Read full article on original website
Related
seattlepi.com
Ex-Philadelphia official picked for key elections post
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A former Philadelphia election official who has told of enduring death threats for defending the city's 2020 vote-counting against former President Donald Trump's lies will be nominated for the top election administration post in Pennsylvania by the incoming Democratic governor, Josh Shapiro. Article continues below...
seattlepi.com
Vermont GOP governor sworn in to 4th term in blue state
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont Republican Gov. Phil Scott began his fourth two-year term Thursday by urging the state’s lawmakers to help find ways to even the playing field between the state’s most well-off communities and those that are being left behind. Article continues below this ad.
seattlepi.com
Hobbs calls on elected officials to end conspiracy theories
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs pledged in her inaugural address Thursday to work with her political rivals as she ushers in a period of divided government and Democratic ascendance in a state long dominated by Republicans. Article continues below this ad. She also called on elected officials...
seattlepi.com
Kentucky's GOP-led legislature opens election-year session
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Kentucky resumed their push Tuesday to continue cutting the state's individual income tax rate, as they convened for a 30-day session that will play out against the backdrop of the state's premiere political contest — the race for governor. Article continues...
seattlepi.com
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont sworn into office, seeks tax cut
Sworn into office for a second four-year term, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont on Wednesday called on state legislators to pass a "meaningful middle class tax cut," saying it's time for the state to refocus on economic growth and opportunity now that the emergency of the pandemic is fading and years of state fiscal crises have ended.
seattlepi.com
Evers meets with mayors of Wisconsin's 5 largest cities
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers met with the mayors of Wisconsin’s five largest cities behind closed doors for about an hour on Wednesday, one of the first official acts of his second term. Article continues below this ad. The meeting comes as Evers and the Legislature...
seattlepi.com
New Mexico legislators seek automatic increases to base wage
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Democratic legislators want to link New Mexico's statewide minimum wage to an inflation index to provide potentially automatic annual increases. Draft bills from state Reps. Miguel Garcia of Albuquerque and Christine Chandler of Los Alamos were published Wednesday that would provide an automatic adjustment to the state's minimum wage based on the consumer price index published by the U.S. Department of Labor. The proposals may be debated once the Legislature convenes on Jan. 17 for a 60-day session.
seattlepi.com
Democrat Dan McKee sworn in as Rhode Island's governor
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Democrat Dan McKee was sworn in for his first full term as Rhode Island's governor Tuesday, saying he has never believed more strongly in the state's future. Article continues below this ad. “Rhode Island, this is our time, our moment to shine, our turn to...
seattlepi.com
Mississippi governor seeks 2nd term as qualifying opens
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves filed Tuesday to seek reelection, marking the first day candidates for state and local offices can submit qualifying papers for the 2023 election. Article continues below this ad. Feb. 1 is the qualifying deadline for an election that will include statewide...
seattlepi.com
Louisiana superintendent urges schools to remove TikTok
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's education chief urged public schools and systems Tuesday to remove TikTok from public devices amid concerns about security and the privacy of users’ data. Article continues below this ad. Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley is the latest state official to urge restrictions...
seattlepi.com
New Mexico governor will undergo knee replacement surgery
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will travel to Washington to undergo knee replacement surgery, her office announced Tuesday. Lujan Grisham was scheduled to depart Tuesday and return next week after the replacement of her right knee with an artificial joint. She consulted with...
seattlepi.com
Massachusetts, Maine to partner on large inland wind farm
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Massachusetts intends to finance up to 40% of a wind power project in far northern Maine, potentially giving the state the partner it needs to make the project a reality. Article continues below this ad. The partnership comes as states in the Northeast are struggling...
seattlepi.com
Mississippi lawmakers commend country trio Chapel Hart
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi legislators on Wednesday honored Chapel Hart, a country music trio that sang their way to the fifth place last year on “America's Got Talent.”. Article continues below this ad. The state House and Senate presented resolutions to Danica Hart and Devynn Hart, who...
seattlepi.com
Top prosecutor in busy New Mexico district aims for justice
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A prominent defense attorney who has taken the reins of the district attorney’s office in New Mexico’s busiest judicial district vowed Wednesday to be relentless in his pursuit of justice as the Albuquerque metro area struggles to stem violent crime. Article continues below...
seattlepi.com
Report: US's largest estuary, Chesapeake Bay, earns D-plus
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — An environmental group gave the Chesapeake Bay watershed a D-plus grade in an evaluation released on Thursday — the same grade earned in its last report two years ago. Article continues below this ad. Efforts to restore the nation's largest estuary are struggling to...
seattlepi.com
2 arrested in power substation vandalism in Washington state
SEATTLE (AP) — Two men have been arrested and charged with vandalizing electrical substations in Washington state, attacks that left thousands without power over the holidays, and one suspect told authorities they did it so they could break into a business and steal money, U.S. authorities said Tuesday. Matthew...
seattlepi.com
Dozens of Florida manatees in rehab amid ongoing starvation
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — More than six dozen threatened manatees are currently in rehabilitation centers in Florida and elsewhere amid a chronic starvation problem caused by water pollution, wildlife officials said Wednesday. Article continues below this ad. Most of the 79 manatees are being treated at three places:...
seattlepi.com
Gray whale calf born in front of amazed crowd off California
DANA POINT, Calif. (AP) — Spectators on a Southern California whale-watching cruise were excited when they spotted a gray whale, then amazed when the giant mammal gave birth right in front of them. Article continues below this ad. The birth and the first moments of the calf's life were...
seattlepi.com
Cyclists reflect on growth, loss after deadly Arizona crash
PHOENIX (AP) — Brian Lemke tries to be a positive person, and view even doing the most mundane task as a success — such as stringing holiday lights on his Phoenix home. “This year I was putting up Christmas lights and using an extension ladder. Last year, I dropped the ladder. I didn't have the strength I used to have,” Lemke said. Handling it “really made me feel good.”
seattlepi.com
Man suspected of intentionally driving off California cliff
MONTARA, Calif. (AP) — The driver of a car that plunged off a cliff in Northern California, seriously wounding two children and a second adult after the 250-foot drop, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, the California Highway Patrol said Tuesday. Article continues below this...
Comments / 0