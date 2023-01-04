No. 23 Baylor gets ranked road win over No. 17 Oklahoma

NORMAN, OK ( FOX 44 ) — The 23rd-ranked Baylor Women’s Basketball team started off 2023 with a ranked win as the Bears went on the road and beat No. 17 Oklahoma 81-70.

Nicki Collen and company got off to a strong start in the game, as Baylor used a 16-0 first quarter run to get out to an early 21-4 lead.

From there, the Sooners battled back to cut the Bears lead to just four by halftime, but Baylor responded in the second half, as the Bears never trailed on their way to an 11-point win.

The star of the show in Norman was junior guard Sarah Andrews, who scored a career high 30 points in the win. Ja’Mee Asberry (16 points) and Caitlin Bickle (10 points) also finished in double figures, with Bickle recording her second double-double of the season.

The ranked road trip will now continue for the Bears, as they’ll travel to Allen Fieldhouse to take on No. 23 Kansas on Saturday, January 7th at 4:00 pm.

