Kait 8
Jan. 5: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Waking up to a cool but nice January morning. The weather is quiet over the next several days with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s and 40s. Winds will make it...
Arkansas is 44th in U.S. for life expectancy, 41st in ER wait times according to study
According to a recent study, those wishing to live to a ripe old age and not wait in line at the emergency room may want to consider a state other than Arkansas.
KHBS
Arkansas doctor worries about potential spread of illness in the classroom
ROGERS, Ark. — Students and educators are returning to the classroom following a lengthy winter break. Some medical professionals say they expect an increase in viruses over the next few weeks. Dr. Jason McKinney with Mercy Hospital says Arkansas has seen high levels of flu, COVID-19, and RSV already...
Experts explain the reason behind increase in price of eggs
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — We've seen high prices and shortages of certain items at grocery stores, but the price of eggs has been going up faster than the rest. Owner of Rattles Garden, Tara Stainton, spends her weekends at the farmers market selling eggs and produce. “We keep about...
“Most Haunted Road In Arkansas”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Haunted roads are a staple of folklore and popular culture, and Arkansas is no exception. With its rich history and diverse landscape, the Natural State is home to a number of eerie and mysterious roads that are rumored to be haunted by ghosts, spirits, and other supernatural entities. In this article, we'll explore five of the most haunted roads in Arkansas.
deltadailynews.com
Several homes in Arkansas damaged as tornado watches in effect throughout the South
(NEW YORK) — Multiple homes were damaged in Jessieville, Arkansas, on Monday after a possible tornado passed through the area, law enforcement officials told ABC News. Garland County Sherriff’s Office Deputy Courtney Kizer said 14 homes were damaged, with at least two homes so severely damaged that several families would not be able to live in them again.
Kait 8
Arkansas doctors not surprised by life expectancy drop
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – A new report from the CDC shows life expectancy in the U.S. is continuing to drop. According to final mortality data released last week, life expectancy decreased in 2021 for the second consecutive year. This is the lowest it has been since 1996. The...
Kait 8
Nonprofit needing help with repairs
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - A nonprofit organization in Northeast Arkansas is having trouble maintaining its building. The Mission of Hope in Hardy supplies those in need with clothing, among other items. Co-Administrator Holly Melson explained the roof and back wall need serious repairs, and funds are tight. A leak in...
Kait 8
Paragould residents affected by flood waters
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Residents in Paragould are cleaning up after flood waters damaged several homes on Monday night. The flooding got so bad that rescues were made by boat on some streets. Andrew and his family were at home when water started coming up his house in Paragould. Jones...
Kait 8
Flooding and evacuations in Region 8
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - After a day full of rain and severe weather, flooding is a given. According to Captain Jason Elms of the Paragould Police Department, rescues are taking place on Gavin Drive, First Street, and Stacy Drive due to flash flooding. He said that boats are being used...
Kait 8
District engineer warns of potholes during winter
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As the seasons change and winter weather tends to be more common, you may notice a couple more dips in the road. After most winter storms, drivers may start to see more potholes, and it’s an issue that the Arkansas Department of Transportation monitors closely.
Kait 8
Downtown house fire
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A house fire broke out around 8 p.m. in downtown Jonesboro on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The fire is located at around the 300 block of Woodrow and firefighters are on the scene. No injuries have been reported.
Kait 8
Customers confused about increase in gas bills
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As the cold temperatures continue to make their way into Arkansas, many are turning those heaters on high. After seeing some of the numbers on their bills, however, some customers might be a little more hesitant. Sandra Combs first thought she was getting gouged when she...
The Year End Report: 2022 Top 10 Most Dangerous Towns in Arkansas
Looks like crime is up in the state of Arkansas. The year-end report is out and some things have changed over the past year on what towns are the most dangerous in Arkansas. This new report shows that a higher crime rate is not necessarily in the larger more populated towns. The increase in violent crime and property crime should seriously have us worried.
Kait 8
Boil order lifted for city
SWIFTON, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Swifton has lifted a boil order that was put in place last year. On Dec. 26, 2022, the city issued a boil order due to a possibility of contamination following its water tank being emptied. Officials said bacteriological samples were taken on Wednesday,...
whiterivernow.com
White River Health Family Care now offering after hours care in Batesville
White River Health now has an after hours walk-in clinic in Batesville. White River Health Family Care, located at 1215 Sidney St., Suite 300 in Batesville, began offering after hours care on Jan. 3. The clinic extended hours Monday through Friday until 11 p.m. No after hour appointments are necessary, and walk-ins are welcome after 5 p.m.
Kait 8
Missing Harrisburg woman last seen in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing woman. According to a news release, Laura Hubbard was last seen Monday, Jan. 2. That afternoon, the 31-year-old Harrisburg woman was being dropped off at a laundromat on Johnson Avenue in Jonesboro. The sheriff’s...
Monday storms leave thousands of Arkansas residents without power & communities damaged
Monday storms caused severe damage throughout the state, leaving thousands of residents without power Tuesday afternoon.
KYTV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornado Watch issued for several northern Arkansas counties
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You should have all eyes on the skies beginning Monday evening. The Storm Prediction Center issued a Tornado Watch for several counties in northern Arkansas. The watch last until 9 p.m. It includes these counties:. Benton, Ark. Carroll, Ark. Izard, Ark. Madison, Ark. Newton, Ark. Searcy,...
Kait 8
A place to go in case of emergency
NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - When there is the threat of severe weather, you want to make sure you are safe and in Newport, for the last 20 years there has been a place to go. There is a storm shelter located at 400 North Pecan St in Newport that has been open to the public since it opened its doors.
