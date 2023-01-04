Read full article on original website
Related
SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Sunny skies ahead of front bringing more rain
Mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures are in store Saturday before the rain settles in....
WJCL
This week's severe storms resulted in the first confirmed tornado of 2023 in southeast Georgia
The first week of 2023 is not even complete and the first tornado of the new year has already been confirmed in southeast Georgia. Wednesday's round of storms produced a tornado that damaged a few buildings and downed trees in Pierce County. The National Weather Service out of Jacksonville completed...
WJCL
The weekend starts chilly...the temperatures you can expect
The weekend is here! Expect a chilly start out the door Saturday morning across southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry. Don't forget extra layers or a jacket before leaving home. After a chilly or cold start, sunshine will push temperatures into the 60s. The next weather systems approaches by Sunday. Check...
WJCL
Impact Weather Day: Thunderstorms, severe weather potential for southeast Georgia, Lowcountry
Wednesday is a WJCL 22 Impact Weather Day for southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry. A line of scattered showers and thunderstorms is forecast to sweep across the area during the afternoon hours. There is a low chance that some of the thunderstorms may be strong to severe. The favored timing...
41nbc.com
The sun is back for Middle Georgia
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Sunshine is back following a day of strong storms and heavy rain across Middle Georgia. The sun is back in full for Middle Georgia today. While a few cirrus clouds lingered over the region this morning to kick things off, cloud cover will be difficult to come by this afternoon. That being said, a couple of upper level clouds may pass through. Highs will largely be in the upper 60s around the region today with breezes of 5-15 mph blowing in from the west and the west-northwest. Gusts could reach speeds of up to 20 mph.
Severe weather is moving through Georgia
Several waves of showers and severe thunderstorms are expected across north and central Georgia starting this afternoon. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible. According to the National Weather Service, severe storms that develop will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, brief tornadoes, and frequent lightning. Periods of heavy...
NWS confirms at least 3 tornadoes touched down across metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — Severe weather swept through metro Atlanta and north Georgia Tuesday and Wednesday, as some areas received damage from tornadoes. As of Thursday evening, the National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in Stonecrest in DeKalb County, an EF-0 tornado touched down in Coweta County and an EF-1 tornado touched down in Heard County.
1-4 Severe Weather Continues, Be Ready
The United States of America with thePhoto bythe National Weather Service, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and - or AccuWeather. It looks as though the severe weather is not wanting to stop.
WEATHER UPDATE: 3 tornadoes confirmed in Georgia
Atlanta is waking up Wednesday to the same heavy rain it fell asleep to, but it won’t last all day.
Tornado Watch issued for all of metro Atlanta, most of north Georgia
All of metro Atlanta and most of north Georgia are under a tornado watch until 9 p.m. The storms produced one tornado warning in northwest Georgia Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures in metro Atlanta were expected to rise to the mid 70s today, WSB Meteorologist Christina Edwards says, providing plenty of warm and humid air for thunderstorms to develop.
WEATHER UPDATE: Tornado watch moves out of metro Atlanta
With many people getting back to their post-holiday schedules, it’ll be a mild, foggy drive to work Tuesday. But the drive home won’t be as quiet, weatherwise.
Southeast Georgia road work weekly traffic interruption advisory
Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, January 7 through Friday, January 13. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
WDAM-TV
LIST: School closures ahead of severe weather threat
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As we prepare for severe weather Tuesday, some Pine Belt schools are already taking precautions by closing their schools tomorrow. The following schools announced closures on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Jones County School District - Closed. All classes will resume on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
WAND TV
Multiple tornadoes cause damage across central Illinois
(WAND) — As the severe weather moves beyond central Illinois, residents are evaluating the extent of the damage caused by multiple tornadoes in the area. Strong winds damaged the old Pla-Mor Lanes bowling alley in Decatur and multiple power lines were down near 22nd St and East Garfield. The...
wtoc.com
Georgia shrimping season comes to a close after several challenges in 2022
DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia shrimping season ended over the weekend, wrapping up a busy time of year for an important industry along Georgia’s coast. This season came with its fair share of challenges as well. While the Georgia shores are now closed for the season, federal waters...
WALB 10
COVID-19 levels increase in 8 southwest Georgia counties
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - COVID-19 transmission levels have reached “high” levels in multiple southwest Georgia counties, according to the CDC. The newest COVID levels were calculated on Friday. For counties with high transmission levels, the CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors, in public and on public transportation. Counties...
Large, eerie shadows lurking below surface of Georgia’s blackwater swamps are alive
Winter is an eerie time in Georgia’s blackwater swamps, and among the strangest of sights are the large shadows often seen lurking just inches below the murky surface. Never, ever reach out to touch them, experts warn. These phantoms are alligators participating in a seasonal ritual — underwater napping,...
“Most Haunted Roads In Georgia”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
Georgia, a state located in the southeastern United States, is known for its rich history and cultural heritage. It is also home to several haunted roads that are believed to be inhabited by ghosts and other paranormal beings. Here are the top five haunted roads in Georgia:
Whale hello there | New calves spotted off Georgia's coast
ATLANTA — It's a new year with new whales swimming along the coast of Georgia. Four North Atlantic Right Whale calves were spotted in the water to help close out the end of 2022, a signal of a promising future for Georgia's state marine mammal. During the winter, the...
WALB 10
New COVID-19 variant likely causing uptick in South Georgia cases
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The new COVID variant known as XBB 1.5 has been impacting hospital systems in and around southwest Georgia. COVID-19 has been going on for a while now, first coming to the public’s attention in late 2019 and early 2020. But is it really gone? Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital leaders say they have seen an increase in cases within the last month at Phoebe Main in Albany and serving 21 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday.
