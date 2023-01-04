MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Sunshine is back following a day of strong storms and heavy rain across Middle Georgia. The sun is back in full for Middle Georgia today. While a few cirrus clouds lingered over the region this morning to kick things off, cloud cover will be difficult to come by this afternoon. That being said, a couple of upper level clouds may pass through. Highs will largely be in the upper 60s around the region today with breezes of 5-15 mph blowing in from the west and the west-northwest. Gusts could reach speeds of up to 20 mph.

