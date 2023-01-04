ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WJCL

The weekend starts chilly...the temperatures you can expect

The weekend is here! Expect a chilly start out the door Saturday morning across southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry. Don't forget extra layers or a jacket before leaving home. After a chilly or cold start, sunshine will push temperatures into the 60s. The next weather systems approaches by Sunday. Check...
41nbc.com

The sun is back for Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Sunshine is back following a day of strong storms and heavy rain across Middle Georgia. The sun is back in full for Middle Georgia today. While a few cirrus clouds lingered over the region this morning to kick things off, cloud cover will be difficult to come by this afternoon. That being said, a couple of upper level clouds may pass through. Highs will largely be in the upper 60s around the region today with breezes of 5-15 mph blowing in from the west and the west-northwest. Gusts could reach speeds of up to 20 mph.
The Georgia Sun

Severe weather is moving through Georgia

Several waves of showers and severe thunderstorms are expected across north and central Georgia starting this afternoon. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible. According to the National Weather Service, severe storms that develop will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, brief tornadoes, and frequent lightning. Periods of heavy...
11Alive

NWS confirms at least 3 tornadoes touched down across metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Severe weather swept through metro Atlanta and north Georgia Tuesday and Wednesday, as some areas received damage from tornadoes. As of Thursday evening, the National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in Stonecrest in DeKalb County, an EF-0 tornado touched down in Coweta County and an EF-1 tornado touched down in Heard County.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

Tornado Watch issued for all of metro Atlanta, most of north Georgia

All of metro Atlanta and most of north Georgia are under a tornado watch until 9 p.m. The storms produced one tornado warning in northwest Georgia Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures in metro Atlanta were expected to rise to the mid 70s today, WSB Meteorologist Christina Edwards says, providing plenty of warm and humid air for thunderstorms to develop.
Grice Connect

Southeast Georgia road work weekly traffic interruption advisory

Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, January 7 through Friday, January 13. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
WDAM-TV

LIST: School closures ahead of severe weather threat

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As we prepare for severe weather Tuesday, some Pine Belt schools are already taking precautions by closing their schools tomorrow. The following schools announced closures on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Jones County School District - Closed. All classes will resume on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WAND TV

Multiple tornadoes cause damage across central Illinois

(WAND) — As the severe weather moves beyond central Illinois, residents are evaluating the extent of the damage caused by multiple tornadoes in the area. Strong winds damaged the old Pla-Mor Lanes bowling alley in Decatur and multiple power lines were down near 22nd St and East Garfield. The...
DECATUR, IL
WALB 10

COVID-19 levels increase in 8 southwest Georgia counties

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - COVID-19 transmission levels have reached “high” levels in multiple southwest Georgia counties, according to the CDC. The newest COVID levels were calculated on Friday. For counties with high transmission levels, the CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors, in public and on public transportation. Counties...
WALB 10

New COVID-19 variant likely causing uptick in South Georgia cases

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The new COVID variant known as XBB 1.5 has been impacting hospital systems in and around southwest Georgia. COVID-19 has been going on for a while now, first coming to the public’s attention in late 2019 and early 2020. But is it really gone? Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital leaders say they have seen an increase in cases within the last month at Phoebe Main in Albany and serving 21 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday.
ALBANY, GA

