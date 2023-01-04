ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting outside Indianapolis mall

The Associated Press
 1 day ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A juvenile male was killed and a man was wounded in a shooting outside an Indianapolis shopping mall Tuesday night, police said.

The shooting occurred just before 8 p.m. outside the Castleton Square Mall on the city’s far northeast side, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

The man was in stable condition, Capt. Mike Leepper said.

A third person, an adult, was cooperating with law enforcement and is currently a person of interest, Leepper said.

Police believe there was an altercation in the parking lot before the shooting.

“Based off the information that we have ... we have absolutely no reason to believe that we have any ongoing threat to the public and we believe that we have all the parties that were involved in the incident in custody,” Leepper said.

In 2020, a man shot inside at the mall died of his injuries. A man was wounded in a 2021 shooting at the mall.

