Baya Avenue. Two vehicles and the business, which was open, were struck and damaged.
alachuachronicle.com
GPD looking for suspect in Sorority Row burglary
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Police Department is searching for a suspect in a burglary at 11:40 p.m. on January 2 in the 1200 block of SW 9th Avenue. The surveillance video can be viewed here. If you have any information about the suspect, please contact Detective Barnes at 352-642-6121.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Gilchrist man arrested for murder
After a six-month investigation by the Gilchrist County Sheriff Office (GCSO) and Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), officials arrested a Bell man on Thursday for a June 2022 murder. Joseph O’Brian Rush, 22, will be charged with second-degree murder, according to a joint press release from the GCSO and...
WCJB
Four men arrested after shots fired in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers and an Alachua County Sheriff’s deputy teamed up to apprehend four men after shots were fired in Gainesville. GPD officials say an ASO deputy was in the area of Carver Gardens in east Gainesville when they heard gun shots being fired. Witnesses...
click orlando
Severe storms move through southeast Georgia and parts of Central Florida
Severe storms including tornadoes will continue to be possible in southeast Georgia and parts of Central Florida. A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for Marion County until 4 p.m. [TRENDING: Mount Dora police ID couple killed at senior living community; person of interest in custody | Think McDonald’s Coke...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Tornado Watch issued in North Central Florida
The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Tornado Watch on Wednesday for Alachua, Marion, Union, Bradford and other North Central Florida counties, prompting emails and phone calls to residents. NWS set the watch to expire at 4 p.m. but later extended the alert to other counties and delayed the stop...
Comments / 0