Donations for Damar Hamlin’s charity pour in, topping $6M

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin created a toy drive for kids in 2020 with a simple goal: To raise $2,500 to give back to his community in McKees Rocks, a Pittsburgh suburb.

Hamlin started this initiative as he began his NFL career, and now the fundraiser has received renewed support in light of his current battle , after experiencing cardiac arrest and collapsing on the field during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

In less than 24 hours, Hamlin’s charity GoFundMe page has gone viral, currently sitting at over $6M with more than 200,000 donations continuing to pour in from people around the country.

Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to the Buffalo Bills.

If you would like to show your support and contribute to Hamlin’s community initiatives and his current fight, you can do by visiting the fundraiser page here .

