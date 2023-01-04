ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

No. 23 Baylor gets ranked road win over No. 17 Oklahoma

By Eric Kelly
FOX 44 News
FOX 44 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wAXJ2_0k2bJ3qO00

NORMAN, OK ( FOX 44 ) — The 23rd-ranked Baylor Women’s Basketball team started off 2023 with a ranked win as the Bears went on the road and beat No. 17 Oklahoma 81-70.

Nicki Collen and company got off to a strong start in the game, as Baylor used a 16-0 first quarter run to get out to an early 21-4 lead.

From there, the Sooners battled back to cut the Bears lead to just four by halftime, but Baylor responded in the second half, as the Bears never trailed on their way to an 11-point win.

The star of the show in Norman was junior guard Sarah Andrews, who scored a career high 30 points in the win. Ja’Mee Asberry (16 points) and Caitlin Bickle (10 points) also finished in double figures, with Bickle recording her second double-double of the season.

The ranked road trip will now continue for the Bears, as they’ll travel to Allen Fieldhouse to take on No. 23 Kansas on Saturday, January 7th at 4:00 pm.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KWKT - FOX 44.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 44 News

Second half surge from No. 17 TCU sinks No. 19 Baylor

WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The 19th-ranked Baylor Men’s Basketball team got off to a fast start in its Big 12 home opener, and but couldn’t withstand a 49-point second half from No. 17 TCU as the Bears lose 88-87. It was a game that marked the return to the roster for LJ Cryer, who […]
WACO, TX
247Sports

Land Grab in Norman

Norman, Oklahoma-- Jaden Owens fielded the outlet pass and began the fast break with five seconds left in the third quarter. The senior took her time, penetrated and then rocketed a pass to junior Sarah Andrews for a corner three to beat the buzzer. The triple gave No. 23 Baylor (11-3, 2-0 Big 12) a 57-45 lead over No. 17 Oklahoma (11-2, 1-1 Big 12) entering the fourth quarter.
NORMAN, OK
FOX 44 News

Dre’una Edwards breaks silence over eligibility issues

WACO, TX (FOX 44) — After months of speculation as to why Kentucky transfer Dre’una Edwards hasn’t been eligible to play, Edwards took to social media to explain why. Edwards said she took extra hours academically to meet the requirement imposed by the NCAA. Now that that hurdle is completed, all that’s left is her […]
WACO, TX
Kingfisher Times and Free Press

Okarche thumps 2A #1 Pocola

TULSA – The 130-mile ride home to Okarche was considerably more enjoyable Friday for the Lady Warriors than it could have been. Okarche salvaged a win in the Tournament of Champions earlier that day by dominating Pocola 56-40 in the seventh-place game of the girls’ bracket. But it...
POCOLA, OK
Gatesville Messenger

Gatesville mourns the passing of a legend

A man considered by many to be a hometown hero recently passed away at the age of 91. Cotton Davidson, a descendant of generations of the Davidson family who have resided in Coryell County, passed away on Dec. 23 in Waco. Davidson, a well-known and much respected person in the...
GATESVILLE, TX
news9.com

Oklahoma Sees Population Increase Following 2020 Census

According to the Census Bureau, Oklahoma is one of the top ten states for net domestic migration. That means people from other states are moving here. This news piqued the interest of Oklahoma City Major David Holt. In a tweet Wednesday, he highlighted the importance of building a city people...
OKLAHOMA STATE
fox44news.com

Temple woman dead in Belton crash

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A woman is dead in a Belton vehicle accident, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Troopers responded at 2:37 p.m. Monday to a multiple vehicle crash on Interstate 14 in Belton, at Mile Marker #301. A 2008 Honda Odyssey passenger van – driven by 67-year-old Teresa Ann Strange, of Temple – was traveling eastbound on Interstate 14 in the right lane.
BELTON, TX
fox44news.com

Nine people file for Waco District Four appointment

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Nine people in Waco have submitted applications for the unexpired City Council District Four vacant seat. The filing period for the Council seat closed on Tuesday. The Waco City Council will interview the applicants at a Special City Council meeting on January 10, starting at 8:30 a.m., in the Waco Convention Center’s Bosque Theater.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Search underway for missing man

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Police Department needs your help to find a man reported missing and endangered. The Waco Police Department said on December 30 that 59-year-old Stanley Wilcox is missing – but as of January 3, detectives believe Wilcox is endangered due to leaving behind his diabetes medication. Detectives believe Wilcox was last seen on foot in the 700 Block of LaSalle Avenue.
WACO, TX
FOX 44 News

FOX 44 News

622
Followers
698
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX44news.com is your news now and is certified by WeatheRate as the Most Accurate Forecast in Central Texas.

 https://fox44news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy