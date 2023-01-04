Read full article on original website
Longstanding Buffalo Wild Wings Location Permanently Closing December 23Joel EisenbergLower Paxton Township, PA
Visit This Dazzling Drive-Through Light Show in PennsylvaniaJoe MertensHershey, PA
Major retail chain closing another store in Pennsylvania next monthKristen WaltersHarrisburg, PA
Cookies, Yes Please: Popular Crumbl Opens in York, PA This WeekMelissa FrostYork, PA
Rapidly-expanding food chain opening another Pennsylvania location this weekKristen WaltersYork, PA
Mid-Penn Conference boys and girls basketball schedule for Jan. 5, 2023
Red Land at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Penn State QB Beau Pribula on his ‘amazing’ freshman season, relationship with Drew Allar
Beau Pribula has spent the last year living what he called a “childhood dream.”. Pribula was a Penn State fan before he was a standout quarterback at Central York. He has photos as a kid wearing the blue jersey and white helmet to prove it.
Susquehanna Township’s Fatorma Mulbah leaves Penn State, enters the transfer portal
Fatorma Mulbah, a former standout at Susquehanna Township, announced his intentions to leave Penn State and find a new home elsewhere in the transfer portal. Mulbah is entering the portal as a graduate and will have three years of eligibility left.
‘His work ethic makes him unique’: State College hoops standout, Penn State commit Braeden Shrewsberry is one of a kind
Braeden Shrewsberry possesses a special kind of talent. The standout class of 2023 shooting guard has proven he can compete on the hardwood with the best of them. He averaged nearly 20 points and seven rebounds per game for State College last season— he’s also a 1000-point scorer— and he signed to Penn State back in November, too, where he’ll be playing under his father, Nittany Lions head coach Micah Shrewsberry.
Why Penn State TE Theo Johnson is ‘leaning toward’ returning in 2023
PASADENA, Calif. — Penn State’s equipment truck inched its way down the tunnel. Water from the stands above spilled onto the cement below. The rain-soaked Nittany Lion party was just about ready to move from the Rose Bowl to the team hotel. But tucked behind that truck, leaning...
Key Penn State reserve linebacker Dominic DeLuca placed on scholarship
Penn State entered the 2022 season with more than a few questions at the linebacker spot. Starters Ellis Brooks and Brandon Smith had moved on and the lone returnee with significant starting experience was Curtis Jacobs. But linebacker was not a question mark by the time James Franklin’s Nittany Lions...
‘I visualized a touchdown’: Penn State’s KeAndre Lambert-Smith on his Rose Bowl record-breaker
PASADENA, Calif. — In the buildup to the Rose Bowl, KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Harrison “Trey” Wallace III workshopped touchdown celebrations at Penn State’s hotel. And on Monday night, Lambert-Smith got to show off what he decided on. No, Lambert-Smith wasn’t actually hurt when he held his...
12 best cheesesteaks to eat in central Pa., one for each month of 2023 | Mimi’s picks
Philadelphia’s Pat’s King of Steak’s and Geno’s Steaks might lead in name recognition when it comes to great cheesesteaks. Some of the best “cheesesteaks” (and I use that term loosely to include wit wiz and other cheeses, as well as Italian and house-made rolls) can be found right in south central Pa.
For a Penn State QB whose welcome had become worn, Sean Clifford’s sendoff was endearingly poignant | Jones
At its core, honesty is neither cruel nor patronizing, it’s simply the truth. And if we’re all to be honest, an awful lot of Penn State football fans have been ready to turn the page on Sean Clifford for quite a while now. That can be true, yet...
Carlisle at Northern wrestling live stream: Watch here
PennLive is streaming contests in winter sports all season long, and on Thursday there’s a big wrestling match on tap. The Carlisle Thundering Herd team will travel to Dillsburg to take on the Northern Polar Bears in a conference meet, with the first match starting at 7 p.m.
Route 230 closed after Lancaster County crash
A Thursday morning crash has shut down Route 230 in Lancaster County. Both sides of the road are closed between Cedar and Newville Roads as of 8:30 a.m., according to 511PA. It’s unclear if anyone was injured. The Hummelstown Sun reported the crash was a head-on collision involving two vehicles.
Cork & Fork owners sell Cumberland County restaurant
Cork & Fork Osteria in Hampden Township is under new ownership after permanently closing. Brian and Jennifer Fertenbaugh, owners of Cafe Fresco Center City and Level 2 in Harrisburg, took over the business at 4434 Carlisle Pike at The Hampden Terminal, effective Dec. 31. They plan to open a Mediterranean restaurant this spring.
The Route 75 railroad bridge in Juniata County will be closed for six months, PennDOT says
The bridge over the railroad in Port Royal, Juniata County, will close on Thursday, Jan. 5, and remain closed until June, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said. The Route 75 bridge was supposed to close today, however, “wet, rainy weather” delayed the closure until Thursday.
After boy drowns in Susquehanna River, siblings reject mom’s tale: ‘Stop lying, mommy’
A woman charged in her 5-year-old son’s drowning in the Susquehanna River tried to persuade her other children to lie about the circumstances of the death while talking to investigators, police said in court documents. Autumn L. Vossler was recently charged with four felony counts of child endangerment and...
I-81 North closed after police chase ends in central Pa. crash
The northbound side of I-81 was closed Monday evening near Chambersburg after Pennsylvania State Police said a vehicle that was fleeing state troopers flipped over. According to a statement from PSP, troopers were alerted just after 6 p.m. to reports of a vehicle involved in multiple hit-and-run crashes in Chambersburg. Troopers subsequently located the vehicle traveling “at a high rate of speed” northbound on I-81 around mile marker 20, according to PSP.
Veterinary practice opens at central Pa. neighborhood professional center
A veterinary practice has opened in Lower Paxton Township. Blue Mountain Veterinary Care opened on Dec. 21 in Forest Hills Commons at 2360 Colonial Road, Suite A. The practice is owned by Harrisburg native, Dr. Michelle Nelson, who has been working in small animal medicine since she was sixteen years old. After practicing as a veterinarian at other clinics since 2010, she decided to open her own clinic.
Philly Mummer, nurse save man’s life during Eagles game
A doctor and nurse ended up saving a man’s life during an Eagles game, the former while dressed up as a Mummer. SIMILAR STORIES: What is a Mummer? History, meaning and more behind the New Year’s Day Philadelphia parade. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports how 30-year-old Vincent Basile —...
Boy hit by car in Harrisburg: officials
A boy was hit by a car Tuesday morning in Harrisburg while walking to school, city officials said. The crash happened between 8:30 and 8:45 a.m. in the area of 6th and Division streets, according to ABC 27 and city spokesman Matt Maisel. The intersection is near Camp Curtin Academy, but it is unclear if the boy was a student there or at another city school.
Sears Hometown is closing all 115 shops, but Cumberland County appliance store to stay open
Sears Hometown filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last month and is closing all of its 115 stores. Sears Hometown stores are mostly operated by independent local dealers or franchisees and are primarily focused on selling home appliances, lawn and garden equipment, tools and hardware.
Central Pa. man gets six year sentence for recruiting fellow inmate for a “hit” on wife
CARLISLE - A Cumberland County man will spend at least the next six years in jail for an April 2021 Cumberland County Prison conversation in which police allege and jurors found that he tried to hire a fellow inmate to kill his estranged wife. Curtis Malone was sentenced Thursday to...
