Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Alabama Whataburger opening rescheduled: 6 more locations coming in 2023
People in Marshall County will have to wait a little longer to sample Whataburger. But not to worry - the Texas-based chain is planning to open at least six new locations in Alabama this year. The restaurant had planned to open its newest location in Albertville, at 6950 U.S. 431,...
thisisalabama.org
12 Alabama restaurants to put on your 2023 calendar – one for every month
It’s a new year, and we’ve already made plans for you. We’ve put together this list of 12 Alabama restaurants to put on your 2023 calendar — one for every month of the year. January to December. Florence to Orange Beach. Fried catfish to smoked chicken.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Alabama has 2 of the nation’s hottest lake front real estate markets
Two of the hottest lake front real estate markets in the country can be found in Alabama. That’s according to Hoover-based Lake Homes Realty, the country’s largest lake real estate brokerage, which has released its 2023 “Hot Lakes” Top Ten list. Lake Martin was fifth, while...
See new designs for 9 Alabama license plates
The nine newly redesigned Alabama license plates are now available. The plates were available starting Jan. 1, according to the Alabama Department of Motor Vehicles. The redesigned plates include:. Educator – Proceeds go to Alabama Penny Trust Fund. Retired Educator – Proceeds go to Alabama Penny Trust Fund.
Congress, teddy-bear surprise, gone country: Down in Alabama
A lot of people in Alabama, and the South, like to play up their country side a bit. Even if the closest they’ve come to a farm is their grad-school roommate’s little organic flower bed. It’s common to see occasional camo in Avondale and pickup trucks double-parked in...
Billboard king Alexander Shunnarah is taking over Birmingham’s skyline
A familiar face is taking a familiar spot on the Birmingham skyline. Alabama celebrity attorney Alexander Shunnarah will adorn the billboard atop the Two North 20th Building - one of the largest billboards in the state. The 179-by 25-foot sign on top of the 17-story building at Morris Avenue is...
alabamaliving.coop
January 2023 Spotlight
Alabama sports legend Bo Jackson, founder of Bo Bikes Bama, has announced the date for the 2023 charity bike ride to be held in Auburn. The date will be April 23, 2023, and registration and fundraising will open on Jan. 19, 2023. The cost to participate is $90 for a...
tdalabamamag.com
A breakdown of Alabama’s quarterback competition for spring football
Bryce Young leaves the University of Alabama as one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in school history. He helped the Crimson Tide to a College Football Playoff National Championship in 2020 and guided the team to a Southeastern Conference Championship as a starter in 2021. Young was a two-time permanent team captain, a Heisman Trophy winner, and earned several other individual accolades. As he turns the page to the NFL Draft, Tide fans now look toward the quarterback competition for spring practice and next season. Four names are battling for an opportunity to lead the 2023 version of Alabama football to a national championship, but which one will take the reins? A breakdown of all four players is below.
thebamabuzz.com
5 of the biggest shows in Alabama this January
Music lovers, there are so many can’t-miss concerts coming to Alabama this month. From country stars to a fan-fav Broadway show, you’ll want to put these performances on your calendar this January. 1. Crystal Gayle and Lee Greenwood—Auburn, Jan. 21. This legendary duo consists of two incredible...
These 24 Alabama towns no longer count as urban areas, according to U.S. Census
Already one of the most rural states in the nation, Alabama’s rural population just expanded. Thanks to a federal rule change, two dozen Alabama towns that were once considered urban suddenly aren’t anymore. The change affected towns all across the state, from Grand Bay in the far south end of Mobile County to Hazel Green just north of Huntsville near the Tennessee border.
More people are moving to Alabama, U-Haul says
Alabama was one of two states that saw the largest jump last year in a metric of how many people are moving in. Alabama is 20th among the states in U-Haul’s Growth Index, a number that analyzes how many people are moving in and out. According to the national...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama football: Best ever? Bryce Young was the Crimson Tide's gifted, imperfect, legendary quarterback
The Bryce Young Story at Alabama never had to be perfect to be legendary. It never was quite perfect, as a matter of fact. There was the national championship Bama won in 2020 with Young standing on the sidelines and watching while Mac Jones got all the glory. There was...
Which Alabama bachelor’s degrees pay the most money? It depends on your college.
The worth of a college degree can vary widely across Alabama schools and majors – at least in terms of post-graduate salaries. Auburn University chemical engineering graduates made a median salary of $75,285 one year after graduation, the highest of any Alabama bachelor’s program, according to the 2022 U.S. Department of Education’s College Scorecard.
Jack’s resurrects rediscovered original jingle, along with classic prices
For a certain generation of Alabamians, the Jack’s jingle is part of the soundtrack of their lives. And its original version is getting a second life, along with a month-long deal for customers longing for yesterday’s prices. Starting today, Jack’s is offering its Throwback Deal, which includes a...
tdalabamamag.com
Former Alabama players still in transfer portal
There are still former Alabama football players in the transfer portal, searching for landing spot. Multiple former Crimson Tide players have found a new team. JoJo Earle, Traeshon Holden, Amari Kight, Christian Leary, Tommy Brockermeyer, Aaron Anderson, Khyree Jackson, Javion Cohen, Braylen Ingraham and Tanner Bowles have all found their next spot.
Two tornadoes confirmed so far from Alabama storms
At least two tornadoes touched down in Alabama during 2023′s first round of severe weather. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has sent storm survey teams out to look at damage today, and the teams have found two tornado tracks so far. Both have been given preliminary ratings -- one was an EF-2 and the other an EF-1.
wvtm13.com
Alabama gas prices back on the rise after weeks of declining
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — After weeks with declining gas prices, drivers throughout Alabama are experiencing yet another financial pinch at the pump. AAA reports the current state average is at $3.06 for a gallon of regular gas, up $0.17 compared to a week ago at $2.89. For the first time...
thisisalabama.org
Inside the Alabama Museum of Natural History
So much has happened on Alabama land, but for 112 years, the Alabama Museum of Natural History has shared the story of the land itself. “The museum’s primary focus is the geology and paleontology of the state, with new exhibits on more contemporary biodiversity, species unique to Alabama, and the modern threats they face,” says Director Dr. John Friel. As you browse the exhibits in Smith Hall at UA, you can also trace interactions where human history weaves into the land’s natural history.
Zoe’s Kitchen in Mountain Brook closes: 1 left in Birmingham area
Zoe’s Kitchen, founded in Birmingham, has one location left in the the area after another restaurant closed. The Mountain Brook location, in Crestline Village, is no longer open. According to the chain’s website, the only remaining location in the Birmingham area is the restaurant at 1819 5th Ave. N....
Praise 93.3
Tuscaloosa, AL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
893K+
Views
ABOUT
Praise 93.3 plays the best Gospel music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://praise933.com/
Comments / 0