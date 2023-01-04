ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boiling Springs, PA

PennLive.com

‘His work ethic makes him unique’: State College hoops standout, Penn State commit Braeden Shrewsberry is one of a kind

Braeden Shrewsberry possesses a special kind of talent. The standout class of 2023 shooting guard has proven he can compete on the hardwood with the best of them. He averaged nearly 20 points and seven rebounds per game for State College last season— he’s also a 1000-point scorer— and he signed to Penn State back in November, too, where he’ll be playing under his father, Nittany Lions head coach Micah Shrewsberry.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Route 230 closed after Lancaster County crash

A Thursday morning crash has shut down Route 230 in Lancaster County. Both sides of the road are closed between Cedar and Newville Roads as of 8:30 a.m., according to 511PA. It’s unclear if anyone was injured. The Hummelstown Sun reported the crash was a head-on collision involving two vehicles.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Cork & Fork owners sell Cumberland County restaurant

Cork & Fork Osteria in Hampden Township is under new ownership after permanently closing. Brian and Jennifer Fertenbaugh, owners of Cafe Fresco Center City and Level 2 in Harrisburg, took over the business at 4434 Carlisle Pike at The Hampden Terminal, effective Dec. 31. They plan to open a Mediterranean restaurant this spring.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

I-81 North closed after police chase ends in central Pa. crash

The northbound side of I-81 was closed Monday evening near Chambersburg after Pennsylvania State Police said a vehicle that was fleeing state troopers flipped over. According to a statement from PSP, troopers were alerted just after 6 p.m. to reports of a vehicle involved in multiple hit-and-run crashes in Chambersburg. Troopers subsequently located the vehicle traveling “at a high rate of speed” northbound on I-81 around mile marker 20, according to PSP.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Veterinary practice opens at central Pa. neighborhood professional center

A veterinary practice has opened in Lower Paxton Township. Blue Mountain Veterinary Care opened on Dec. 21 in Forest Hills Commons at 2360 Colonial Road, Suite A. The practice is owned by Harrisburg native, Dr. Michelle Nelson, who has been working in small animal medicine since she was sixteen years old. After practicing as a veterinarian at other clinics since 2010, she decided to open her own clinic.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Boy hit by car in Harrisburg: officials

A boy was hit by a car Tuesday morning in Harrisburg while walking to school, city officials said. The crash happened between 8:30 and 8:45 a.m. in the area of 6th and Division streets, according to ABC 27 and city spokesman Matt Maisel. The intersection is near Camp Curtin Academy, but it is unclear if the boy was a student there or at another city school.
HARRISBURG, PA
