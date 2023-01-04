Braeden Shrewsberry possesses a special kind of talent. The standout class of 2023 shooting guard has proven he can compete on the hardwood with the best of them. He averaged nearly 20 points and seven rebounds per game for State College last season— he’s also a 1000-point scorer— and he signed to Penn State back in November, too, where he’ll be playing under his father, Nittany Lions head coach Micah Shrewsberry.

