Tuscaloosa, AL

Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

See new designs for 9 Alabama license plates

The nine newly redesigned Alabama license plates are now available. The plates were available starting Jan. 1, according to the Alabama Department of Motor Vehicles. The redesigned plates include:. Educator – Proceeds go to Alabama Penny Trust Fund. Retired Educator – Proceeds go to Alabama Penny Trust Fund.
ALABAMA STATE
alabamaliving.coop

January 2023 Spotlight

Alabama sports legend Bo Jackson, founder of Bo Bikes Bama, has announced the date for the 2023 charity bike ride to be held in Auburn. The date will be April 23, 2023, and registration and fundraising will open on Jan. 19, 2023. The cost to participate is $90 for a...
AUBURN, AL
tdalabamamag.com

A breakdown of Alabama's quarterback competition for spring football

Bryce Young leaves the University of Alabama as one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in school history. He helped the Crimson Tide to a College Football Playoff National Championship in 2020 and guided the team to a Southeastern Conference Championship as a starter in 2021. Young was a two-time permanent team captain, a Heisman Trophy winner, and earned several other individual accolades. As he turns the page to the NFL Draft, Tide fans now look toward the quarterback competition for spring practice and next season. Four names are battling for an opportunity to lead the 2023 version of Alabama football to a national championship, but which one will take the reins? A breakdown of all four players is below.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thebamabuzz.com

5 of the biggest shows in Alabama this January

Music lovers, there are so many can’t-miss concerts coming to Alabama this month. From country stars to a fan-fav Broadway show, you’ll want to put these performances on your calendar this January. 1. Crystal Gayle and Lee Greenwood—Auburn, Jan. 21. This legendary duo consists of two incredible...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

These 24 Alabama towns no longer count as urban areas, according to U.S. Census

Already one of the most rural states in the nation, Alabama’s rural population just expanded. Thanks to a federal rule change, two dozen Alabama towns that were once considered urban suddenly aren’t anymore. The change affected towns all across the state, from Grand Bay in the far south end of Mobile County to Hazel Green just north of Huntsville near the Tennessee border.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

More people are moving to Alabama, U-Haul says

Alabama was one of two states that saw the largest jump last year in a metric of how many people are moving in. Alabama is 20th among the states in U-Haul’s Growth Index, a number that analyzes how many people are moving in and out. According to the national...
ALABAMA STATE
tdalabamamag.com

Former Alabama players still in transfer portal

There are still former Alabama football players in the transfer portal, searching for landing spot. Multiple former Crimson Tide players have found a new team. JoJo Earle, Traeshon Holden, Amari Kight, Christian Leary, Tommy Brockermeyer, Aaron Anderson, Khyree Jackson, Javion Cohen, Braylen Ingraham and Tanner Bowles have all found their next spot.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Two tornadoes confirmed so far from Alabama storms

At least two tornadoes touched down in Alabama during 2023′s first round of severe weather. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has sent storm survey teams out to look at damage today, and the teams have found two tornado tracks so far. Both have been given preliminary ratings -- one was an EF-2 and the other an EF-1.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Alabama gas prices back on the rise after weeks of declining

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — After weeks with declining gas prices, drivers throughout Alabama are experiencing yet another financial pinch at the pump. AAA reports the current state average is at $3.06 for a gallon of regular gas, up $0.17 compared to a week ago at $2.89. For the first time...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thisisalabama.org

Inside the Alabama Museum of Natural History

So much has happened on Alabama land, but for 112 years, the Alabama Museum of Natural History has shared the story of the land itself. “The museum’s primary focus is the geology and paleontology of the state, with new exhibits on more contemporary biodiversity, species unique to Alabama, and the modern threats they face,” says Director Dr. John Friel. As you browse the exhibits in Smith Hall at UA, you can also trace interactions where human history weaves into the land’s natural history.
ALABAMA STATE
Praise 93.3

Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa, AL
Praise 93.3 plays the best Gospel music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

